Braves Claim Adam Walker

The Braves have claimed outfielder Adam Walker off waivers from the Orioles, Baltimore announced. He’ll take the roster spot just vacated by catcher Tuffy Gosewisch, filling Atlanta’s 40-man.
Walker has moved around quite a bit already this winter. He started with the Twins, stopped off with the Brewers, and then landed in Baltimore before being designated for assignment.
A free-swinging slugger, Walker belts plenty of long balls and also whiffs at an equally impressive rate. Over the past two years, he has been retired by strikeout in over one-third of his plate appearances. The 25-year-old ended with a .243/.305/.479 slash and 27 homers at Triple-A in 2016.
Comments
layercake
Works for me
tquartley
Check out his strike outs from 2016. He strikes out more than he hits the ball. But when he connects, the ball flies far!
Backatit
That is two Baltimore AAA outfielders this week. Gwinnett will have Walker, Avery, Rojas, Jr. and Bonifacio this year. AAA champs? It is a much more reasonable task to increase contact than to hit 30 HRs.
chesteraarthur
It is a much more reasonable task to increase contact than to hit 30 HRs.
What is your proof for this? Players routinely develop power and rarely develop contact (with out sacrificing some power)
huglife5
I heard he hit a ball last June that still hasn’t landed, talk about powah
Phillies2017
As of now he’s projected to break camp with the Braves. He has literally no competition for that utility outfield spot– the only other AAA outfielders in the organization are Rojas, Avery, Bonifacio and Lane Adams (none of which are on the 40-man roster).