Brandon Phillips Blocked November Trade To Braves

The Reds had worked out a deal that would have sent second baseman Brandon Phillips to the Braves, but he utilized his no-trade protection to scuttle the arrangement, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports. Phillips’s no-trade clause previously got in the way of potential trades last winter.

While Phillips is a Georgia native who (per Rosenthal) owns a home in Atlanta, it seems that the Braves’ signing of infielder Sean Rodriguez played a role in the decision for the 35-year-old. Rodriguez, who also plays second base (among other positions), ended up inking his deal in late November. There was no discussion of an extension this time around, according to the report; the Braves would not have been interested, and Phillips made his view clear before that subject was even broached.

This latest episode raises the question whether Phillips will ever be a movable asset for Cincinnati, which had been set to retain “a significant portion” of his $14MM salary as part of the proposed trade. He’s in the final year of his contract, and it seems all but inevitable that he’ll land elsewhere after the 2017 season, but Phillips is still holding firm on his desire to remain in Cincinnati — unless, per Rosenthal, “certain, unspecified issues” are dealt with by any acquiring team.

While Phillips is more than entitled to utilize the no-trade clause (which he earned through ten-and-five rights) in whatever manner he chooses, it’s certainly something of an odd situation. The Reds have a variety of young infielders they’d surely like to expose more to the majors in the coming year, which could bite into Phillips’s own playing time.

Long a productive regular who combined excellent glovework with solid overall offensive production, Phillips has declined of late. Since the start of the 2014 season, he has slashed .285/.319/.396, which amounts to slightly below-average (94 OPS+) work at the plate. Phillips has returned to running more, though his 14 stolen bases in 2016 came at the cost of being caught on eight other attempts. And he’s still good for about a dozen home runs per year. The most concerning change, perhaps, comes on the defensive side. Phillips has long rated as a well-above-average defender at second, but took a bit of a step back in 2015 and drew negative metrics in his most recent season.

Still, Phillips would represent a steadying presence in the right organization — particularly, one that has taken a positive view through recent scouting assessments. If he can bounce back in the field, there’s reason to hope that he could put up a season worthy of regular play despite the fact that he was worth less than one win above replacement last year. A right-handed hitter, Phillips has never carried drastic platoon splits and actually fared better against same-handed pitching in 2016.

For the Braves, pursuing Phillips clearly fit in alongside the team’s other 2017-centric moves. The organization has focused on dedicating some salary (and expendable minor-league resources) to improving the team’s near-term outlook without sacrificing the future it is still building towards. It’s not immediately clear just how Phillips would have fit into the overall mix, but he’d likely have taken the bulk of the action at second, perhaps complemented by the left-handed-hitting Jace Peterson and also Rodriguez (who also would’ve been capable of seeing time at third and the corner outfield).

Though it’s still theoretically possible that the sides could revisit a deal, Rosenthal says that’s not seen as a likely scenario. That leaves open the question whether the Braves will pursue alternative additions to the infield mix. At present, Adonis Garcia is slated to occupy third base, which certainly isn’t an optimal solution. There are any number of trade targets that Atlanta could pursue, and the open market still features a variety of second and third basemen that might conceivably be of interest. That includes righty hitters such as Aaron Hill and Trevor Plouffe, as well as lefty bats like Luis Valbuena, Chase Utley, Stephen Drew, Chris Coghlan, and — of course — perennial favorite Kelly Johnson.