Blue Jays, Jose Bautista Nearing Agreement

The Blue Jays have emerged as the front-runners for free agent right fielder Jose Bautista’s services and are nearing an agreement with the slugger, reports Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com (Twitter link). Details regarding the potential pact aren’t yet known, but Toronto hadn’t been willing to give Bautista a deal worth more than the one-year, $17.2MM qualifying offer as of late December.
Bautista has been on the open market since rejecting a qualifying offer from Toronto in November, though the 36-year-old’s venture into free agency hasn’t gone according to plan. Despite serving as one of the majors’ foremost offensive weapons since an out-of-nowhere breakout in 2010, serious interest in Bautista has been scarce this offseason. Bautista has been willing to consider a one-year deal as a result, but it seems having to surrender a first-round pick to sign him has scared off potential suitors.
It also hasn’t helped Bautista’s cause that he’s coming off a disappointing season, one that featured multiple stints on the disabled list and an offensive decline. While Bautista hit a more-than-respectable .234/.366/.452 with 22 home runs in 517 plate appearances, those numbers represented a stark drop-off from the ones he has typically posted as a Blue Jay. After toiling in anonymity with various teams from 2004-09, Bautista slashed a stellar .268/.390/.555 with 227 homers as a Jay between 2010-15.
Thanks to that otherworldly six-year run, Bautista was reportedly seeking a half-decade-long extension worth $150MM last winter. Toronto unsurprisingly balked at that asking price, and the club’s decision was clearly wise given Bautista’s production in 2016. It’ll look that much better if the team is able to bring back Bautista at what should be a palatable price on a short-term contract.
The Blue Jays have already lost one of the longtime faces of their franchise, first baseman/designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion, to free agency this offseason. Encarnacion landed in Cleveland, which knocked the Jays out of the playoffs last year and has also shown interest in Bautista. But it doesn’t appear the two will reunite this offseason, which is welcome news to a Jays club that’s in dire need of corner outfield help.
Jason Martinez of MLBTR and Roster Resource is currently projecting that the light-hitting Ezequiel Carrera will man Bautista’s spot in right, while free agent acquisition Steve Pearce is slated to start in left. Pearce is far better suited for first base, though, and the Jays could stand to upgrade over Justin Smoak there. Re-upping Bautista would enable them to shift Pearce and their most significant offseason acquisition to date, Kendrys Morales, between first and designated hitter and perhaps platoon Carrera and Melvin Upton Jr. in left.
While retaining Bautista would be a boon to Toronto’s offense (and likely the morale of its fans), he does come with drawbacks. In addition to his offensive regression last season, Bautista continued to fall off in the field, as he finished with negative grades in Defensive Runs Saved (minus-6) and Ultimate Zone Rating (minus-5.6) for the second year in a row. He also failed to provide value on the base paths, making Bautista a one-dimensional player at this stage of his career. That dimension is rather effective, though, and is apparently going to lead him back to Toronto, where he’s an icon. Keeping Bautista will cost the Jays the compensatory first-round pick they’d have netted had he headed elsewhere, but the club seemingly values what he could bring in future years more than that selection.
JaysFan19
Taejonguy
ColoredPaper
FINALLY. I’m so glad he’ll be back, and hopefully lower than that $17mil he turned down. He put the city and country on the map after years of crappy teams, and love the swagger he brings with Josh Donaldson, bringer of rain.
high_upside
Thank god. This is the best possible outcome for the Blue Jays right now for this, however imperfect it might be:
a37H
At least Jose is coming back. I actually hate Ross Atkins
osonvs
Oh God, here we go. Because…?
ryguytheflyguy
Oh yeah! I hate how Shapiro and Atkins have signed cost-effective players to keep this team competitive, all the while building a better prospect core to remain competitive in the future.
Just because they didn’t re-sign Edwin doesn’t mean they’re doing a bad job. In fact, we likely dodged a bullet when Cleveland signed him.
ronan
Re: ryguytheflyguy
Tell me how we “dodged a bullet” by not resigning one of the greatest offensive players this team has ever had. Please.
tbj777
Because he’s old (34) and has shown subtle signs of decline (4% increase in strikeout rate and his lowest WRC+ of his last 5 seasons). He’s still a great player don’t get me wrong and am in no way saying he had a bad season last year/wont be good in the coming year but there are signs. If your logic is that we should resign players because they are “one of the greatest offensive players this team has ever had” then you should 1. Want us to sign people like Carlos Delgado, Olerud etc. because they were some “of the greatest offensive players this team has ever had” and 2. You should be ecstatic that we are signing bautista seeing as how he is the best position player in the history of the franchise.
ryguytheflyguy
We dodged a bullet for a number of reasons…
1) Offence isn’t everything. Edwin is a passable defensive 1B at best, and will only decline from here on in, further reducing his value.
2) Casual baseball fans might not pay attention to such things, but Edwin struck out a whopping 138 times in 2016, approx. 41% more than 2015, which was his previous high since 2008. That’s a glaring sign of a guy who is clearly cheating on the fastball, and is due for a steep offensive decline.
3) The way to build a contender is to find surplus value in players. Paying Edwin $20MM/yr for 20MM in WAR value does not help this cause. Not to mention that over the course of a 4-5yr contract (we offered him a 4yr contract worth $80MM with a 5th option yr @ $20MM), he’d actually be providing LESS value than what we’d be paying him for.
4) We have enough high-paid stars on this team (Martin, Tulo, Donaldson), that committing another 4yrs to yet another $20MM player would’ve severely handcuffed this team’s ability to make splashier moves for the duration of his contract.
5) We’ve now been handed this serendipitous opportunity to sign Bautista (who is the superior player of the two) to a 1yr contract, which will help us remain competitive in 2017, while also allowing us to bridge the gap to our young, cost-effective prospects (Alford, Pompey, Tellez), and stay financially flexible for the big fee-agent frenzy that will be 2018.
osonvs
Because this isn’t a video game. Just like every other team in the league the Jays operate under a budget and it’s risky to devote so much money to one player who already has notable health issues with his hands and back, regardless of what they’ve done in the past. “Dodged a bullet” may be a little strong of a comment but I certainly don’t blame Atkins and Shapiro with the way things unfolded.
a37H
Osonvs and Ryguy I understand what you two are saying but I just don’t like him because he can’t make up his mind in my eyes on if he wants to be competitive or rebuilding. I just don’t like some of his trades like the Melvin Upton one or the Kendrys morales signing
ryguytheflyguy
He’s doing both. He’s building towards the future, while ALSO remaining competitive during this window we have with all the talent on this team.
I’d also argue that the Melvin Upton trade was fantastic, since we now have a utility-knife guy with great speed and solid defense who we are paying just a bit north of $5MM to this year (the Padres are covering the rest).
JFactor
Not a huge surprise
So, 5/150? Lol
kbarr888
I’m guessing 1/18 if he’s Lucky……..although the Jays will have to hope Jose signs a contract over $50 million when he’s a FA next winter, or they won’t get a draft pick for him (New CBA Rules)
RytheStunner
They won’t get a draft pick for him anyway because players can only be offered a QO once, and that was this year. Bautista can’t be offered a QO next offseason.
EndinStealth
Is that part of the new CBA?
mike156
Bizarre. EE would have been more useful
AddisonStreet
Hope its a huge overpay just for the laughs.
acm14
Hopefully his market has dropped to the point there can be some team friendly option year(s)
Dan Grant
If it’s 3 years or shorter, it’s fine. Anyone who doesn’t want the guy back in some capacity can suck a lemon. He’s a top 3 Blue Jay ever. I’m not one to pay for past performance, but keep the guy around for the last shot or two that the current offensive core has. By far the best player still available.
high_upside
Totally agree with you.
ryguytheflyguy
Definitely the best option still on the FA market. Would’ve preferred Fowler, but José on a 1yr deal is a fine consolation prize. If it’s anything more than 1yr, though, then some serious reshuffling will be in order, since José is ALREADY a detriment in the outfield. He’ll definitely be a 1B/DH type by 2018.
lonestardodger
I’m saying 1 year, $10 million
petersdylan36
One year with a team option for second year?
1 year for 17.2 million, team option for second year at 12.8 million with 2 million buyout.
sufferfortribe
Hehehe.
angelsfan4life412
maybe 2 years for like 25 million, atleast they brought back bautista after losing EE,
tulo , donaldson , bautista , martian , morales, Thats a decent line up but not as dangerous without EE there.
DRAM2500
About freakin’ time!!
high_upside
K my guess is 3/42 with a second year opt out and a team option on the third year.
soxfan1
1 year 15 million team option for the same 15 million with a 3 million buyout
monk
Didn’t know how I’d feel about this prior to now. Could not be happier welcome back Joey bats ❤❤❤
lunchbox23
Realistically if you rewind a year, Bautista was the more important and expensive signing for the jays.
Last year he had a couple of fluke injuries that slowed him down. On a short term deal he could end up the best bargain of free agency.