Braves To Sign Kurt Suzuki By Mark Polishuk | January 21, 2017 at 10:23am CDT The Braves have agreed to sign free agent catcher Kurt Suzuki, SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo reports.
Comments
cplovespie
No Wieters there then
CubsFanForLife
Same thought. Nationals seem like the best fit now.
cplovespie
Though they would sign a more defensive catcher to develop young pitching
Jared Huizenga
Yeah, he’s definitely not a defensive catcher anymore. And he’s not much of a hitter, either. Minus that first half that earned him an All Star bid, his tenure in MN was painful to watch.
mrbraver
Good vet move
chichitog
Wieter’s stock is falling down
mcdusty31
Yeah if it keeps falling I can see a team like the Rockies or Angels jumping in and making a 1-2 year offer
jklaus37
I have a feeling he’ll sign a two year deal. Just think he has wellington Castillo and lucroy to compete against next year which could be tough but definitely not as tough as this year has for him. Maybe two year deal with angels or one year with rays with Ramos out a while (he’d really have to drop his asking price). With murphy and wolters, I don’t think rockies will sign him
lesterdnightfly
No prospective fan trades of Tuffy Gosewisch and Rio Ruiz for Buster Posey then….?
NL_East_Rivalry
Why would the Braves ever do that?
(Yes this is sarcasm)
atlbraves2010
Braves would need to add another piece….probably a chase d’arnaud type
mcdusty31
That’s an overpay for Buster, he’s on the wrong side of 20 and his name is a common name for pets
marshmallowman
plus he thinks the blue on maps is land.
krillin
Ok? I guess they weren’t confident in Recker?
warpaint
Kurt Suzuki is a really solid player and a all around great guy. 2004 college world series hero for cal state Fullerton. I saw him get hit in the ribs by a jeff neimann fastball and then in his next At bat he got hit Again. Then on a play at the plate he got laid out in a head on collision. The guy is what baseballs about. Playing the game …
WalkOffWalk
2004 was kind of a long time ago…
rols1026
As opposed to all the other players who don’t play the game? Suzuki sucks.
JD396
He was a bit better than a quadruple-A catcher for a while but he’s just not especially productive at the plate or good defensively at this point.
Notwithstanding he’s a good dude and he’ll fill whatever role he’s asked to fill.
cstory
Why have 2 righty catchers with similar batting stats? Will they move Flowers now?
rols1026
Suzuki is a toolbag. Look up Jose Ramirez homerun on YouTube and you’ll see why.
00944
Interesting. I thought we’d go for Matt Weiters. But I guess Suzuki is cheaper
SoCalBrave
to a minor league contract with invitation to spring training. (is what I hope gets written later)