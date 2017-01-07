Agent Paul Kinzer said at this week’s press conference to introduce Edwin Encarnacion in Cleveland that the attendance bonuses that are built into the contract — worth upwards of $1MM per season, according to FanRag’s Jon Heyman — helped push the Indians’ offer over the top, writes Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. However, it may be tough to meet those figures, as Hoynes points out that Cleveland hasn’t topped two million fans (the minimum threshold for Encarnacion to begin receiving incentives) since 2008 and haven’t drawn three million fans in a season since 2001. That type of clause is rare enough, Kinzer notes, that Cleveland president of baseball ops Chris Antonetti had to call the commissioner’s office just to see if the Indians would even be allowed to include such an incentive in the contract. While it’s unlikely that Encarnacion alone will drive the Indians’ attendance to those levels, MLB.com’ Jordan Bastian tweets that Cleveland has sold more than $1MM worth of season tickets since word of the agreement with Encarnacion broke — a 50 percent increase in new sales relative to last year’s offseason. A couple more notes on the Central divisions:
- Though this week’s report that Brandon Phillips nixed a trade to the Braves (via FOX’s Ken Rosenthal) lends some credence to recent connections between Atlanta and Twins second baseman Brian Dozier, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press circled back with a source that characterized a Dozier-to-Atlanta deal as a “long shot” (Twitter link). It continues to appear as if the Dodgers are the only team that currently has a strong enough need to consider meeting Minnesota’s price for its excellent second baseman.
- Fastball velocity has increased throughout the game in the past several seasons, but it’s increased even faster within the Pirates organization during that time, Travis Sawchik of FanGraphs writes. The Bucs finished first in fastball velocity in 2015 (94.0 MPH) and second in 2016 (93.4 MPH). A key trait of many of the reclamation pitchers the Pirates have used in recent years — from starters like A.J. Burnett, Edinson Volquez and Francisco Liriano to relievers like Arquimedes Caminero, Neftali Feliz and John Holdzkom — is that they possess above-average velocity, as Sawchik points out. Bucs GM Neal Huntington notes that velocity gives pitchers more cushion for their mistakes, in that a poorly located pitch thrown in the mid-90s is less likely to yield poor results than a poorly located pitched thrown at a more modest radar reading. Now that other teams are also valuing velocity among free-agent pitchers, the Pirates are looking to develop hard-throwing pitchers of their own, like Tyler Glasnow, Jameson Taillon and Chad Kuhl.
Comments
HarveyD82
I wondering if the bucs are done this winter. are they up for another move or two?
greg91305
They are fielding almost the exact same team that they did in 2016. Hudson takes the place of Feliz. The Bucs FO expects fans to be fooled into thinking they plan to contend.
rols1026
Or the offseason isn’t over yet? They’ve been connected to Quintana among others. Saying they don’t care about winning is just dumb.
TJECK109
Have you ever owned a business? I highly doubt it based on your comments. So why not walk into your bosses office on Monday and ask for more money. He’s going to tell you no. He has a budget, the company you work for has a budget and baseball teams have a budget. If Nutting wants to make 20mil a year he has a right to do so just as the owner of your company has a right to make as much as he wants no matter the cost.
babyk79
I like how fielding a competitive team year in and year out is “fooling” fans…Twins fan over hear who could use a little fooling lol.
oldleftylong
Dodgers won’t give up what Minnesota demands for Dozier. Can say I fault them. Look for Dozier to be in the twin cities this spring.
rols1026
Agree. I don’t think Dozier gets moved this offseason.
Senioreditor
No possible way they don’t move him. His value will NEVER be higher.
NicknewsomeATL
As much as I’d like the Braves to have an actual homerun hitter besides Freddie, Dozier is streaky. And on a team like the braves (who are very streaky) I think we need consistent players. The rotation has veterans now instead of younger guys experiencing growing pains so I think the team will be more consistent this year compared to last season
rols1026
The Braves don’t need Dozier because they are bad.
WAH1447
The raves don’t need dozier because if he comes to Atlanta it will be dan struggla 2.0
WAH1447
Braves*
metseventually
^^^
krillin
Not on offense. Top 5 offense in the second half
patborders92
You guys will love Eddie, the mans a beast! He should easily outplay that contract, wish him all the best.
opethsdeliverance
and his name is Dan Uggla….i mean Brian Dozier!
Twins Fan
Dan Uggla doesn’t even compare to Dozier.
RunDMC
There can be more comps to Dozier than just Uggla. Just because he hits HR with a low AVG doesn’t mean he’s terrible at base-running and can’t field. If he had a tree trunk for a neck, I could understand, but he doesn’t.
wilymo
Fast Fastballs Are The New Market Inefficiency
BrynGilkey
Are Meadows and Glasnow going to make it? That’s my big question on trading for Quintana. Presuming one or both are the asking price for the lefty. Hate using Nutting talking points, but it’s a fact, the Pirates are on a budget. And have to be more careful than Boston or the Nats with their prospects.
babyk79
When are the dodgers going to move on, very peculiar they haven’t done anything for 2b or OF…