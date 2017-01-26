Braves Claim Adam Walker

The Braves have claimed outfielder Adam Walker off waivers from the Orioles, Baltimore announced. He’ll take the roster spot just vacated by catcher Tuffy Gosewisch, filling Atlanta’s 40-man.
Walker has moved around quite a bit already this winter. He started with the Twins, stopped off with the Brewers, and then landed in Baltimore before being designated for assignment.
A free-swinging slugger, Walker belts plenty of long balls and also whiffs at an equally impressive rate. Over the past two years, he has been retired by strikeout in over one-third of his plate appearances. The 25-year-old ended with a .243/.305/.479 slash and 27 homers at Triple-A in 2016.
Comments
layercake
Works for me
tquartley
Check out his strike outs from 2016. He strikes out more than he hits the ball. But when he connects, the ball flies far!
Backatit
That is two Baltimore AAA outfielders this week. Gwinnett will have Walker, Avery, Rojas, Jr. and Bonifacio this year. AAA champs? It is a much more reasonable task to increase contact than to hit 30 HRs.