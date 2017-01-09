Cashman: Yankees Likely Done Adding To 2017 Roster

Yankees GM Brian Cashman suggested in an appearance on the YES Network that his organization is all but done with its offseason roster moves, as Jack Curry of YES reports (Twitter links). Though he’s still checking in on available free agents, Cashman says it’s 99.9 percent likely that there won’t be any significant new additions.
The long-time New York front office man also addressed the club’s reported pursuit of White Sox lefty Jose Quintana. Chicago’s asking price is simply too high, says Cashman, with Curry reporting that the rebuilding South Siders are seeking “at least 3 elite prospects” in return for the talented southpaw.
To date, the Yankees have made two significant additions in lefty Aroldis Chapman and outfielder/DH Matt Holliday. But the club is set to rely on quite a few younger players as it continues an effort to transition to a somewhat leaner, more sustainable roster.
It’s certainly arguable that there’s work left to do. The rotation, especially, has quite a few questions and could obviously stand to be upgraded. And there’s some reason to think another bullpen lefty might be desirable. Unless something changes, though, it appears that the Yankees are more or less prepared to head into camp with the current mix of MLB talent available to them.
Comments
a1544
Sorry white sox fans
gooddumps
Pfft…..
Priggs89
Not really disappointed at all…
Red_Line_9
I really didn’t see the Yankees as the most likely suitor, unless they were involved in a three way that involved Pittsburgh as well. Ill stay with Pittsburgh, Houston, and the ever present mystery team.
yanks02026
What a waste. There’s still free agents pitchers that would be good pickups.
Kolukonu
I agree. I was hoping they would go sign Hammel after he opted out of his deal with the Cubs. Solid pitcher for No. 4 in the rotation.
baseballmanak
Hammel is a fly ball pitcher so that wouldn’t go well in Yankees Stadium… and also remember the Cubs defense is amazing, people rave about it, so his ERA was decreased because of that
goblins
Put the phone down, Mr. Trump.
AddisonStreet
He didnt opt out, the Cubs cut him loose.
pinkerton
he gets rave reviews on his Cubs defense? good to know.
fatelfunnel
Wasnt this reported weeks ago?
tenman85
I’d like the Yankees to get another starter on a short-term deal, but in not really impressed with any of the free agents available. Cashman also said that he’s included some top prospects in trade proposals, but none of the deals worked out.
Goose
It doesn’t seem that Yankees fans have adjusted that George is dead and Hal and Hank only share his last name and not the passion for the game. They are trying harder to get under the luxury tax and build the team like they are a mid market team. The big test will be if Harper is playing like he can and hits the market. If they don’t open up the check book then they never will.
Once they get the payroll down are they ever going to spend to the threshold or try to make it a profitable team over the George ‘Win it all’ approach.
chesteraarthur
what they are doing is smart
goblins
These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.