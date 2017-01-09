Cashman: Yankees Likely Done Adding To 2017 Roster

Yankees GM Brian Cashman suggested in an appearance on the YES Network that his organization is all but done with its offseason roster moves, as Jack Curry of YES reports (Twitter links). Though he’s still checking in on available free agents, Cashman says it’s 99.9 percent likely that there won’t be any significant new additions.

The long-time New York front office man also addressed the club’s reported pursuit of White Sox lefty Jose Quintana. Chicago’s asking price is simply too high, says Cashman, with Curry reporting that the rebuilding South Siders are seeking “at least 3 elite prospects” in return for the talented southpaw.

To date, the Yankees have made two significant additions in lefty Aroldis Chapman and outfielder/DH Matt Holliday. But the club is set to rely on quite a few younger players as it continues an effort to transition to a somewhat leaner, more sustainable roster.

It’s certainly arguable that there’s work left to do. The rotation, especially, has quite a few questions and could obviously stand to be upgraded. And there’s some reason to think another bullpen lefty might be desirable. Unless something changes, though, it appears that the Yankees are more or less prepared to head into camp with the current mix of MLB talent available to them.