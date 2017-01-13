Diamondbacks Designate Juan Graterol

The Diamondbacks have designated catcher Juan Graterol for assignment, per a team announcement. His roster spot will go to just-signed backstop Chris Iannetta, whose signing was also announced.
Graterol was just claimed off waivers from the Reds in a move that cost Peter O’Brien his roster spot. The 27-year-old has bounced around quite a bit already this winter.
Last year was Graterol’s first in the majors, though he appeared in just nine games with the Angels. Playing at Triple-A for most of the year, he slashed .300/.340/.370 with just two home runs — but also only 27 strikeouts — in 246 plate appearances.
Though he makes lots of contact, Graterol has rarely been very productive with the bat in hand. But he’s regarded as a solid presence behind the dish. The Venezuelan native has gunned down would-be base stealers in 38% of their attempts and draws average pitch-framing ratings.
Comments
cardinalfanforever
Oh no! Not Peter O’Brien again!
kman5000
Something… something… reviews?
bigcubsfan
Peter O’Brien didn’t get rave reviews, so he got DFA’d for Graterol, who gets slightly raver reviews, but he got DFA’d too because Iannetta gets the ravest reviews.
leemari141
