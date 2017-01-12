Blue Jays Avoid Arbitration With Darwin Barney, Ezequiel Carrera

6:24pm: Outfielder Ezequiel Carrera has also settled with the Jays, per Heyman (via Twitter). He’ll receive $1,162,500 — just shy of his $1.2MM projection.
6:08pm: The Blue Jays have settled on a contract figure with infielder Darwin Barney, per Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (Twitter link). He’ll earn $2.8875MM in 2017.
Once the regular second baseman for the Cubs, Barney had steadily seen his MLB opportunities fall over the last 2014 and 2015 seasons. But after a pit stop with the Dodgers, the 31-year-old has found a home with Toronto after re-signing with the organization for one year and $1.05MM last winter. He appeared in over 100 games in 2016, slashing .369/.322/.373 over 306 plate appearances while providing value with the glove.
Now in his final year of arbitration eligibility, Barney will earn quite a bit more than the $1.6MM that MLBTR’s arbitration model projected. That’s likely because his camp could have argued for a higher starting point — namely, his $2.525MM arb salary from 2015 — upon which to add a raise.
Comments
AidanVega123
Hi Jeff,
Barney’s average was .269 not .369.
I’m sure it was just a typo but I thought I’d let you know.
Mookie's Lip
I was starting to get a bit confused because his OBP was significantly lower than his BA. Now it all makes sense.
free2131
.369/.322/.373
Wow, what a slash line!! 😉
ndiamond2017
lotta sac flies
dbacksrs
Haha..
WAH1447
Never seen someone bat 369 yet fail to reach base less??
beauvandertulip
Had a decent season, surely getting the dfa this season though, mostly because goins is cheaper and better defense
Ryan Zeitz
Goins was worth -1.0 fWAR in 2016, putting up a UZR/150 of 0.1 at 2B and -.3.8 at SS; while Barney was worth 1.6fWAR, putting up a UZR/150 of 4.7 at 2B and 26.2 at SS.. Barney is clearly the superior player on both ends of the ball (and can even throw a mean curveball haha!)
Ryan Zeitz
I’ll agree that Goins is cheaper, but 2.8875MM is a pittance for a guy who brings the value Barney did to this team last year. I personally don’t believe there’s room for both of them on this team, either. However, I think it’s Goins who gets the boot before Barney.
bluejays92
Goins really isn’t that much of a defensive upgrade over Barney, and Goins is definitely way behind Barney offensively.
high_upside
I dunno I bet they both stick around re: high likelihood of Tulo and Travis being disabled at various times and at the same time.
ryguytheflyguy
But even IF Tulo and Travis are out at the same time, you’ve still got Pearce who can play at 2B, and that would ironically actually free up a bit of the 1B/DH logjam that we’ve got haha.
I just find Goins redundant on a team that has Barney, who is already relegated to the bench. He’d probably package well with another piece to bring in a bullpen arm. Other teams are surely looking for defensive wizards who can play multiple positions on the cheap