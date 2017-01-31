Chris Carter Could Consider Offers From Japan

It’s been a slow-moving market for slugger Chris Carter this winter, and agent Dave Stewart (the former Diamondbacks GM who has resumed control of his agency since being replaced in Arizona) tells Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports that signing in Japan is a possibility. “I think at some point we have to make it a serious consideration,” said Stewart, who also tells Rosenthal that Carter received interest from Japanese clubs last winter before signing with the Brewers.
Carter hit .222/.321/.499 and tied Nolan Arenado for the National League lead with 41 home runs in 2016, but Milwaukee elected not to tender him a contract for the 2017 season. MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz had projected an $8.1MM salary for Carter, and Carter’s glut of strikeouts (an NL-high 206) and lack of defensive value led the Brewers to consider a raise of that nature too steep.
The rest of the league, it seems, has generally agreed with the Brewers’ assessment, as there’s hardly been a robust market for his services. That this offseason’s free-agent market was teeming with defensively limited sluggers certainly couldn’t have helped Carter’s case, but it’s nonetheless a bit surprising that his camp is giving consideration to signing overseas.
Rosenthal cites Stewart and other league sources as stating that the Rays offer the best opportunity for Carter at this point. Stewart tells Rosenthal he’s spoken with Tampa Bay enough to “know what they’re thinking” but adds that talks haven’t advanced just yet. That gels with a recent tweet from Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, who reported that while the Rays are considering many options, nothing is close with Carter or with fellow right-handed slugger Mike Napoli.
Rosenthal writes that the Rangers, another potential fit, are seemingly more focused on Napoli and have told Stewart that they may rotate younger players at first base (which would be a poor outcome for both Carter and Napoli). Perhaps the Rangers would take a more serious look at Carter in the event that Napoli signed elsewhere, but Napoli has seemingly struggled to find a multi-year deal all winter, and most teams have filled their first base and designated hitter voids already.
The Yankees, for instance, signed Matt Holliday to a one-year deal at the start of the Winter Meetings, while the Astros signed Carlos Beltran to a similar pact and also acquired Brian McCann from New York (pushing Evan Gattis further into the DH mix). Boston filled its first base/DH void by inking Mitch Moreland to a one-year deal (he’ll pair with Hanley Ramirez), while the Rockies went outside the box and signed Ian Desmond to be their regular first baseman. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, quickly grabbed Kendrys Morales to replace Edwin Encarnacion, only to see Encarnacion’s market stagnate to the extent that the Indians were able to land him on a three-year, $60MM deal.
More recently, the Royals agreed to a two-year deal with Brandon Moss, removing yet another on-paper fit. And the Orioles, a once-popular prediction as Carter’s ultimate landing spot, re-signed Mark Trumbo and acquired Seth Smith, thus making it hard to see Carter fitting into the picture.
And yet despite all that movement, Carter and Napoli are hardly alone as first baseman/designated hitters remaining in free agency. Pedro Alvarez, Logan Morrison, Adam Lind, Mark Reynolds, Billy Butler, Justin Morneau and Ryan Howard are all still on the market and hoping to find jobs for the 2017 season, giving the few teams with interest in that type of player a good bit of leverage in negotiations with agents.
Looking around the league, the White Sox could still theoretically fit Carter as a designated hitter, while the Mariners could weigh the merits of signing him as an upgrade over the unproven Dan Vogelbach. The Marlins still don’t have a right-handed complement to Justin Bour at first base, though they’re said to be at their payroll capacity. The A’s, conceivably, could push Yonder Alonso to the bench and pair Carter with Ryon Healy at first base/DH, but there hasn’t been any serious talk of a reunion there. Those four teams, however, are mere speculation on my own behalf. Given the saturated market for sluggers and the fact that no team was willing to trade for Carter when his salary was projected to be in the $8MM range, it does seem possible that the best financial offer he’ll receive this winter could come from an overseas club.
partyatnapolis
just tryin to drive up the price
ba2929
Chris Carter is trying to drive up the price?
Are you crazy?
He’ll be lucky to get a 1 year deal with an option at this point.
Get in the Hawper
From what I have seen and heard out of Dave Stewart he would never represent me on a multi million dollar transaction.
Just Another Fan
Mitch Moreland isn’t really any better than Carter though, he’s also bad defensively, makes no sense how he got a deal and Carter can’t.
Oh wait, one has Dave Stewart in his corner, one does not.
lonestardodger
Mitch Moreland is coming off a gold glove season. Vastly superior to Carter as a defender
Just Another Fan
Gold Glove awards do not have anything to do with actual defense. Moreland has always graded out as a poor defender by the nature of 1B defense WAR.
As for the comp
Moreland has 4.2 fWAR in 773 G
Carter has 3.4 fWAR in 668 G
That’s a negligible difference, its not like one is an actually good player and one isn’t, they both do a couple things ok and are basically 1 fWAR players.
chesteraarthur
you might want to check that again, he rated as the best qualifying defensive 1b last year by uzr/150 and Def. link to fangraphs.com
baseball lover
Are you saying Moreland is a bad defensive player?
He won a gold glove and Beltre credited Moreland with him getting his this year
seamaholic
They’re opposites actually. Moreland is one of the best defenders at the position in baseball but doesn’t hit much. Carter is one of the worst defenders in baseball at any position, but OPS’s in the 800’s.
Just Another Fan
Hyperbole all over this in every which way. Morelands an ok defender but WAR hates 1B so its not graded with a lot of importance, AND he’s a pretty good hitter at times, he’s good for 20 bombs and a .300 OBP, which isn’t what you want from a cleanup hitter, but fine for a #8 guy.
They are both 1 WAR players who play DH/1B. One plays better defense and one hits a ton of homers. Doesn’t matter, you’re going to probably get a 0.8 WAR season from either of them in 2017, and that was my point.
Get in the Hawper
Moreland is solid at first and he has a canon but limited range horizontally and verticality.
I don’t think he’s gold glove worthy but to say he is bad is being obnoxious
bruinsfan94
Way different players. Not even close.
Just Another Fan
They are both 1 WAR players. Fact.
bginther25
Yes, they are both 1war players, but because of completely opposite reasons. One plays defense and does a little hitting, and the other hit a lot of singers and sucks with the glove. Not sure why you keep trying to argue. Not on person has said they aren’t 1war players they’re saying Moreland is a good defender.
bruinsfan94
WAR is not everything. They add different things to a team. Moreland only got 5.5 million and that was probably a overpay but they were valuing defense since there was no way to replace Ortiz. The fact that WAR undervalues defense shows that Moreland is better all around player. Morelands BA is over 30 points higher, Carter does nothing but hit homeruns. Tons of power out there this year, and Moreland has about 40 less home runs then Carter but better at pretty much every other aspect. Carter also hit under 200 a couple times. Moreland only got 5.5 million and the value of power looks to be down. In Japan he can get what, 3-5 million? He was non tendered at about 8. He is probably hoping a team will give him 6-7 with some incentives.
chesteraarthur
Better in every other aspect? Without looking deeply, last year carter had a better obp and wOBA. Career wRC+ Carter 112 Moreland 98, last year specifically was 112/87. Carter is a better offensive player than Moreland, overall. Attempting to claim he’s not doesn’t work.
As overall players it could be argued that they are relatively similar, but there no real argument to be made that moreland is anything other than worse than carter offensively.
And I think this is the first time I have ever heard this argument – “The fact that WAR undervalues defense”
markmc1235
I wouldn’t want dave stewart as my agent either. I have nothing against transvestites but guys that get busted for soliciting them for sex makes me feel uncomfortable. It’s very disturbing. But that’s just me.
chesteraarthur
It depends on what he could be looking at for them, but for a guy who hasn’t made a ton of money (relative to mlb players) this does make some sense
davidcoonce74
Dave Stewart seems to be bad at everything about baseball except pitching.
redbirdrooter
He won’t go to Japan. He’ll settle for some discounted offer from Tampa.
pjmcnu
If the Mets could just move Bruce, Grandy, or both, the Rox could trade Blackmon to Mets (for a haul that would make me cringe as a Mets fan), then move Desmond to CF (he’s wasted at 1st), & sign one of these guys for a song.
Boatload of good prospects/young SPs, plus a “good enough” 1B. Seems like an upgrade overall (obviously not saying any available 1B is an upgrade over Blackmon – obvious downgrade, but good deal for Rox considering P upgrade & other prospects).
Of course, it starts with if, if, if….
diddlez
I’m sure some AL team will give him $3-5 million on a one year deal. I know he has zero value except power, but his power is definitely worth something. My guess is that the Rays eventually pick him up, and even if they slot him into the 7 or 8 slot, he is going to win them a few games with one swing of the bat.
SamFuldsFive
This guy would hit 80 HRs in Korea.
ducksnort69
Rays need to sign him and Morrison, then trade Erasmo for a right handed outfielder.