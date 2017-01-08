Dodgers Close To Minors Deal With Jose Miguel Fernandez

The Dodgers and Cuban second baseman Jose Miguel Fernandez are closing in on a minor league contract, MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reports (via Twitter). Fernandez left Cuba in December 2015 and Major League Baseball officially granted his free agency last April.

Fernandez drew wide attention from scouts and evaluators during multiple showcases last year, with the Padres long thought to be one of the favorites to sign the 28-year-old and the Athletics also reportedly showing strong interest. Instead, it seems as if Fernandez will become the latest in a long line of Cuban talents to suit up in Dodger blue. Financial terms aren’t known, though Fernandez is exempt from international bonus pools due to his age and experience in Cuba’s Serie Nacional.

Back in April 2015, Baseball America’s Ben Badler ranked Fernandez as the third-best player in Cuba, with Badler praising Fernandez’s approach at the plate, contact skills and plate discipline. Fernandez his .319/.403/.423 over 2580 career plate appearances in the Serie Nacional, recording 263 walks against just 113 strikeouts. Badler felt Fernandez was only an “adequate” fielder at second base and graded his power and baserunning as below average, though overall, Fernandez was thought to be a player capable of more or less stepping right into the major leagues.

Thanks to a previous failed attempt to defect, however, Fernandez hasn’t played since 2014, so he’ll certainly need some time in the minors to get back into proper game shape. If he is able to regain his old form and stick at his old position (Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register notes that Fernandez has been mostly playing third base in winter ball action), he stands out as an intriguing possibility for the Dodgers’ wide-open second base spot. Enrique Hernandez, Micah Johnson, Charlie Culberson and Chris Taylor are the incumbent candidates on the Dodgers’ roster, though L.A. has been widely linked to Brian Dozier in trade rumors. The Dodgers have also explored trades for players like the Rays’ Logan Forsythe and the Tigers’ Ian Kinsler, while Chase Utley is still available as a possible fallback option if a bigger-name upgrade can’t be acquired.