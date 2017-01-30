Cardinals To Send Two Draft Picks To Astros, Pay $2MM Fine For Data Breach Scandal

Major League Baseball has concluded its investigation into the Cardinals’ illegal accessing of the Astros’ proprietary database, ruling that St. Louis will have to send two draft picks to the Astros and pay a $2MM fine as punishment, reports Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (via Twitter). ESPN’s Buster Olney tweets that the Cardinals will lose their top two picks, Nos. 56 and 75 overall, as punishment. Per an announcement from commissioner Rob Manfred, former Cardinals scouting director Chris Correa, who was fired and sentenced to prison time for accessing the Astros’ database, has been placed on the “permanently ineligible” list.
The Cardinals had already forfeited their top pick in the 2017 draft in order to sign Dexter Fowler to a five-year contract, and they’ll now be left without any selections in the top two rounds of the draft as a result of commissioner Manfred’s ruling. (The second pick they’re forfeiting is a Competitive Balance, Round B selection.) In addition to losing those two draft picks, the Cardinals will also lost the bonus slots that are associated with those selections.
Comments
altuve2017mvp
Hell yea!!!! Give us top picks please$$$$$$
a1544
Are both picks in this next draft
Pads Fans
Yes. #56 and #75 I believe. 2nd round and sandwich pick between 2-3 rounds.
jaltuvefan
Thanks Cardinals! Everyone was bashing Luhnow for this but now it’s all good
Dave
He’s still an idiot who should be fired on the spot along with everyone else on his team that re-used old passwords from a previous job at a new job.
But, we all know that doesn’t happen with execs, even the dumbest ones.
josc2
He’s an idiot but what the Cards did was way over the top, not to mention illegal. Can’t imagine he was preparing for his old team to hack into the database of his new one.
The only person who should be fired in the situation is Correa, not Luhnow. I’m sure Mozeliak et all new to some extent what was going on, but difficult to prove anything more than speculation.
parkdav
Love this. Glad MLB didn’t let them off scott free.
emo2002
Woohoo! As a Cardinals fan I’d say we got off light! This is a relief.
JDGoat
This is gonna hurt there bonus pool which will prohibit them from signing guys to overslot deals
alexgordonbeckham
Hmmm maybe the Astros will be more willing to deal for Quintana knowing they have 2 additional picks in the early rounds of the draft?
sngehl01
I don’t think the picks they received are significant enough to have much of an effect. If it was a first and second… maybe.
petersdylan36
Well good thing they signed dexter fowler and lost a draft pick for him too.
So instead of giving up top 20 pick and 56 to Houston, they gave up 56 and 75 while gaining fowler.
patborders92
They probably had a good idea of what the fine was going to be at that time, maybe it’s why they overpaid for Fowler
Mike_Davis
Seems light to me.
dodgerfan711
Cardinals probably regret not signing another player with the qualified offer. Hellickson would have been perfect
comptoncardinal
As a Cards fan, I’m glad it’s finally over. Losing the draft picks hurts moving forward, but the organization cheated and deserves the punishment.
seamaholic
Hmm … I hope there’s some evidence that Houston actually was hurt by the Cards action. I agree with the Cards losing the picks, but handing them to the Astros seems odd. I doubt they were substantially hurt by the hacking at all.
Pads Fans
The Cardinals get wrist slap and the game goes on.
$2 million is the cost of a backup catcher or 5th OF.
2nd and 3rd round draft picks are meh. About $3 million total in slot money and a 6.6% chance of becoming a major league regular.
MLB just forced the Cardinals to spend a few extra bucks in the FA market in 2019.
bigfoot
Cardinals got off easy
TDKnies
Ouch
Astros_fan_84
This is light. Should have been two firsts.