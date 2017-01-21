Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Bautista, Jays, HOF, Votto, Cards, Pirates

This week in baseball blogs…
- Bunt To The Gap and Blue Jay Hunter are bullish on Toronto’s re-signing of right fielder Jose Bautista.
- Sports Talk Philly interviews former major league closer Billy Wagner about his Hall of Fame chances and the induction of longtime Astros teammate Jeff Bagwell.
- Two Strike Approach: A Baseball Podcast features a discussion with former New York Times baseball writer and current Hall of Fame voter Murray Chass.
- The Runner Sports looks back on Bagwell’s career.
- The Point of Pittsburgh makes a Cooperstown case for home run king Barry Bonds.
- Outside Pitch MLB praises Hall of Famer Tim Raines for his late-’90s stint with the Yankees.
- NYRDCAST posits that Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has a borderline Hall of Fame resume.
- Wayniac Nation offers some thoughts on this year’s Hall of Fame voting.
- Pirates Breakdown talks with Bucs right-hander Nick Kingham.
- Rotisserie Duck focuses on the excellence of Reds first baseman Joey Votto.
- The Redbird Daily tries to figure out why things went so poorly for Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha last season.
- The K Zone touches on the growing value of relievers and the decreasing importance of starters.
- Inside the ’Zona recaps the hardest-hit balls of the Diamondbacks’ 2016 campaign.
- Call To The Pen projects the American League East race for 2017.
- Mets Daddy explains why the club has not been able to trade outfielder Jay Bruce.
- Motor City Bengals addresses the Tigers’ acquisition of former Rays outfielder Mikie Mahtook.
- Chin Music Baseball analyzes the Rangers’ outfield.
- The 3rd Man In wonders if the Brewers should convert starter Wily Peralta into a reliever.
- Pinstriped Prospects opines that the Yankees shouldn’t be in a hurry to trade left fielder Brett Gardner or third baseman Chase Headley.
- Jays From the Couch (links here) speaks with Toronto prospects Rowdy Tellez and Conner Greene.
- Real McCoy Minor News chats with Tigers righty prospect Gerson Moreno.
- Call To The Pen (links here) revisits the Phillies’ decisions to trade Cole Hamels and Ken Giles.
- MLB Reports breaks down the Giants’ payroll situation.
- The Runner Sports likes the Brewers’ signing of reliever Santiago Casilla.
- Ladodgerreport encourages the Dodgers to acquire Twins second baseman Brian Dozier.
- Off The Bench Baseball ranks the National League’s managers.
- Bronx Bomber Blogger calls attention to certain milestones some Yankees could achieve in 2017.
- Dan Grant of Same Page Team examines the Blue Jays’ bullpen options.
- North Shore Nine is optimistic about Pirates righty Drew Hutchison.
- The Runner Sports has a piece on the Yankees’ newest addition, first baseman Ji-Man Choi.
- Baseball Hot Corner searches for a left field answer for the Blue Jays.
- MLB451 (second in a two-part series) details what it was like to work as an intern for the Dodgers.
It incorrectly says Brewers signing of Santiago Casilla just to make note of it