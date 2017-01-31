Cameron Maybin Changes Agents

Angels outfielder Cameron Maybin has decided to change his representation, according to ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick (via Twitter). He has hired Excel Sports Management as his new agency, per the report.

Maybin, 29, is wrapping up an extension signed earlier in his career, when he was a young Padres regular. He earned $24MM over the five guaranteed years of the deal, along with another $9MM. (His original guarantee was for $25MM, which included a $1MM buyout of the option.) Along the way, Maybin was dealt to the Braves, then to the Tigers, and then on to the Angels.

With one more season before his first foray onto the open market, Maybin has hired one of the sport’s most powerful agencies to guide him. Of course, the most important factor in his market will be his play on the field. Maybin is set to share the Halos’ left field role with Ben Revere, with the allocation of playing time likely dependent upon matchups and their respective performance.