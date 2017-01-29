Dipoto: Mariners “Plainly” In “Win-Now Mode”

The Mariners have been among MLB’s busiest teams this offseason, acquiring players like Jean Segura, Mitch Haniger, Drew Smyly, Jarrod Dyson, Yovani Gallardo, Danny Valencia, Carlos Ruiz and Shae Simmons in a long list of transactions. GM Jerry Dipoto stresses, perhaps unsurprisingly but in strongly worded language, that those moves have been made with a clear goal of winning in 2017, according to Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune.
“I’ll say it as plainly as I can,” says Dipoto. “When you have Robinson Cano, who arguably had the best year of his career last year and is playing in his mid-30s at an All Star level; when you have Nelson Cruz, who’s roughly led the league in homers for three years running; when you have Felix Hernandez at 31, a former Cy Young Award winner who last year failed to throw 200 innings for the first time in about a decade; when you have one of the preeminent third baseman (Kyle Seager) in the league who can do a lot of things offensively and defensively, and you’ve committed at roughly $75 million annually for those players, you are in a `win-now’ mode.”
Those players are among the few remaining on the Mariners’ 40-man roster that Dipoto inherited when he took the team’s GM job near the end of the 2015 season. By my count, the only other players on the Mariners’ 40-man who remain from that time are Hisashi Iwakuma (who Dipoto re-signed in the 2015-16 offseason), James Paxton, Tony Zych, Mike Zunino and Shawn O’Malley.
“It doesn’t shock me,” says Dipoto of the Mariners’ roster turnover. “It wasn’t necessarily by design but, again, we have not done this with pandemonium in mind.”
Dipoto’s trades have included a large number of young players and prospects, but Dipoto suggests that he hasn’t mortgaged the Mariners’ future. He’s kept top prospects like Kyle Lewis, Tyler O’Neill and Andrew Moore, as Dutton notes. And while many of Dipoto’s trades have privileged short-term assets rather than longer-term ones (like the trade that bought one year of control of Dyson for four of Nate Karns), Dipoto points out that he has also made trades that have featured players at similar points in their careers (including, perhaps, the one that sent former top prospect Alex Jackson and pitcher Tyler Pike to Atlanta for young starters Robert Whalen and Max Povse). Dipoto further notes that he has acquired several players with limited service time, including Haniger, Dan Vogelbach and Ben Gamel (the last two of whom the Mariners acquired during the 2016 season), who could make an impact in the big leagues in 2017.
Comments
Brixton
I don’t know if win-now mode means adding a bunch of role players and a few average regulars.. but okay.
24TheKid
Well Segura led the NL in hits last year so I wouldn’t call him a role player. And we definitely did not have enough to get one of the top pitchers available by trade so you tell me what they should have done.
jayq
Win now??? Not a single of the new Mariners [except possibly Segura] is a top tier contributor. Smoke and Mirrors.
24TheKid
They already have Cruz, Cano Seager and they added Segura. They were 6th in MLB in runs scored and I don’t think it would have made a difference if they were number 3 or 4 last year becuse they still would have had the same terrible defense. The defense was the focus this off season and it has definitely gotten way better. Win now doesn’t mean trade away every prospect for a couple home run hitters it means to make the positions of weakness better. And scoring runs was not a weakness last year so why add Mcutchen or Bautista to improve something that’s already a strength and make the biggest weakness in our defense even worst? And there was no way we could have traded for Quintana, Sale or Archer becuse we don’t have nearly enough for that so you can’t say that if they were in win now mode they would have traded for them because it wasn’t possible in the first place.
bradenbaseball18
Think about it.
Segura is a plus over Marte.
Dyson is better defensively and equal offensively to Aoki.
Haniger is better defensively and could be just as good offensively as the Smith and Guti platoon.
The bar set by Lind and Lee isn’t set very high; it will at least be met by Valencia and Vogelbach. Zunino and Ruiz are just as productive as last year, with so much more potential and way better defense.
Now to the Rotation.
Gallardo will, at worst, be the same as Miley Leblanc
Smyly can easily match Walker’s production from last year
With the outfield defense improved, it’ll only help the rotation.
One could argue that the rotation is weaker, but it could be really good. Every other position has improved from last year.
prf999
Well said
Priggs89
I agree that there was no way they could’ve traded for Sale, but I think they could make a Quintana deal if they REALLY wanted to. They’d have to give up a ton (relative to their system), but I’d be willing to bet a deal with Lewis, O’Neill, and an arm would interest the Sox. That being said, I don’t see it happening.
billysbballz
Segura?????
skrockij89
The starting rotation and 1B is still a question mark. It will either make or break their season but everything else looks solid.
prf999
How?? Our 1-5 starters are all experienced and we have multiple choices to fill in if injuries occur. 1B is a question, but, Vogelbach has been consistent throughout the minors, we have Valencia, and a couple utility guys with DJ Peterson on the 40 man in case lots of stuff goes wrong. There is also some but low candidates on the market if needed.
I believe we’re really deep and only need a couple of the youngsters to pan out and we’ll be solid. Injuries will be key….if we’re healthy we’ll be competing for the division/wild card.
chesteraarthur
because experience doesn’t = talent?
prf999
They’re talented….and have a previous track record of being successful….oh and got them for good prices. If we stay healthy….I’m projecting a 92-95 win season. Felix has something to prove, the bear has been pretty consistent, this will be Paxton’s break out(hardest throwing lefty starter), Smyly and Gallardo are fly ball pitchers coming to Safeco with a perfectly put together super athletic OF with GG in infield and 2 great options at Catcher. So tell me again why this won’t work??? Or are you just another never satisfied part time fan who doesn’t pay attention to minor league talent?
bradenbaseball18
The reason the rotation is a question mark is because we don’t know what we’ll get from them. They all could potentially be good, or all potentially be bad. The fact of the matter though is that the rotation is set. They may sign a guy to a minor league deal, but they also have a whole AAA rotation of replacement level or better pitchers (Miranda, who’ll probably be in the bullpen, Whalen, Martin, Overton, Heston, Moore) who can fill in as needed.
prf999
Boom
RobBoSoxNMariners
So why not go after Weiters now that his price tag has dropped? They have the cap room and a switch hitting offensive catcher would fit perfectly. Weiters is very much a good line drive hitter, perfect for Safeco. Zunino can be a late inning defensive replacement and take over in June when a Weiters goes on the 30 day DL.
jakem59
Because Weiters isn’t really an upgrade over Zunino/Ruiz offensively and is a huge defensive downgrade from either of the two. There’s enough offense elsewhere on that team to compensate for any lack of it from the Zunino/Ruiz tandem.
ethanhickey
I really disagree. Our farm system does lack people with a certain something, but what it does have are solid pieces that will fill in the bottom of the order and rotation. I think Dipoto’s keen sense for acquisitions will bridge the gap you all are dreaming about
duhtruth
Mariners should trade for CJ cron as a starter for 1b. then trade for starting pitching depth. maybe kazmir or McCarthy from the dodgers. the bullpen is fine, but need to shore up those positions
bradenbaseball18
I think somebody just wants to Dealin’ Dipoto to add to his trade count
prf999
No and no. Why would we give up Monty to not give Vogelbach a go?? We have plenty of successful players to let our young guys play. We don’t need any more starters…we have 5 that are experienced and have had success plus 2-3 to fill in if injuries occur. Dipoto smartly filled our needs as well as added depth. No need for any more unless we’re decimated. You sound like the person who complains that we made the playoffs but wasn’t the #1 seed…something is never enough.
chesteraarthur
Their rotation really isn’t strong. They are counting on Paxton to continue his development and stay healthy enough to toss a season of innings, Iwakuma to continue being a slightly above average starter, and then they need Felix to stop falling off a cliff. What’s after that, gallardo? Yikes!
bradenbaseball18
Ignore their 2016 seasons and this rotation looks extremely good. The potential is there, just no amount of debating will determine whether this rotation is good or bad until the season is in full swing.
Priggs89
Yes, because ignoring a full season is a great way to judge players, especially when it’s the most recent season…
bradenbaseball18
I know. But you also can’t ignore two, three, five good full seasons either.
bradenbaseball18
But, yea, ur right. This past season doesn’t make them look that good, which is why I’ll be paying close attention to them during Spring Training
pgmitchell
does Tyler O’Niel make an impact this year …not sure having Dyson as a full time leftfielder is a good idea!
prf999
You’re kidding right? Do you know how to look at defensive stats??
Brandon Lee
I’m surprised they haven’t gone to the Mets to ask about Jay Bruce. Feel like they could match up on a trade.
chesteraarthur
Why? Bruce isn’t very good
bradenbaseball18
Because the Ms are valuing an outfield with sure plus defense and potentially solid offense over an outfield with solid offense and a middling defense
24TheKid
Bruce does not fit at all. We do not need a power hitting lefty, and we do not need a liability in the outfield because we all know where big power bats that can play defense have taken us the last 16 years.
chesteraarthur
It’s kinda funny because jay bruce is almost exactly the type of player you would have expected the previous front office to go after.
Brandon Lee
Awww, come on he’s not that bad.
prf999
You must be a Mets fan trying to get rid of him…
prf999
Agree with both replies, No and hell no. We have a great defensive outfield put together to stop runs with the fly ball pitchers we acquired.
warpaint
I still dont see how there any better than the Texas teams. Im sure there better than the angels and A’s. 3rd place i see
22Leo
So, basically the Mariners have been in “win now” mode for the past couple of seasons and haven’t managed to be on anyone’s radar so the rest of the league shouldn’t worry about them going forward. Thanks for the heads up.