Baseball Blogs Weigh In: ChiSox, Jays, Brewers, Dodgers, Angels, Cards

This week in baseball blogs…
- Outside Pitch MLB interviews White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier.
- BP Toronto argues that the Blue Jays should extend third baseman Josh Donaldson.
- Big Three Sports explains how one at-bat could affect the 2017 National League Rookie of the Year picture.
- Camden Depot studies which pitchers have the most effective curveballs.
- The First Out At Third regards Brewers outfielder Domingo Santana as a breakout candidate.
- Chin Music Baseball applauds the work the Angels have done this offseason.
- Ladodgerreport is bullish on the Dodgers’ acquisition of ex-Rays second baseman Logan Forsythe.
- The Redbird Daily contends that Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha would be better suited to come out of the bullpen than start.
- Mets Daddy wonders how much third baseman David Wright will contribute going forward.
- The Point of Pittsburgh searches for bargain free agents for the Pirates.
- Call To The Pen evaluates designated hitter options for the Rangers.
- The K Zone shares a recent interview with Phillies righty Zach Eflin.
- Underthought (first in a two-part series) looks back on Bill James’ top 100 first baseman rankings of all-time, which were last updated in 2001, and tries to figure out which recent players would be worthy of inclusion on a new list.
- Pirates Breakdown ponders Bucs righty Tyler Glasnow’s future.
- MLB451 speaks with Angels bench coach Dino Ebel.
- Notes From the Sally previews this year’s Greensboro Grasshoppers, who are the Marlins’ South Atlantic League affiliate.
- MLB Reports suggests the Red Sox try to extend newly acquired ace Chris Sale.
- Jays From the Couch asks if Toronto should trade outfielder Melvin Upton Jr.
- Call To The Pen ranks the American League Central.
- The Runner Sports writes about the five biggest stories facing the Yankees’ pitchers and catchers in advance of spring training.
- The 3rd Man In talks with Texas A&M righty Corbin Martin, one of the top prospects in this year’s draft class.
- Extra Innings: Baseball Around the World calls attention to former major league infielder/outfielder Mark Teahen’s decision to come out of retirement to join the Italian Baseball League.
- Real McCoy Minor News chats with Cubs minor league infielder Kevin Cornelius.
- Jays Journal checks in on the open market for relievers Toronto could pursue.
- Pinstriped Prospects profiles Yankees righty Chad Green.
- Call To The Pen is optimistic about this year’s Phillies.
- The Runner Sports assesses three non-roster invitees’ chances of earning spots with the Astros in camp.
- Rotisserie Duck focuses on prospects who could impact fantasy baseball this year.
Red_Line_9
Mark Teahen is back….the Moneyball draft is off life support!