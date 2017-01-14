Cubs Notes: Arrieta, David Ross, Tyson Ross

Jake Arrieta’s agreement on a one-year, $15.6375MM deal this week suggests his time with the Cubs could be reaching its end, Bruce Levine of CBS Chicago writes. Arrieta is eligible for free agency at the end of the season, and his agent, Scott Boras, had previously said he and the Cubs would talk about an extension when the two sides discussed Arrieta’s 2017 salary this month. “The timeline is kind of coming to an end as far as as leading up to free agency,” Arrieta said yesterday. “I am here for one more year and I am going to enjoy every moment of it.” Still, he didn’t rule out the possibility that the two sides could still reach a deal. “If it happens, it happens. I don’t know where we stand. I really don’t. We do have some time to maybe work something out. If it doesn’t, I will become a free agent,” he said. Here’s more from out of Chicago.
- The Cubs have announced that they’ve hired David Ross as a special assistant to baseball operations. The 39-year-old Ross, of course, retired as a player after a strong 2016 season capped with a World Series Game 7 homer, and he’s beloved in Chicago. (He carried the World Series trophy at the beginning of this weekend’s Cubs Convention yesterday.) He’s looking forward to his new role, which seems open-ended — MLB.com’s Carrie Muskat writes that Ross will contribute in a variety of roles, including scouting, development and front-office work. “I don’t even know what I’m doing,” Ross says. “I feel like there’s a hall-of-fame front office and a relationship with guys who I have a bond with. They offered to help me grow in my baseball knowledge and try to learn different aspects of what goes on in the organization. I’m really going to be listening.”
- The Cubs recently lost out on Tyson Ross to the Rangers, but president of baseball operations Theo Epstein says the team still hopes to add starting pitching, as MLB.com’s Phil Rogers tweets. The Cubs “made it a difficult decision” for Ross, extending him an offer similar to the $6MM plus incentives he got from Texas, tweets CSN Chicago’s Patrick Mooney. Ross, formerly a top starter with the Padres, could have provided a strong back-end option for the Cubs provided he’d made a solid comeback from the shoulder troubles that cost him most of his 2016 season and resulted in surgery in October to relieve thoracic outlet syndrome.
There doesn’t seem to be a sense of urgency on the part of Cubs management to extend Arrieta. Based on their track record I have to believe they know what they’re doing. I could see them dealing for a Chris Archer by the deadline, and letting Arrieta walk after the season.
They would have to per with major league assets to do so and I don’t see that happening while in win now mode. Also the cubs farm has taken hits over the last two years I don’t think they have the prospect power to pull an ace.
Neither do I. Now, if they had kept Torres instead of overpaying for Chapman they might have the pieces to get it done. As now of they’d had to sell the farm (Happ, Jimenez, Cease is what it would take at minimum) just to get the convo going.
The Cubs don’t have the star depth in the farm that they had three years ago, but there are plenty of high impact prospects to swing a deal for an Archer type. Guys like Happ and Jimenez are top-tier prospects that the Cubs could offer if they really wanted to make a deal. There are some other good – but not elite – prospects like Candalario, Cease and Zagunis.
Archer would cost them a lot of prospects, I have always said Sonny Gray is a perfect fit for the cubs. Maybe they do give Arrieta an extension with an opt out clause.
I really like Sonny as a fit for Chicago as well, but the price would be steep for Oakland’s franchise player. I mean, either would cost a combination of Happ and Jimenez, no?
I think for that they should look at Archer
I think one of Happ or Jimenez plus other pieces (Cease, De La Cruz etc)
Cubs still need at least 2-3 starting pitching options before ST starts. Theo has been strangely inactive this offseason and is now left with a bunch of retreateds left on the open market. Very confusing…
Haha blanket insults instead of any substantial response? Typical fanboy… And I’m a Cubs fan too. Lol…
Their rotation is set. No one really thinks Montgomery will stay in the 5th spot the whole year with them probably adding something via trade but 2-3 pitching options? You don’t know what you’re talking about.
So teams should only go into the season with 5 starting options? They shouldn’t have any depth in case of injury? They shouldn’t be protecting against lackey and Arrieta leaving after 2017? Montgomery has less than 20 starts in his entire career. They need 2-3 more starting options. Look at how many starters the Dodgers had to use last year. The Cubs have been insanely lucky with injuries but don’t expect that to continue.
I wouldn’t be shocked if they traded for Quintana , or Sonny Gray. they will need 2-3 starters for next season. Maybe they do resign arrieta and give him an opt out clause
I think Gray would be more realistic than Quintana considering his price probably dropped substantially since 2015.
If the rotation were set why would no one really think Montgomery will stay. If you were set why would you add via trade? You prove your own point wrong you don’t know what your talking about . Look how the Cubs and Indians made the World Series pitching depth for the Indians and solid bat depth for the Cubs. Depth is key you have 4 starters and a binge long reliever trying to start the Cubs have a vulnerability and the front office knows it and that why they want and open acknowledge wanting more pitching.
You’re exactly right. Depth is the key in baseball. Look at what the Dodgers were able to put together while Kershaw was hurt. They had 8-10 good options behind him making his injury tolerable
Depth always proves which team is playoff ready the Cubs need more depth
Thank you. Crazy how it’s the Cubs fans that just don’t get it.
Cubs went pretty much the whole year without major injuries to their starting 5 last year. Thats almost impossible to do once let alone back to back years. Id expect them to circle back to travis wood as nothing much has been said about his market and he can start the year in the bullpen and spot start as necessary. Other options that seem likely to me would be pitchers similar to tyson ross who have a higher upside than most on the market but are dealing with injury concerns and are likely to receive a one year prove it deal like henderson alvarez. Long term solution is most likely someone in next years free agent crop. I doubt theyd trade major pieces for quintana or archer when they can just spend money next offseason considering arrieta will be off the books and most of their position players are on rookie deals.
Jed Hoyer has continually said that they are always looking for more starting pitching. At this point, I don’t think they are going to trade away blue chip games and try to find a #1 or #2. Montgomery and Zastrzny are likely to get a bunch of starts, especially with Maddon already tell us that they will use the six man rotation a little more this year, as they did last year, to cut down on starter innings.
Oddly, there is a guy still out there by the name of Jason Hammel, but at this point, you have to believe there is something in his medicals that is keeping him on the market. I would thing on Jan 15, there have to be 29 other teams that would need a #4 guy in their rotation.
I think the fact that most of the signings have been to the bullpen (and yes they are replacing guys) also eludes that they are trying to get as many arms for there aw Maddon pretty much confessed that he rode Rondon too hard in early August and that had to be a direct contributor to him falling out of usage down the stretch and in the playoffs. If he were more than 80% healthy he would have relieved a major burden from Chapman. Strop, as well.
Less confusing if they go the trade route instead.
I see Scott Kazmir as a potential fit
Not a terrible idea
I like Kazmir for a bounceback season, and I think the Dodgers are going to give him a shot at doing so before cutting bait. Compared to this year’s market, $32MM for the next two years is a lot to stomach.
Cubs losing out on Ross was a huge blow to them. They’ll for sure turn and be aggressive in making a trade. No question — they’ll add another starter, if not 2 more arms. Sure, Montgomery is slated to be the #5, but that’s not really what they want to happen. They plan to roll with a 6-man rotation for much of the season, as well. But they don’t have that good lefty in the pen. They must, and will, add a lefty pen arm. Ultimately, Montgomery could be used in that “Andrew Miller role,” once a starter and LH pen are added. Watch it happen.
As far as Quintana, it won’t happen. The two match up perfectly, in terms of what each team wants and could part with. But Hahn *will not deal to the Cubs*
Sonny Gray would be a nice pick-up but Oakland probably wants to have him pitch again, to get a lot of his value back, and trade him in July. But the Cubs are trying for Doolittle as well. If they get both, it’d be a pretty solid answer, but expensive and unlikely.
I wouldn’t re-sign Arrietta. Take the draft pick or picks. Arrietta seems like the type of guy who is going to get a contract that is impossible to live up to and his peripherals last year, while solid, weren’t ace like and at his age, decline probably isn’t too far off.
I’m pretty sure that draft pick compensation goes away next year. I think we will know by mid year the idea they have in plan with Arrieta. If they don’t think they are going to sign him, I am sure they will ride him as hard as they can and get as much out of him as they can. See Aroldis Chapman.