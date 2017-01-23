The Dodgers have finally found their next second baseman after a rumor-filled offseason, officially striking a deal with the Rays to acquire Logan Forsythe. Prized young righty Jose De Leon is heading to Tampa Bay in return in the 1-for-1 swap.
Los Angeles had, of course, long been said to be dangling De Leon as a headliner in talks with the Twins on Brian Dozier, with Minnesota holding out for more. The lack of progress in L.A.’s pursuit of Dozier seems to have spurred a renewed effort to look at alternatives. It has long been clear that the Dodgers wished to acquire a right-handed-hitting veteran to man second base, and it now seems that they’ve found their man.
Forsythe, who just turned 30, took off in the 2015 season and largely followed that up with a quality effort last year. All told, he owns a .273/.347/.444 batting line with 37 home runs in 1,182 plate appearances over the past two campaigns. Forsythe has typically rated as a solid fielder and baserunner, though Defensive Runs Saved was particularly fond (+8 runs) of his glovework in 2015. There’s added appeal in the fact that Forsythe can also play third, the corner outfield, and even shortstop in a pinch.
Those numbers dwarf Forsythe’s output over the prior four campaigns, though he did enjoy a productive 2012. In particular, his power surge has added a new element to his game. So long as he can keep that up, he figures to remain a solid regular over the final two years of his deal.
That contract, which the Rays wisely signed with Forsythe after his breakout 2015 season, promises him just $5.75MM for 2017. It also comes with an affordable option for 2018. The option price started at $8.5MM, but has already risen to $9MM based on escalators. It can moved another $1.5MM northward if Forsythe accumulates enough plate appearances. There’s a $1MM buyout, though that seems unlikely to be required.
[RELATED: Updated Dodgers & Rays Depth Charts]
For the Rays, this certainly looks to be a situation where the team saw an opportunity it couldn’t pass up. The organization has signed several veteran free agents this winter and obviously intends to compete. With Forsythe departing, players such as Nick Franklin, Tim Beckham, and perhaps Brad Miller appear to represent the top options at second for Tampa Bay, which certainly could look for an outside addition.
That the Rays believe in De Leon is further reflected in the fact that the organization already dealt away from its rotation depth in two notable recent trades (parting with Matt Moore and Drew Smyly). It’s certainly conceivable that De Leon or another starter could be moved in another swap, or the organization can enjoy a healthy rotation mix full of controllable, affordable arms.
The 24-year-old De Leon does indeed seem to have a bright future ahead of him. After ranking as a top-thirty prospect leaguewide entering the 2016 season, he battled through some injuries to earn his major league debut. Though he wasn’t terribly impressive in four MLB outings, De Leon laid waste to Triple-A hitters with 86 1/3 innings of 2.61 ERA ball with 11.6 K/9 and 2.1 BB/9.
Some do question just how high a ceiling De Leon possesses, though there’s little question he’s expected to provide significant value in the near term. Parting with six years of control over the promising hurler no doubt represents a heavy price to pay, but Los Angeles clearly feels confident in the quality of its other young arms.
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports first reported that a deal was agreed to pending medical review (via Twitter). Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reported that the deal was done and that De Leon would be the return (via Twitter).
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
Thronson5
Great news! Gotta see what we are sending but I am happy we are getting this guy. After this, I wonder if they’ll focus on the bullpen? Or are they going into the season with the arms they have?
mcdusty31
I’ve been hoping they would add a few vets to the bullpen mix, preferably a couple guys with closing/playoff experience…
mcdusty31
Hayoooo!!! I wonder what we sent in return to make this happen…
jorleeduf
De leon
kc38
What an idiotic move by the Rays. Depressing
JDGoat
You say that before seeing the return?
Brixton
A team that should rebuild is rebuilding? What a bunch of idiots..
dutch91701
Obviously the correct move would’ve been to go all-in.
rols1026
They should not starts rebuilding… Have you even looked at their roster? They have a bunch of win now pieces plus impact prospects that are close to the Majors and could actually make a run at a wild card.
Brixton
They have a bunch of fringe win now pieces, a few good pitchers with some question marks and Longo/KK. They are barely the fourth most talented team in their division
rols1026
They are projected to finish with mid 80s wins… That’s borderline playoffs
24TheKid
The Royals were projected a 75 wins in 2015 but won the World Series. I wouldn’t read much into fangraphs.
JDGoat
Projections take unforeseen things out of it though. They’re typically right but there obviously will be outliers
patborders92
Barely the fourth best? Who are they better than? They are easily the last place team again.
Brixton
Yankees rotation is gross, and they are booking solely on Sanchez, Judge, Bird and Didi actually hitting
dansbysdoubles
Yeah because Sanchez, Bird, Didi have never hit at the ML level…
If you’re going to be a homer, at least be good at it.
dutch91701
I agree the projections, as well as various true W-L metrics, like them, but if they go for it this year, they get nothing or far less than optimal value out of expiring contracts and may end up in a deep hole for the future. That’s a lot to risk to bet on fringe playoff pieces.
Brixton
I’m a Phillies fan..
Sanchez hit stupidly well for a month, and Bird again.. hit well for a single MLB month. Didi was below average last year even though he wacked 20 HRs.
WhiteSox4ever
Tampa always have has good playera then they trade for prospects there not going anywhere till they get a Stadium in the Tampa área then they will draw more fans then they will compete
Davidk79
You don’t even know what they got back and you have this type of reaction? Really?
truth115
Based on history the Rays will get nada… just take a look at the Price trade…
rols1026
They got Smyly and Adames for Price what are you talking about?
ColoredPaper
And didn’t they flip Smyly for someone else recently?
seamaholic
Not necessarily. Grab De Leon plus another piece, then maybe trade another P for a plus hitter. Could work.
rols1026
Really hoping its De Leon
Mikel Grady
It is
mcdusty31
I agree! How will they win a World Series this year without Forsythe? Stupid Rays and their stupid baseball moves SMH
MB923
Lol. Are you sure about that ?
rols1026
No! Come on Tampa… Really thought they could compete for a Wild Card this year. First Smyly now Forsythe… Better be getting quality MLB talent back
dutch91701
It’s going to be prospects.
rols1026
Better not be
LADreamin
Or else? Lol chill DeLeon is good. Be happy
danpartridge
It’s *always* prospects for MLB talent. The number of prospect-for-prospect and MLB-for-MLB trades are vanishingly small. And six years of JDL is going to be good for them.
rols1026
I meant MLB ready. De Leon certainly qualifies.
mcdusty31
Wild Card would’ve been a pretty tall order but with the moves they’re making it has gotten a little too tall IMO
davidcoonce74
I quite doubt the difference between winning the WC and not is going to be Logan Forsythe. He’s a good player but not a great one.
truth115
I hate losing Logan…. such an amazing pro! Lord knows it’s more than likely a gift between BFFs which means the Rays aren’t getting anything of major league value!
zwendkos
Logan was great for the Rays, and it’s hard to see him go, but I like this for the Rays on many levels.
1. They have a solid 2b platoon available with younger guys (Franklin + Beckham)
2. They have a lot of middle infield talent coming soon with Adames + Robertson.
3. Allows Brad Miller to move to 2B if they find 1B help or bring up Gillaspie.
4. Forsythe is getting expensive for them (7.5 M with 8.5 M option next year) and is getting older too.
5. Market seems strong and they can rebuild a bit without having to tear it down.
Love it… pending what they get back, of course
Ungerdog
agreed. as much as it hurts to lose a consummate professional like Forsythe, this is probably as good a time to do this as any…You Dodgers are getting an amazing all around player. he may not bust out insane numbers but he is CONSISTENT. and a pro. gonna miss him.
AddisonStreet
Forsythe is no Dozier.
Brixton
They’re actually fairly similar
mcdusty31
Dude you can’t say that on this site, most people here are certain that Dozier is the next Joe Morgan
Brixton
Facts are facts, over the last two years, WAR and OPS+ are basically the same
mcdusty31
Not too shabby to get him for a lesser price than Dozier would’ve cost either…I hate to see DeLeon go but being able to keep the other guys is a plus for sure
24TheKid
In my opinion Dozier is just a 25 homerun hitter. He hit most of his homers in late august and September while it diddnt really matter what he did at all for his team and from what I saw, most of them were barely getting out the left field line. So Dozier is probally better than Forthys, but not by much.
mcdusty31
People’s heads are exploding right now! I can’t believe you have the audacity to question Dozier’s prowess and command for an ultimate package of top prospects
davbee
A package of top prospects? I don’t know. But Dozier is better than Forsythe and LA got him straight up for DeLeon. That means Dozier is worth DeLeon plus.
JDGoat
You’re acting as if dozier is trash though
mcdusty31
Dozier would’ve been a bigger impact acquisition than Forsythe…I’m just joking around because in all the other Dozier posts it seemed like everyone was saying that DeLeon wasn’t even close and that the Dodgers would need to attach the remnants of their farm system to him in order to get Dozier
angelsfan4life412
Didn’t the twins de leon plus other prospects for dozier? I think the rays won this trade, De Leon has potential to be an ace
mcdusty31
There’s plenty of people on here that disagree with you on that…apparently he only projects as a middle of the rotation guy and his WAR isn’t that exciting…I personally think he has the potential to be a 1-2 on a staff someday so I think they Rays did well to turn in a 30 yo 2B that was getting out of their price range for a nice prospect
joe
deloen is a mid rotation starter fromeverything i have saw
angelsfan4life412
A mid rotation starter where he can go replace Smyly
mcdusty31
Well we’ve traded a promising young SP for a 2B before and I’m sure that the Rays are hoping they can get as lucky as the Expos did when they sent us Delino DeShields for Pedro Martinez
danpartridge
I think that’s a pretty good haul for two years of a good but not spectacular 2B. If JDL stays mid-rotation for six years of control, that’s worth a ton (caveat: prospects are always a gamble).
Seems like a good deal for both teams.
dansbysdoubles
What a fantastic dig into the history books mcdusty!
mcdusty31
I didn’t have to dig far, it’s still right at the surface and it still hurts lol
rkumar
Forsythe is great anyway. He plays good defense, and is an above average hitter. Not to mention he’s versatile. Good player and a good return for the rays as well
JA
Dodgers decided not not pay for the top talent on the market.
frankiegxiii
Again…
santosPinkyToe
I guess you can kinda make sense of it if you consider them “paying” equates to them giving up prospects… but I’m quite sure he has no clue.
rols1026
Huh? Forsythe is pretty much just as good as Dozier. Why overpay for Dozier when you can Forsythe for less?
dodgerfan711
What 2B on the market is top talent? Dozier is very comparable to forsythe
mcdusty31
DeLeon! Noooo!!! Well at least we have a solid right handed hitting 2B…he’s no Dozier but at least we didn’t have to give up multiple prospects
slider32
Fangraphs has the Rays at 18th in projected WAR, i don’t see them making the playoffs, but anything is possible. They do have good pitching!
prich
Lucky dodgers. Don’t know what the Rays are doing. They were finally going to be a healthy team coming into a year and then they start to tear down? They got good rotation and a capable lineup. They trade a controllable second baseman for a guy who hasn’t thrown over a 120 innings.
rols1026
Forsythe is not controllable he only has 2 years left.
stymeedone
which means he is controllable for 2 years, as opposed to playing out his option.
Gunnerson
good to see logan gone from the AL east. he used to kill the jays !!!! now i can watch the new logan movie in peace when it comes out
Mikel Grady
Cubs need to trade with rays and get one of their young starters
mcdusty31
No way I’m waiting for the news to break that Archer is also coming to the Dodgers, the Cubs need to stay out of my dreams lol
JFactor
Rays got Forsythe almost three years ago to the day
boognailz4
De Leon was too much!!! I was hoping to draft him this year and I fear he will be AAA bound.
biasisrelitive
draft him?
frankiegxiii
Wow…. We better not be giving up DeLeon for him. We should have just kept Kendrick if we weren’t going to get Kinsler or Dozier
clintwolfrom
this is great, all those delusional dodgers fans who thought De Leon was worth Dozier+ (on one of the most affordable contracts in baseball) get a reality check
mcdusty31
From what I read, nobody thought he was worth Dozier plus, it was just trying to determine what other pieces the Dodgers should send with DeLeon to get Dozier…
joe
lots of people in MN where saying there was no plus in the dodgers offer
clintwolfrom
There were tons on here who were saying De Leon and Stewart should have been enough for Dozier
rols1026
De Leon and Stewart is more than enough for Dozier… That’s why the Dodgers turned that down.
chesteraarthur
And now the twins can hold on to dozier and continue to be miserable. Yay! Win!…oh wait.
seems they overplayed their hand, better hope for some contender developing a need at 2b and continued performance from dozier.
clintwolfrom
He can regress and still be worth more than De Leon’s bum shoulder and stewart with his extra year of team control and ridiculously affordable contract
chesteraarthur
For someone to be valued highly, there needs to be a market for them. How many contenders need a 2b right now? Thus….they need to hope a contender develops a need so there is some sort of market for him. i get it, you’re a twins homer. From an objective point of view, this doesn’t seem a particularly great situation for the twins to market dozier.
Cam
Dozier+? Who else were the Twins meant to throw in?
Unless you mean De Leon+, which doesn’t make sense either – because that’s what the Twins were asking for. It was the + that they couldn’t agree on.
You might need to be a bit clearer before you hurl stones.
BlueSkyLA
Or aim better, at least.
dodgerfan711
Forsythe and dozier are viewed very similar. If dodgers were delousional why did the rays take de leon straight up?
skrockij89
So do they sign Carter and shift Miller to 2B?
Cam
Good deal for everyone, I think.
A good young pitching prospect – MLB-ready, for 2 years of an established infielder with pop, good D and solid baserunning. And being right handed, he had added benefit/value to the Dodgers that he may not have elsewhere.
The Twins just lost their biggest suitor for Dozier. I hope they really are happy taking a risk and hoping another market develops mid-season.
joe
im glad the twins didnt make this deal deloen straight up. for dozier dozier much more pop way better on the bases and a average defender
Visions_of_Blue_LA
It a pretty great trade. I hope DeLeon absolutely shoves and the twins regret it lol jk. But honestly I hope DeLeon is nails. I really like Forsythe.
mcdusty31
Yeah I wish DeLeon the best I was hopeful of how he’d turn out for us but it’s good move for the Dodgers, we needed a guy to play the keystone and hit lefties well
davbee
It’s a good compromise for the Dodgers. Dozier is the better player, but Forsythe isn’t far off. The salaries are similar over the next two years and Forsythe could be had with one top prospect. A little nervous that Forsythe slipped noticeably last season. Hopefully for LA it’s not a trend.
BlueSkyLA
The better player, maybe in another lineup. The Dodgers needed a RH table-setter for the top of the order. Forsythe is that player, or at least he can be. Dozier would be another middle-order power bat in a team already overloaded with them.
clintwolfrom
Dozier’s on base percentage was higher than Forsythe’s last season
Visions_of_Blue_LA
And Forsythe is higher career wise. Your point being?
LADreamin
Was also a career year for Dozier that’s unlikely to occur again. I like our chances with Forsythe.
davbee
And Forsythe already had his career year in 2015 and it wasn’t nearly as good as Dozier was last year.
clintwolfrom
That calling Forsythe a better table setter is completely arbitrary and baseless
adamsessler
How is Forsythe the better player? Both guys hit in the .260’s last season, but Dozier had the better OBP & more power…
joe
isnt that what they offered the twins 1 for 1? glad the twins didnt do it id rather have dozier over forsythe. dozier much more power, better baserunning, more steals, but not as good of a fielder
clintwolfrom
Dozier’s fielding percentage was higher than Forsythe’s last season
Brixton
A completely worthless stat
clintwolfrom
Dozier’s UZR was better than Forsythe’s last season
Visions_of_Blue_LA
We can play this game Forsythe had a better DRS in 2015.
clintwolfrom
And Dozier’s was better in 2016
mcdusty31
They were going to add other pieces, they just couldn’t agree on the other pieces
dodgerfan711
Dodgers incredible amount of sp depth is what i think made freidman pull the trigger. Alverez and buhler have a good celing so it doesent hurt long term rotation hopes. Lets hope forsthye is for real, you never know because he played in low pressure tampa bay past few years.
mcdusty31
Yeah in order to get Dozier we would’ve had to throw in a few other guys that we may end up needing to call on at some point this season…I’m ok with dropping down (slightly) and getting Forsythe in a straight up trade for DeLeon
BlueSkyLA
Hate to see DeLeon go but Forsythe is a much better fit for the Dodgers than Dozier and he would have cost DeLeon, plus. This is another case of where looking at stat lines does not tell the entire story.
danpartridge
Yeah, I think it’s a great deal for both clubs. Always hurts to lose a special prospect. Always hurts to lose a guy who’s been on the team for a while.
formerdraftpick
Does Franklin go back to second base? Or do you think they may pick up a stopgap, like Utley?
biasisrelitive
Miller to 2nd and sign Carter?
ducksnort69
Carter is terrible defensively. Sign him and Moss would be great.
ducksnort69
My hope is they sign Moss for 1st and move Miller to 2nd.
dwilson10
De Leon is a little bit too much for Forsythe. To me, it sounds like the Dodgers panicked and rushed a deal.
rols1026
Then you haven’t been paying attention. Dodgers have spent all offseason looking for a second baseman and were very patient. Clearly this is the best offer they got.
LADreamin
I agree, no plausible way the Dodgers could have been any more patient.
Visions_of_Blue_LA
No they just weren’t as high on DeLeon as some fans were. You have to give to get. They obviously valued Alvarez and Buehler more at this point.
hunthutch
Can someone tell me how an average 2b at the age of 30 generates this type of return is insane? He puts up the same numbers as Kendrick and is slightly better at defense and we get Sweeney and they get Deleon ?
rols1026
Kendrick isn’t anywhere close to as good as Forsythe, that’s why.
Phantomofdb
because you’re overhyping DeLeon.. I think the Dodgers actually won this trade.
davbee
I think nobody will know who won this trade until 5 or 6 years down the road.
Phantomofdb
Sure. But Forsythe has been a very good second baseman and the Dodgers got him for the price they were willing to pay. Dozier is definitely better (although it’ll be interesting to see what Forsythe does if he plays the full season, he usually doesn’t) but they had a pitching prospect they were willing to move and they pretty significantly upgraded their second base position by giving up him and nothing else. So at least in the short term, this is a win for the Dodgers. The Rays got a likely middle-of-the-rotation guy with shoulder issues. Could he turn into a star? Sure. But he’s a relatively big gamble and if I were the Dodgers I’d do this trade 100 times out of 100.
chesteraarthur
Wait, a well thought out and explained response, on this site? What are you doing sir?
Bryan
Time to stop looking at the Dodgers farm system up here in MN… Glad it didn’t happen 1 for 1. It also looks like the Dodgers would definitely not give up Bellinger or Alvarez. Those would be nice 1 for 1s. If not that it was going to have to be De Leon plus Buehler or Walker and that didn’t entice the blue either. Those were the only trade scenarios the Twins likely would have said yes too for Dozier. It will be nice to see him around for a while longer but I just hope the Twins didn’t lose out on a chance to really improve our future rotation. See how De Leon does in TB…
danpartridge
I guess you’ll find out at the trade deadline, but there’s probably going to be one less potential partner. Still, if you like Dozier, you’ll get to see a little more of him, right?
jorleeduf
Twins missed out on a good trading partner.
I think the Dodgers should still resign Utley as a utility player, He can play ever infield position besides short, plus he’s a great leader. Seager even said that Utley is a big part of why he had such a great rookie year.
davidcoonce74
Except with 12- and 13-man pitching staffs you only have 4 bench spots, so your utility guy has to be able to play short. Utley can’t even really play second anymore, let alone short.
pd14athletics
Anyone think this increases the chance of an Archer or Odorizzi trade?
ducksnort69
Not really, but who knows. Cobb seems likelier IMHO; walk year.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I’m sure Twins fans will enjoy watching Dozier regress before walking away for nothing.
They said they would.
What a great trade for the Rays.
Bryan
People also have to consider what each player meant to their respective organizations.. The Twins were very bad last year and Dozier was the only thing they had resembling a clubhouse leader type. He became the face of the franchise over the last couple years. With all due respect to Forsythe, he likely was not held that high in regard by the Rays. New GM would not be very popular to trade the face for a single pitching prospect that wasn’t elite.
biasisrelitive
interesting it’s almost as if the Dodgers had an amount they were willing to give in this case de Leon and we’re trying to see what they can get in terms of a second baseman they we’re not going to add major pieces to get Dozier and they end up with forsythe. fine with me as a dodgers and twins fan
steelerbravenation
What gets Archer to the Braves now ? Maybe they move him to the Astros though. DeLeon is MLB ready do I could def see another deal being made soon.
Astros_fan_84
The Dodgers must really love their prospects. I’d rather Dozier if I was them.