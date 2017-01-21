Headlines

    • Same thought. Nationals seem like the best fit now.

      0
      0

  2. Though they would sign a more defensive catcher to develop young pitching

    0
    0

    • Yeah, he’s definitely not a defensive catcher anymore. And he’s not much of a hitter, either. Minus that first half that earned him an All Star bid, his tenure in MN was painful to watch.

      0
      0

    • Yeah if it keeps falling I can see a team like the Rockies or Angels jumping in and making a 1-2 year offer

      0
      0

      • I have a feeling he’ll sign a two year deal. Just think he has wellington Castillo and lucroy to compete against next year which could be tough but definitely not as tough as this year has for him. Maybe two year deal with angels or one year with rays with Ramos out a while (he’d really have to drop his asking price). With murphy and wolters, I don’t think rockies will sign him

        0
        0

  5. No prospective fan trades of Tuffy Gosewisch and Rio Ruiz for Buster Posey then….?

    1
    0

    • Why would the Braves ever do that?

      (Yes this is sarcasm)

      0
      0

    • Braves would need to add another piece….probably a chase d’arnaud type

      0
      1

    • That’s an overpay for Buster, he’s on the wrong side of 20 and his name is a common name for pets

      2
      0

  7. Kurt Suzuki is a really solid player and a all around great guy. 2004 college world series hero for cal state Fullerton. I saw him get hit in the ribs by a jeff neimann fastball and then in his next At bat he got hit Again. Then on a play at the plate he got laid out in a head on collision. The guy is what baseballs about. Playing the game …

    0
    1

    • As opposed to all the other players who don’t play the game? Suzuki sucks.

      0
      0

    • He was a bit better than a quadruple-A catcher for a while but he’s just not especially productive at the plate or good defensively at this point.

      Notwithstanding he’s a good dude and he’ll fill whatever role he’s asked to fill.

      0
      0

  8. Why have 2 righty catchers with similar batting stats? Will they move Flowers now?

    0
    0

  9. Suzuki is a toolbag. Look up Jose Ramirez homerun on YouTube and you’ll see why.

    0
    0

  10. Interesting. I thought we’d go for Matt Weiters. But I guess Suzuki is cheaper

    0
    0

  11. to a minor league contract with invitation to spring training. (is what I hope gets written later)

    0
    0

