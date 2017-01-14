Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Orioles, Mariners, Braun, Cutch, Porcello

This week in baseball blogs:
- Camden Depot writes that Orioles general manager Dan Duquette is in a bind with respect to superstar shortstop Manny Machado’s future.
- Outside Pitch MLB sees the Mariners as serious playoff contenders after acquiring left-hander Drew Smyly.
- The 3rd Man In proposes a Brewers-Dodgers trade featuring big-name outfielders Ryan Braun and Yasiel Puig, among others.
- Jays From the Couch asks if Toronto would be wise to send high-end third base prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to the Pirates for center fielder Andrew McCutchen.
- Splicetoday has some advice for the Red Sox: Shop American League Cy Young winner Rick Porcello.
- The Runner Sports revisits the Yankees’ decision to let now-Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano leave as a free agent after the 2013 season.
- NYRDCAST checks into a potential correlation between lineup adjustments and wins.
- Chin Music Baseball believes shortstop Carlos Correa will be the Astros’ most important offensive player next season.
- Call To The Pen ranks the highest-impact moves of the offseason.
- Outfield Fly Rule (links here) reviews this week’s Braves-Mariners trade.
- The Redbird Daily argues that the Cardinals shouldn’t extend catcher Yadier Molina’s contract.
- The Point of Pittsburgh wants the Pirates to sign left-hander Brett Anderson.
- BaseballRanks lists and analyzes the Rays’ top 25 prospects.
- Real McCoy Minor News profiles and interviews Yankees right-handed pitching prospect Albert Abreu, while Clubhouse Corner does the same with Reds infielder Josh VanMeter.
- Inside the ’Zona evaluates a couple of the Diamondbacks’ recent transactions.
- Pirates Breakdown expects Pittsburgh’s curveball usage to increase next season.
- Steve Corino of the WWE offers a mock Hall of Fame ballot for this year.
- Pinstriped Prospects regards infielder Jorge Mateo as one blue-chip prospect the Yankees could afford to trade.
- The Runner Sports is wary about several key Astros playing in this year’s World Baseball Classic.
- Notes from the Sally previews the 2017 Delmarva Shorebirds, one of the Orioles’ Single-A affiliates.
- Think Blue Planning Committee is bullish on Dodgers righty prospect Josh Sborz.
- The Runner Sports spotlights young Athletics righty Norge Ruiz, and Wayniac Nation does the same with the Cubs’ Trevor Clifton.
- Rotisserie Duck wonders which of the majors’ highest-paid players are actually worth it.
- Call To The Pen has a piece on the Phillies’ rotation.
- MLB451 (first in a two-part series) details what it was like to work as an intern for the Dodgers.
Mookie's Lip
Sure trade Porcello. Makes a ton of sense. The Nats, Cubs, Mets and Indians should probably trade their number three starters too. You know for reasons.
chesteraarthur
Man the O’s are gonna be in for some REALLY dark times
baseballdeez
Braun/Scooter for Puig/McCarthy/Rhame/Brito instead of the proposed linked article