Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Orioles, Mariners, Braun, Cutch, Porcello

- Camden Depot writes that Orioles general manager Dan Duquette is in a bind with respect to superstar shortstop Manny Machado’s future.
- Outside Pitch MLB sees the Mariners as serious playoff contenders after acquiring left-hander Drew Smyly.
- The 3rd Man In proposes a Brewers-Dodgers trade featuring big-name outfielders Ryan Braun and Yasiel Puig, among others.
- Jays From the Couch asks if Toronto would be wise to send high-end third base prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to the Pirates for center fielder Andrew McCutchen.
- Splicetoday has some advice for the Red Sox: Shop American League Cy Young winner Rick Porcello.
- The Runner Sports revisits the Yankees’ decision to let now-Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano leave as a free agent after the 2013 season.
- NYRDCAST checks into a potential correlation between lineup adjustments and wins.
- Chin Music Baseball believes shortstop Carlos Correa will be the Astros’ most important offensive player next season.
- Call To The Pen ranks the highest-impact moves of the offseason.
- Outfield Fly Rule (links here) reviews this week’s Braves-Mariners trade.
- The Redbird Daily argues that the Cardinals shouldn’t extend catcher Yadier Molina’s contract.
- The Point of Pittsburgh wants the Pirates to sign left-hander Brett Anderson.
- BaseballRanks lists and analyzes the Rays’ top 25 prospects.
- Real McCoy Minor News profiles and interviews Yankees right-handed pitching prospect Albert Abreu, while Clubhouse Corner does the same with Reds infielder Josh VanMeter.
- Inside the ’Zona evaluates a couple of the Diamondbacks’ recent transactions.
- Pirates Breakdown expects Pittsburgh’s curveball usage to increase next season.
- Steve Corino of the WWE offers a mock Hall of Fame ballot for this year.
- Pinstriped Prospects regards infielder Jorge Mateo as one blue-chip prospect the Yankees could afford to trade.
- The Runner Sports is wary about several key Astros playing in this year’s World Baseball Classic.
- Notes from the Sally previews the 2017 Delmarva Shorebirds, one of the Orioles’ Single-A affiliates.
- Think Blue Planning Committee is bullish on Dodgers righty prospect Josh Sborz.
- The Runner Sports spotlights young Athletics righty Norge Ruiz, and Wayniac Nation does the same with the Cubs’ Trevor Clifton.
- Rotisserie Duck wonders which of the majors’ highest-paid players are actually worth it.
- Call To The Pen has a piece on the Phillies’ rotation.
- MLB451 (first in a two-part series) details what it was like to work as an intern for the Dodgers.
