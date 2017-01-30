Cardinals To Send Two Draft Picks To Astros, Pay $2MM Fine For Data Breach Scandal

Major League Baseball has concluded its investigation into the Cardinals’ illegal accessing of the Astros’ proprietary database, ruling that St. Louis will have to send two draft picks to the Astros and pay a $2MM fine as punishment, reports Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (via Twitter). ESPN’s Buster Olney tweets that the Cardinals will lose their top two picks, Nos. 56 and 75 overall, as punishment. Per an announcement from commissioner Rob Manfred, former Cardinals scouting director Chris Correa, who was fired and sentenced to prison time for accessing the Astros’ database, has been placed on the “permanently ineligible” list.

The Cardinals had already forfeited their top pick in the 2017 draft in order to sign Dexter Fowler to a five-year contract, and they’ll now be left without any selections in the top two rounds of the draft as a result of commissioner Manfred’s ruling. (The second pick they’re forfeiting is a Competitive Balance, Round B selection.) In addition to losing those two draft picks, the Cardinals will also lost the bonus slots that are associated with those selections.