Cubs Agree To Terms With Brett Anderson

The Cubs have agreed to terms on a contract with lefty Brett Anderson, per Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (Twitter links). It’s still pending a physical, which as Rosenthal notes is of particular importance in the case of the oft-injured Anderson.

  1. Don’t even tell me this guy is gonna start…

    • He won 11 games in 2009. Why didn’t we resign Hammel? He’s gotta be a better option.

      • Wins is not and should not be used as a metric to evaluate a player. Besides, Hammel is a health risk.

        • and Anderson isn’t?
          Dude, you might as well sign the fish from spongebob who was born with glass bones and paper skin

  2. Okay, I legitimately like Anderson. Health is a serious concern, but this gives some much needed depth and another lefty to the rotation mix.

  3. going from world champions to missing playoffs

