Diamondbacks Bring Lawsuit To Enable New Stadium Effort

As part of their ongoing efforts to secure the construction of a new ballpark, the Diamondbacks have brought suit against Maricopa County, according to multiple reports (including this one from Brahm Resnik of KPNX). The municipality owns the D-Backs’ current home, Chase Field.
While the taxpayer-funded Chase Field only opened in 1998, and the lease runs through the 2028 season, the Diamondbacks are apparently seeking to cash in by constructing a new facility. The Braves and Rangers have recently pursued similar strategies, departing still-recent homes for freshly funded parks. Though the club says it prefers to stay in the Phoenix area, it also suggested recently that it would be willing to “go elsewhere” if the offers aren’t to its liking.
To abandon the lease at this stage will require the D-Backs to overcome a contract clause forbidding them from pursuing a new park until 2024. Because the county has allegedly failed to abide by its contractual facility maintenance and repair obligations, the team contends, that provision should not be enforced. The action will seek a declaration to that effect, it seems, rather than money damages.
Both sides issued competing statements. Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick says it is “extremely unfortunate” that his club was “forced” to filing suit. He went on to assert that there was “no other option” to pursue in fulfilling what he calls “a promise to our fans … to provide the best experience in all of baseball in a safe and welcoming environment.”
Meanwhile, Clint Hickman, the chairman of the county board, countered that the team seemingly “just wants a new stadium now,” noting that it did not pursue an opportunity over the summer that involved a potential outside acquirer of Chase Field. “Saying the facility is in disrepair is outrageous,” he added, citing the fact that the stadium district authority “has spent millions during the off-season on concrete and steel work that keeps the stadium safe and looking great for each baseball season.”
Comments
siddfinch1079
Welp, unfortunately baseball IS a business…
schellis
Businesses generally don’t trash corporate headquarters every few decades to build a new one while getting those that aren’t part of said business to pay for it.
siddfinch1079
My comment was meant to be sarcastic, guess it didn’t come off that way. I completely agree and I think it’s a disgrace that the D-Bags are even allowed to THINK about doing this.
theArchitect
Would you like a winning ballclub with that order as well? Sheesh AZ.
gofish
OPTIONS:
1) Have them move to Oakland and share with the A’s. THEN you see how bad a stadium can be.
2) Move them to Montreal. The Montreal DiamondExpos. Good ring to it.
3) Cut them and the Rays out so it’s like the 1998 expansion never happened.
ronnsnow
I can’t decide which one of those options I like best.
Senioreditor
#3
chetmanley
Why don’t we just contract the D’Backs and the Rays, then move the Athletics to Arizona? Makes it so the ’98 expansion never happened, and the A’s get a new stadium!
schellis
The only way they should be able to get out of tax payer stadium that isn’t even 20 years old is if they refund the entire construction cost they didn’t pay.
This tactic is disgusting and a slap in the face of the tax payers that paid for that park to be built.
I somewhat understand Atlanta, it was built for the olympics first and not a baseball park. Texas though was perfectly fine.
These new parks have character that makes them landmarks for their areas, this isn’t like the cookie cutter parks of the late 70’s early 80’s nobody cared about Riverfront, Three Rivers, or Veterans stadiums. These post Camden Yard parks though are all very unique, all very nice stadiums. I don’t think any of them would be considered to be a hole like Oakland or Tampa.
This is a money grab by rich ownership to line their pockets a little more by having a new park to boost attendance a little for a few years. It shouldn’t be allowed to happen.
Want to improve the park, put some of your own profits into it, like I believe the Reds ownership has done over the years. Don’t act like some spoiled kid who expects mommy and daddy to go out a week after Christmas to get them a different toy because they are already bored with what they got for the holiday.
Random Thoughts...
CursedRangers
Totally agree with this. It is absurd what is going on in with these stadiums. I live in North Texas, and the Ballpark is in GREAT shape. So, it gets a little hot in the summer. Is that reason for spending $1B just so we can have A/C? The owners can take teams and flip them for extraordinary returns on their investments. Taxpayers get screwed and owners pocket a truckload. Enough is enough.
a1544
I’ll buy the team
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Can I sue them for being Jabronis?
I was there in 2012 and that stadium is beautiful
Nothing wrong with it!!!!!!
There’s copper, the artwork, the field itself…..
Dookie Howser, MD
Little known fact: Being a Jabroni is a felony offense, although it is accepted in several “sanctuary cities” along the Jersey Shore.
Bill Smith
IMO, the Dbacks will eventually develop a new MLB ballpark on Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community land in Scottsdale (Talking Stick, Take 2). This may or may not speed up this process.
lesterdnightfly
So according to Kendrick, Chase Field doesn’t get rave reviews at $$$ and $$$.
lesterdnightfly
…Or maybe the D’backs are suing because Peter O’Brien couldn’t get rave reviews at Chase Field for his defense at catcher and OF.
MB923
LOL
Prozack
You have no idea how much I laughed at this. Thank you for living, sir.
pinkerton
I clicked on this story just for the sole purpose of finding a rave reviews comment and God bless you, sir. That’s all I can say. I love it.
Dookie Howser, MD
What other markets are there for a baseball team that has already proven its likely hood to cut and run if they don’t get a brand spanking new state of the art stadium every 20 years (and sue their previous market on the way out)?
schellis
Sadly there are likely 5 to 10 that would take any team and risk that happening to them in 20 years right now.
Rather see one of them getting the Rays though. Of course the Rays would likely draw better with a new park, in a far better location.
lesterdnightfly
Montreal !
1) The city deserves to have a MLB franchise again.
2) And here’s a surefire plan: We could “Build a Wall” at the national border so the team couldn’t escape….
DL0806
Building a wall is hilarious lol
But seriously, I couldn’t disagree more. Montreal doesn’t deserve a team at all after basically pushing the Expos away by not showing up to games
schellis
To be fair they did have Loria as a owner at the end and I believe they did show up when the team was even just solid.
DL0806
That I didn’t know… But I do know their attendance was a complete joke. It was like watching the beginning of Major League.
But I feel like baseball fans show whether the team is good or bad. Even if they show because they are a fan of the visiting team
Joe W.
I always thought it odd that Pro teams don’t own their parks.. Instead of local government (and in turn tax payers) paying for it.. make the teams build it.. then the team can rent it out as they see fit..
DL0806
As a Red Sox fan and one that’s been to fenway more times than I can count, I really don’t see what these teams have to complain about. Oakland is obviously a dump, and Tampas Stadium with their backyard wiffeball ground rules are a joke, but the rest of the teams have pretty nice looking stadiums from what I see on TV
algionfriddo
Screw the taxpayers again. MLB should build their own stadiums without sweetheart deals from taxpayers who never attend a ballgame. I’ve yet to see an unbiased study that shows professional teams bring more revenue into a community than the overall cost to keep them. This is extortion and the politicians sell it to the suckers. I don’t begrudge players their large salaries… but I’m opposed to those salaries and owner profits being subsidized by the taxpayers.
Thankfully Seattle City Council did not bend to extortion.
link to bizjournals.com
schellis
If taxpayers do pay for the park then under no circumstances should they have to deal with blackouts. That is one that always has upset me. We want you to fund the stadium oh and if we don’t get enough people in it you aren’t going to be able to watch the game on tv either.
Robert Poole
MLB could probably trim the fat with some of these teams via contraction or at the very least target some possible move locations that are hungry for baseball. Oakland doesn’t want to spend money on a new stadium – cool, maybe move them up to Portland where they aren’t competing with the Giants for fans.
As far as AZ, Tampa and Miami they’re always in the bottom third attendance-wise because they’re snowbound locations. Perfect for spring training but baseball fans down there won’t root for these teams because their teams are up north where these residents came from. Keep FL and AZ for spring training. Move some of these teams to locations that would enjoy baseball more.
I know the Mets exist now but it would be cool if Brooklyn got a team back. Montreal, with the Canadian dollar being lower than the American dollar again for the time being they needs a Rogers-like ultra rich owner that will spend to make that work. Maybe it would be perfect if MLB stripped the Marlins from the worst owner in sports and gave it back to Montreal as a gift to make up for what he did to that market.
TheBoatmen
Yes an owner richer than Rogers…somebody like Bell, they already own the hockey arena for the Montreal Canadians or at least have the naming rights. I believe they are even richer than Rogers by double as well. It be fun to see Telecommunications companies compete with sports teams.
Prozack
so living in Phoenix sucks.
So, we have a terrible team. Also, are stuck with a contract in Grienke that will probably end up terribly in the end. Now the FO is suing the city of phoenix which is actually myself and the rest of the tax payers for what new stadium equipment? Seriously? I don’t know how many times I’ve been there maybe 20? It’s not even that bad…. I’d rather have them a winning team :).
Truly sucks Being a Dbacks fan I tell ya, almost as bad as being a Dolphins fan these last 15 years.
mike156
Ah, yes. Public money spent to benefit private enterprise…but it’s never too early, nor any contract clause too binding, to pass up going back to the well. And why do the owners do this? Because it works.
chesteraarthur
“Because it works”. This sad truth is just the absolute worst part of all of this.
Cam
That’s precisely the point – nailed it. They’re throwing their tantrum because they can reasonably expect that their demands will be given in to.
It’s ridiculous that taxpayers are in the hole for their current stadium, yet there will be more patdowns for another stadium while the current facility – which is quite nice – becomes wasted.
Might as well be throwing money away, literally.
Corporate America – it’s ugly.
radioball123
Las Vegas D-backs
Rocketride
Kendrick is a dirtbag. There is nothing wrong with Chase Field.