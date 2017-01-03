Athletics To Sign Rajai Davis

7:25pm: Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Davis can also earn up to $450K via performance bonuses (Twitter link).
7:09pm: The Athletics have agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent outfielder Rajai Davis, reports Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports (via Twitter). The 36-year-old Legacy Agency client will receive a $6MM guarantee to return for what will be his second stint with the A’s. Davis previously played in Oakland from 2008-10.
Oakland has had a known need for a center fielder all offseason, and Davis will give president of baseball operations Billy Beane and manager Bob Melvin an option there, although he could also shift over to left field in the event that Oakland adds an additional center-field-capable outfielder. He’ll join an outfield mix that currently includes Khris Davis, Matt Joyce, Brett Eibner and Jake Smolinski. Presumably, Davis will be in line for regular work in the outfield, with Khris Davis and Joyce regularly finding their names penciled into the lineup (though Khris may see frequent time at designated hitter, depending on how the rest of Oakland’s offseason shakes out).
With this new deal, Davis will receive a slight raise from last year’s $5.25MM salary with the Indians, and he’s a good bet to make good on that modest investment based on his glovework and baserunning alone. Davis posted a fairly lackluster .249/.306/.388 batting line in 2016, though he did tally the second-most plate appearances of his career and belt a career-best 12 homers (not including his dramatic home run against Aroldis Chapman in Game 7 of the World Series, which cemented Davis in Cleveland sports lore and will forever live on as an iconic Indians moment).
Davis’ batting line was still decidedly worse than the league average, but he managed to add value in the outfield (depending on your preferred defensive metric) and was among baseball’s best baserunners. Per Fangraphs, the only player in baseball who provided more value on the bases than Davis was Cincinnati’s Billy Hamilton. Indeed, Davis swiped an AL-best 43 bases and also proved adept at taking extra bases in first-to-third situations, second-to-home situations and other baserunning scenarios.
Strong baserunning has been a hallmark of Davis’ career, as he’s averaged 39 steals per season and 52 per 162 games played since cementing himself as a semi-regular player with the 2009 A’s. While he isn’t a force at the plate, Davis does have a very strong track record against opposite-handed pitching, as he’s hit lefties at a .288/.343/.437 clip over parts of 11 Major League seasons.
MLBTR’s Jeff Todd recently ran down the Athletics’ top three remaining needs of the offseason, and adding a center fielder was tops among those yet-unresolved priorities. From a payroll vantage point, Davis will send Oakland’s projected total to about $70.3MM, as MLBTR’s Jason Martinez outlines in the above-linked Roster Resource payroll projection. Oakland was reportedly willing to offer a two-year, $50MM pact to Edwin Encarnacion and is still about $16MM shy of their payroll from Opening Day 2016 even after adding Davis to the fold, so the team should have the spending capacity to add help at first base and/or in the rotation — both of which were also on Jeff’s list of remaining needs for Beane and GM David Forst.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
James_07
He’s a legend after that home run in game 7.
hammertime510
Finally!
oaklandathletics116
Omg omg omg
rols1026
Surprised it only took 1/6 to get Davis. I know he’s already 36 but he’s still an elite baserunner and managed 2 WAR last year in 134 games. Should be an easy contract to flip at the deadline if/when the A’s are out of it. Solid move.
l3ade12
Never going to forget that game tying home run off Chapman
nccubsfan
That was the most exciting, gut wrenching game I’ve ever seen in my 31 years. A clutch homer for sure.
zacharydmanprin
36 year old who should not play on a regular basis = $6 Million. Brilliant.
rols1026
Do you realize what $6 mil gets you in this market? Teams are paying $7-9 mil for 1 WAR… Davis was worth 2.0 WAR last year so even with some age related decline he’s still easily worth $6 mil.
zacharydmanprin
Using FanGraphs version of WAR, are we? How about the fact he’s racked up less than 12 WAR for his career…and he’s entering his age 36 season. A minor leaguer at league minimum would provide more WAR than Davis.
rols1026
He’s been a part time player his entire career… And he’s been worth over 1 WAR for 4 straight seasons. $6 mil gets you a .8 ish WAR player. That’s literally nothing. So all of a sudden he’s gonna lose his baserunning and defense? He doesn’t even need to hit to provide value. Lol give me a break.
cspenc64
Worth every single penny of that deal. Should have played way more for the Indians last year. He deserved to start everyday. That’s probably why he went to the A’s. It’s disappointing to see he’s going to a new club.
mlb2017
It’s all that crown pizza he’s been eating
pat09
Good move by Oakland. I agree with some of you, people don’t seem to realize that 6M$ in today’s market isn’t very much
ducksnort69
Wow, crazy no one outbid that. Very good deal with little risk.
bellesrage
I hated him till he was an Indian, now I am gonna miss him. Solid move by beane
stymeedone
He should have returned to Detroit. He could have played CF and he would have been cheaper than Maybin.
pseudostats
Agreed, he would have been a nice fit. He stays healthy and can still run.
MatthewBaltimore23
Wish he signed with the Orioles. We need an outfielder, and his speed would’ve helped us a lot.
MatthewBaltimore23
chesteraarthur
nice sign
Reflect
I’ll always remember Rajai Davis for a great State Farm commercial from a few years back.
He’s good at baseball too I guess.
AddisonStreet
Haha silly mods, what a joke.
JoeyPankake
Always liked Rajai. Seems to play the game the right way. Hope he has a nice year and gets traded to a contender.
Reflect
He’s already playing for a contender now.
Just kidding.
rycm131
Oh god not again