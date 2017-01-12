Blue Jays Avoid Arbitration With Darwin Barney, Ezequiel Carrera

6:24pm: Outfielder Ezequiel Carrera has also settled with the Jays, per Heyman (via Twitter). He’ll receive $1,162,500 — just shy of his $1.2MM projection.
6:08pm: The Blue Jays have settled on a contract figure with infielder Darwin Barney, per Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (Twitter link). He’ll earn $2.8875MM in 2017.
Once the regular second baseman for the Cubs, Barney had steadily seen his MLB opportunities fall over the last 2014 and 2015 seasons. But after a pit stop with the Dodgers, the 31-year-old has found a home with Toronto after re-signing with the organization for one year and $1.05MM last winter. He appeared in over 100 games in 2016, slashing .369/.322/.373 over 306 plate appearances while providing value with the glove.
Now in his final year of arbitration eligibility, Barney will earn quite a bit more than the $1.6MM that MLBTR’s arbitration model projected. That’s likely because his camp could have argued for a higher starting point — namely, his $2.525MM arb salary from 2015 — upon which to add a raise.
AidanVega123
Hi Jeff,
Barney’s average was .269 not .369.
I’m sure it was just a typo but I thought I’d let you know.
Mookie's Lip
I was starting to get a bit confused because his OBP was significantly lower than his BA. Now it all makes sense.
free2131
.369/.322/.373
Wow, what a slash line!! 😉
ndiamond2017
lotta sac flies
dbacksrs
Haha..
WAH1447
Never seen someone bat 369 yet fail to reach base less??
beauvandertulip
Had a decent season, surely getting the dfa this season though, mostly because goins is cheaper and better defense
Ryan Zeitz
Goins was worth -1.0 fWAR in 2016, putting up a UZR/150 of 0.1 at 2B and -.3.8 at SS; while Barney was worth 1.6fWAR, putting up a UZR/150 of 4.7 at 2B and 26.2 at SS.. Barney is clearly the superior player on both ends of the ball (and can even throw a mean curveball haha!)
Ryan Zeitz
I’ll agree that Goins is cheaper, but 2.8875MM is a pittance for a guy who brings the value Barney did to this team last year. I personally don’t believe there’s room for both of them on this team, either. However, I think it’s Goins who gets the boot before Barney.
bluejays92
Goins really isn’t that much of a defensive upgrade over Barney, and Goins is definitely way behind Barney offensively.
high_upside
I dunno I bet they both stick around re: high likelihood of Tulo and Travis being disabled at various times and at the same time.