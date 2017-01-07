Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Tigers, Yanks, Jays, Cards, Bucs, Prospects, HOF

This week in baseball blogs:
- Chin Music Baseball takes a detailed look at Tigers right fielder and trade candidate J.D. Martinez.
- Blue Jay Hunter wants Toronto to re-sign free agent outfielder Jose Bautista, while Jays From the Couch is a proponent of the team bringing back fellow unsigned outfielder Michael Saunders.
- Pinstriped Prospects contends that the Yankees should develop up-and-coming shortstop Gleyber Torres at third base.
- Pirates Breakdown identifies four free agent starters Pittsburgh could target.
- NYRDCAST offers 2017 projections for Cardinals outfielder Randal Grichuk and second baseman Kolten Wong.
- Outside Pitch MLB regards White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier as a fit for the Pirates.
- Inside the ’Zona delves into the numbers to compare two very different Diamondbacks, Paul Goldschmidt and Chris Owings.
- Jays Journal and Bunt To The Gap are bullish on the Blue Jays’ re-signing of right-hander Gavin Floyd.
- Big Three Sports focuses on the future of Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina.
- Call To The Pen expects Phillies righties Jeremy Hellickson and Clay Buchholz to serve as trade bait prior to the summer deadline.
- Rotisserie Duck assesses some of this offseason’s free agent signings.
- Camden Depot criticizes Baseball America for the way it has ranked pitching prospects in recent years.
- MLB451 analyzes several cities that could someday receive expansion teams.
- The Point of Pittsburgh examines the pros and cons of Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang.
- Real McCoy Minor News chats with hard-throwing Rockies pitching prospect Salvador Justo.
- Call To The Pen posits that free agent swingman Travis Wood should remain in the bullpen.
- Mets Daddy argues that the club doesn’t need to sign a left-handed reliever.
- The Runner Sports lists five things to expect from the 2017 Yankees.
- Angelswin.com addresses the Halos’ left field situation.
- Cleveland Indians Perspective sees center fielder Tyler Naquin as the Tribe’s biggest question mark entering the upcoming season.
- Notes From the Sally previews the 2017 Columbia Fireflies, the Mets’ South Atlantic League affiliate.
- The 3rd Man In profiles shortstop prospect and 2017 draft pick-to-be Jason Willow.
- Sports Talk Philly opines that common sense is missing when it comes to Hall of Fame voting.
- Wayniac Nation views Braves legend Chipper Jones as a shoo-in Hall of Famer.
- Off The Bench Baseball assembles a political cabinet consisting of ex-major leaguers.
- The Runner Sports connects the Astros to Clemson and Alabama in honor of Monday’s college football national championship game.
- Bronx Bomber Blogger spotlights Yankees second base prospect Nick Solak.
johnsilver
Notes from the Sally is a terrific site not just for fans of teams which have a farm club there, but should be for all fans. Writer is a fan who breaks down everything and goes into much detail, must see an awful lot of Sally games to have so much pertinent info on the league’s players and prospects.
metsdaddy
Thanks for the link
adiact
how come i havent seen any bradley zimmer talk? wasnt he supposed to be this year starting cf for the indians?