Athletics Have Expressed Interest In Mark Trumbo

The Athletics have at least expressed some interest in free-agent slugger Mark Trumbo, according to a report from Jon Heyman of Fan Rag. Oakland played a notable role in driving the market for Edwin Encarnacion, offering him a high-AAV, short-term deal before he landed with the Indians.
It’s worth emphasizing, as does the report, that it’s not yet clear to what degree Oakland intends to push for Trumbo. In theory, the organization could take an approach analogous to its pursuit of Encarnacion by dangling a shorter-term arrangement; or, it could perhaps go slightly longer at a lower annual salary. But the A’s may also be looking to function as a landing spot if Trumbo ends up failing to find a substantial contract elsewhere.
Previously, the Orioles reportedly made Trumbo an offer of four years and over $50MM. But that particular arrangement isn’t on the table at present (so far as the most recent reporting suggests). The Rockies, too, are said to be keeping an eye on Trumbo as they continue to weigh their various options — which could theoretically involve adding a first baseman, shifting Ian Desmond to the outfield, and moving an existing outfielder for pitching.
As for the Athletics, it’s possible to imagine them utilizing Trumbo in any number of ways. He could spend time at DH and first base, joining lefties Stephen Vogt and Yonder Alonso. It’s possible to imagine Trumbo spending time in the corner outfield, too, though the team has already added two outfield pieces this winter (Matt Joyce and Rajai Davis). And, of course, Oakland already has a lumbering, OBP-challenged, right-handed-hitting corner outfielder in Khris Davis, who turned in a 2016 season remarkably similar to Trumbo’s.
Trumbo, much like Davis, drove over forty long balls in his most recent campaign (47, in the case of the former). Both posted impressive .277 isolated slugging rates, and landed with identical 123 wRC+ marks for their overall production at the plate. But their overall values were limited by relatively hefty strikeout tallies, slightly below-average walk rates, and poorly rated glovework and baserunning.
Brixton
If you’re gonna spend big, do it on quality, not two platoon corner outfielders and a low-OBP DH
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
I dunno, Trumbo made some nice adjustments for the year, but his Batting Average did drop through the season, he never lost his power
He was also a clutch hitter, especially during when no one else on the O’s were hitting.
Red_Line_9
Remember Seattle Trumbo? That’s probably what he is with Oakland. Valuable….but maybe not at what he would like to demand. Im waiting for the A’s to try and shake Carlos Gonzalez or an OF away from Colorado for Sonny Gray.
metseventually
I member
jlv3gem
His OBP is garbage. Loved to see all the homers but at the end of the day that’s not what the Orioles needed. Too many of the same bat on the roster. Low OBP. Jones/Hardy/Weiters/Trumbo/Schoop
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
I hope they do it!!!!
Trumbo can hit out of any park
GareBear
Except maybe Seattle
hammertime510
Sign Trumbo and trade for Dozier.
Just Another Fan
Sign Carter too!
Dozier-Trumbo-Davis-Carter = home run fans be drooling
wilymo
yeah this is always a fun idea, as cheap as low-OBP power has been on the market the past few years. last year after the orioles traded for trumbo i was saying they should just embrace it and sign carter and pedro alvarez too and go with a carter 1B / trumbo LF / chris davis RF / pedro alv DH alignment. and they almost did! three out of four ain’t bad
Just Another Fan
YES! And that Orioles team was a contender so maybe youre right in that low OBP/high power guys are the new undervalued player.
oaklandathletics116
Dozier feels like a Dan Uggla to me, but Dozier in leadership is great. Although we can settle for a better platoon with Wendle/Barreto for cheap.
Just Another Fan
What about getting Trumbo for 1B and then signing Chris Carter to DH?
Davis-Trumbo-Carter potentially could be the first 130 homer trio in a while (maybe ever?)
Red_Line_9
They have lots of power…but i think it needs to be noted that Trumbo and Carter benefited from park effect. Miller and Camden were great places for them. I’d expect their power to come back a bit. I wouldnt expect 100 from the combo.
bkwalker510
Meh, both Carter and Trumbo would have no problem at the Coliseum. Hell, Khris Davis just matched Trumbo stat for stat, pretty much.
notagain27
Beane missed out on Encarnation. If he can get Trumbo to agree to the same two years Edwin turned down, he will then have his future trade chip locked and loaded.
bkwalker510
$25M/yr is WAY too much for mark trumbo. No thanks.
oaklandathletics116
This is the last piece other than another veteran starter, if we are wanting to compete/building process.
jlv3gem
The issues here are : Billy Beane is played out- more overrated as a GM than anything. The team isn’t competitive and won’t be for a while. The stadium out there is a big pile of garbage, the taxes are high and the cost of living is high. Who would want to play there?
oaklandathletics116
Many teams have done a partial rebuild for a stadium, while trying to at least compete with somewhat of a system Oakland has. Also getting players like Rajai and maybe Trumbo will increase ticket sales to drive in more revenue to help finding a new stadium.
wilymo
hey check it out we have up and down votes again. it’s about time
comebacktrail28
Wouldn’t it make more sense for Oakland to Just call the Sox and Ask about Fraizer for 1yr 13mill
oaklandathletics116
Well Frazier is still in contract, and yes a trade for Frazier would make more sense for Healy to move to his primary position at 1B (although he is a bad a at 3B). What your saying would fit better, but what the sox would want is pitching prospects and ours are too good to give up for Fraizer. Solid thought though!
bkwalker510
The A’s are going to suck in 2017 so giving up resources for one year of Frazier is pointless. Especially with Chapman waiting in the wings.
oaklandathletics116
I would say we have a great future starting staff if sonny can pull ahead again. I agree with the future in Chapman, but I don’t think we’ll suck in 2017. Beginning of 2016 I thought we were heading somewhere, but as always injuries killed us. Then of course Oakland does what they always do and trade some of our favorite players away. The beautiful thing about baseball is that you never know what team may compete.
bkwalker510
Let me put it this way I guess — The A’s need more than Todd Frazier to compete in 2017.
seamaholic
I personally don’t understand why Oakland would sign any one year player. Seems like a total waste of money to me. Maybe they’re under pressure from MLB to look like they’re trying to win?
mcdusty31
Sources say Billy Beane and Co. are raving pretty hard on Trumbo’s power but whether they’re raving on his defense is yet to be determined
bravesfan1998
He needs to stay on orioles
soxfan1
What is fan rag and why did Jon Heyman switch over there?
arc89
No thanks. Reminds me to much of Billy Butler. Trumbo cost way to much to trade later for prospects.