Braves To Sign Kris Medlen

The Braves have struck a minor-league deal with righty Kris Medlen, per David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Twitter links). Once a key member of the Atlanta organization, Medlen will now have to earn his way into MLB camp, as his deal doesn’t include an invite.
Medlen, now 31, last appeared for the Braves in 2013, when he turned in 197 innings of 3.11 ERA ball with 7.2 K/9 against 2.1 BB/9. His career was knocked off course the next spring, however, when he tore his UCL during Spring Training and ultimately required Tommy John surgery.
Atlanta ultimately elected not to tender him a contract before the 2015 season, leaving Medlen to explore the open market. He landed with the Royals on a two-year deal that promised $8.5MM, but never really made good on the contract in Kansas City.
Medlen was able to return to action and provide 58 1/3 innings in 2015 — including eight starts and seven relief appearances. While his 4.01 ERA wasn’t exactly sparkling, Medlen did return to his typical ~90 mph fastball velocity and show that he could pitch competently at the major league level.
While there was some hope for a greater resurgence this past season, that wasn’t to be. Medlen dealt with shoulder injuries and wasn’t effective when he was available. He ended up handling only 24 1/3 MLB innings, posting a 7.77 ERA while uncharacteristically walking more batters (20) than he struck out (18).
Still, it’s an easy risk for Atlanta to take on a pitcher who is still relatively youthful and remains popular with the fanbase. Whether or not he can crack the roster remains to be seen, though the lack of a camp invite suggests that the team isn’t expecting it. Odds are, then, that Medlen will need to attempt to work his way back to the bigs with a stint in the upper minors at least to open the season.
Comments
NL_East_Rivalry
Best news all year
Gogerty
Love it, another cheap alternative.
NicknewsomeATL
If he can get back to what he was this is a very exciting deal
Dookie Howser, MD
Not even an invite to camp? Ouch.
AddisonStreet
Can you be washed up if you were only good for like a year and a half anyway?
crambone
I’ve got a broken vacuum cleaner the Braves can buy. It used to be new and work perfectly, but now it’s really just the shape of a vacuum cleaner.
Biff Pocoroba
Good news is that a broken vacuum cleaner doesn’t suck.
TheChanceyColborn
I see what you did there
Bob Knob
Jo-Jo Reyes can’t be far off from re-signing either.
Here he comes.
bravesfan1998
This guy use to be my favorite brave
Bob Knob
…and in a perfect world – he easily could be that guy again !
krillin
Next up, Dan Uggla signs a minor league contract with the Braves!
Jk. I hope the best for Medlin. He was never a true “Star”, but I enjoyed the year he was really good for the Braves. I’ll never forget how the Braves won like 11 straight with him on the mound, then lost the WC game with him pitching. So sad.
mark0817
This is a smart move that any team could have used. Very low risk on a guy who knows what it’s like in the majors and has potential to return providing good value and production.
southi
Nice move and I definitely wish the best for Medlen. The way it stands without a non-roster invite Medlen will definitely have to pitch well and earn his way back up to Atlanta, but at least he has that opportunity to try.
vtadave
Interesting that he didn’t even get an invite. I guess he’ll pitch on the minor league side first to see what his stuff is like. If it’s decent enough, I imagine they’ll bring him over to big league camp.