Cubs Claim Dylan Floro

The Cubs have claimed righty Dylan Floro off waivers from the Rays, per a club announcement. He had been designated for assignment recently by Tampa Bay.
Floro, 26, reached the bigs for the first time last year, working 15 innings over which he struck out 14 and walked five. He showed a 92.5 mph average heater and drew plenty of grounders, so there certainly seems to be some promise in his future.
Indeed, the control artist was quite good on the year at Triple-A, where he threw fifty frames of 2.88 ERA ball with 7.2 K/9 and 1.6 BB/9. Long a starter, Floro had converted to being a full-time reliever after struggling in his first attempt at the highest level of the minors in 2015.
Comments
gmflores27
Steal for Cubs
rols1026
Lol. No
mnsports
why’d the Rays dfa him if he had shown so much promise? they rays have done a great job at producing pitchers from their farm.
bluecelery
Looking at his small sample size, I’d guess the 7ER in 15 innings as well as a 1.8 WHIP would be concerning…but that’s just a cup of coffee so not totally sure.
mattdsmith
It was more of a roster squeeze than anything.
Mikel Grady
Sure hope he does well for Cubs
csamson11
aroldis chapman who?
Mikel Grady
He is the guy who choked in game 7 of World Series .
CubsFanForLife
What a great pickup! Can’t wait for this guy to help the Cubs win multiple championships, Theo is a genius!
rols1026
Are you serious? This guy is nothing.
Nola Di Bari 67
Anything Epstein touches turns to gold so yeah, he/she is probably serious, although why doesn’t any kudos ever go to Hoyer? I mean, he is their GM, isn’t he?
CUBSOXCESSFUL
Depth move for the Cubs who are loaded with right-handed relievers in their bullpen with closer Wade Davis and setup men like Hector Rondon, Pedro Strop, Carl Edwards, Jr., Justin Grimm and Koji Uehara.