Brandon Phillips Blocked November Trade To Braves

The Reds had worked out a deal that would have sent second baseman Brandon Phillips to the Braves, but he utilized his no-trade protection to scuttle the arrangement, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports. Phillips’s no-trade clause previously got in the way of potential trades last winter.
While Phillips is a Georgia native who (per Rosenthal) owns a home in Atlanta, it seems that the Braves’ signing of infielder Sean Rodriguez played a role in the decision for the 35-year-old. Rodriguez, who also plays second base (among other positions), ended up inking his deal in late November. There was no discussion of an extension this time around, according to the report; the Braves would not have been interested, and Phillips made his view clear before that subject was even broached.
This latest episode raises the question whether Phillips will ever be a movable asset for Cincinnati, which had been set to retain “a significant portion” of his $14MM salary as part of the proposed trade. He’s in the final year of his contract, and it seems all but inevitable that he’ll land elsewhere after the 2017 season, but Phillips is still holding firm on his desire to remain in Cincinnati — unless, per Rosenthal, “certain, unspecified issues” are dealt with by any acquiring team.
While Phillips is more than entitled to utilize the no-trade clause (which he earned through ten-and-five rights) in whatever manner he chooses, it’s certainly something of an odd situation. The Reds have a variety of young infielders they’d surely like to expose more to the majors in the coming year, which could bite into Phillips’s own playing time.
Long a productive regular who combined excellent glovework with solid overall offensive production, Phillips has declined of late. Since the start of the 2014 season, he has slashed .285/.319/.396, which amounts to slightly below-average (94 OPS+) work at the plate. Phillips has returned to running more, though his 14 stolen bases in 2016 came at the cost of being caught on eight other attempts. And he’s still good for about a dozen home runs per year. The most concerning change, perhaps, comes on the defensive side. Phillips has long rated as a well-above-average defender at second, but took a bit of a step back in 2015 and drew negative metrics in his most recent season.
Still, Phillips would represent a steadying presence in the right organization — particularly, one that has taken a positive view through recent scouting assessments. If he can bounce back in the field, there’s reason to hope that he could put up a season worthy of regular play despite the fact that he was worth less than one win above replacement last year. A right-handed hitter, Phillips has never carried drastic platoon splits and actually fared better against same-handed pitching in 2016.
For the Braves, pursuing Phillips clearly fit in alongside the team’s other 2017-centric moves. The organization has focused on dedicating some salary (and expendable minor-league resources) to improving the team’s near-term outlook without sacrificing the future it is still building towards. It’s not immediately clear just how Phillips would have fit into the overall mix, but he’d likely have taken the bulk of the action at second, perhaps complemented by the left-handed-hitting Jace Peterson and also Rodriguez (who also would’ve been capable of seeing time at third and the corner outfield).
Though it’s still theoretically possible that the sides could revisit a deal, Rosenthal says that’s not seen as a likely scenario. That leaves open the question whether the Braves will pursue alternative additions to the infield mix. At present, Adonis Garcia is slated to occupy third base, which certainly isn’t an optimal solution. There are any number of trade targets that Atlanta could pursue, and the open market still features a variety of second and third basemen that might conceivably be of interest. That includes righty hitters such as Aaron Hill and Trevor Plouffe, as well as lefty bats like Luis Valbuena, Chase Utley, Stephen Drew, Chris Coghlan, and — of course — perennial favorite Kelly Johnson.
Comments
bkfansler2
Oh thank God!
bkfansler2
Braves didn’t need that mess.
realgone2
I agree 100%! No thanks on that crap
DandreFalcon
IKR!
cjcicerone18
don’t understand why Phillips wouldn’t just accept the trade. Reds not going far into the postseason anytime soon and braves are close maybe not this year but next year for sure
jakoby666
good one lol
yankees500
Are you kidding? The reds are going to suck next year. The braves are the better team and aren’t in as tough of a division. They will be at least 10-15 games better than the reds.
GareBear
Next year he will be a free agent so that would once again be pointless if his goal was to be on a winning team.
AddisonStreet
Haha, the Braves aren’t any closer than the Reds.
bush5104
Close to WHAT, exactly?! Close to .500? Close to finishing 4th?
chesteraarthur
1. Ha!
2. He’s a free agent after this year so your scenario wouldn’t matter to him.
JDGoat
If he lives in Georgia, why not waive it? It’s not like Cincinatti is any closer to competing than Atlanta. Atlanta could at least have an outside chance at competing for a wild card spot, Cincy does not.
realgone2
Maybe he hates his relatives
busmannyc
should call up Barry Larkin and ask him what cincy did when he kept blocking a trade.
they low balled Larkin after the season & pretty much ran him out of town!!!!!!
Brandon Phillips will have same outcome. shame!!!!!
realgone2
Can you elaborate on Larkin? I don’t remember that.
chesteraarthur
Sit his ass on the bench. If he wants to play for another contract, he’ll waive that no trade.
jjdunckley
Gotta love it when the trash takes itself out!
Not denying that Phillips is a good player and he earned his right to block a trade but definitely don’t need a player that doesn’t want to be there and I am fine with using Rodriguez at 2b until Ozzie is ready and healed and then we have the option to use Rodriguez as a super utility or every day 3b if he is playing better than Garcia
RunDMC
Well, if there was a trade AFTER Sean Rodriguez was signed, I wonder what ATL was thinking. Phillips would be the short-term 2B bridge to Albies, utilizing Rodriguez as the platoon 3B vs. LHP, while spelling other positions including 1B/2B/SS/OF.
I still think that’s the thought process, though the difference is that he might see more time at 2B if Jace Peterson doesn’t continue to mature. I think they were hoping that Rodriguez would be more of a super-utility role and not need so much time at 2B.
lildaddy
Thinks he’ll clean up next year as a free agent. Likely to post better #’s w/ Reds’ tiny home field