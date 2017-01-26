Headlines

Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Pro Hockey Rumors

Braves Claim Adam Walker

By | at

The Braves have claimed outfielder Adam Walker off waivers from the Orioles, Baltimore announced. He’ll take the roster spot just vacated by catcher Tuffy Gosewisch, filling Atlanta’s 40-man.

Walker has moved around quite a bit already this winter. He started with the Twins, stopped off with the Brewers, and then landed in Baltimore before being designated for assignment.

A free-swinging slugger, Walker belts plenty of long balls and also whiffs at an equally impressive rate. Over the past two years, he has been retired by strikeout in over one-third of his plate appearances. The 25-year-old ended with a .243/.305/.479 slash and 27 homers at Triple-A in 2016.

newest oldest

Comments

  2. Check out his strike outs from 2016. He strikes out more than he hits the ball. But when he connects, the ball flies far!

    0
    0

  3. That is two Baltimore AAA outfielders this week. Gwinnett will have Walker, Avery, Rojas, Jr. and Bonifacio this year. AAA champs? It is a much more reasonable task to increase contact than to hit 30 HRs.

    0
    0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top