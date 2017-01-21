Headlines

  2. Though they would sign a more defensive catcher to develop young pitching

    • Yeah, he’s definitely not a defensive catcher anymore. And he’s not much of a hitter, either. Minus that first half that earned him an All Star bid, his tenure in MN was painful to watch.

    • Yeah if it keeps falling I can see a team like the Rockies or Angels jumping in and making a 1-2 year offer

  5. No prospective fan trades of Tuffy Gosewisch and Rio Ruiz for Buster Posey then….?

    • Why would the Braves ever do that?

      (Yes this is sarcasm)

    • Braves would need to add another piece….probably a chase d’arnaud type

    • That’s an overpay for Buster, he’s on the wrong side of 20 and his name is a common name for pets

      • plus he thinks the blue on maps is land.

  6. Ok? I guess they weren’t confident in Recker?

  7. Kurt Suzuki is a really solid player and a all around great guy. 2004 college world series hero for cal state Fullerton. I saw him get hit in the ribs by a jeff neimann fastball and then in his next At bat he got hit Again. Then on a play at the plate he got laid out in a head on collision. The guy is what baseballs about. Playing the game …

