Braves To Sign Kurt Suzuki By Mark Polishuk | January 21, 2017 at 10:23am CDT The Braves have agreed to sign free agent catcher Kurt Suzuki, SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo reports.
Comments
cplovespie
No Wieters there then
cplovespie
Though they would sign a more defensive catcher to develop young pitching
Jared Huizenga
Yeah, he’s definitely not a defensive catcher anymore. And he’s not much of a hitter, either. Minus that first half that earned him an All Star bid, his tenure in MN was painful to watch.
mrbraver
Good vet move
chichitog
Wieter’s stock is falling down
mcdusty31
Yeah if it keeps falling I can see a team like the Rockies or Angels jumping in and making a 1-2 year offer
lesterdnightfly
No prospective fan trades of Tuffy Gosewisch and Rio Ruiz for Buster Posey then….?
NL_East_Rivalry
Why would the Braves ever do that?
(Yes this is sarcasm)
atlbraves2010
Braves would need to add another piece….probably a chase d’arnaud type
mcdusty31
That’s an overpay for Buster, he’s on the wrong side of 20 and his name is a common name for pets
marshmallowman
plus he thinks the blue on maps is land.
krillin
Ok? I guess they weren’t confident in Recker?
warpaint
Kurt Suzuki is a really solid player and a all around great guy. 2004 college world series hero for cal state Fullerton. I saw him get hit in the ribs by a jeff neimann fastball and then in his next At bat he got hit Again. Then on a play at the plate he got laid out in a head on collision. The guy is what baseballs about. Playing the game …