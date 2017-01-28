Dodgers Notes: Hill, Zaidi, Forsythe

Here’s the latest from Chavez Ravine…
- Rich Hill’s life and incredible career turn-around is profiled by Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times, detailing how the journeyman southpaw went from just trying to eke out a major league job to posting some of the best numbers of any pitcher in the sport over the last two seasons.
- The Dodgers’ acquisition of Logan Forsythe from the Rays for Jose De Leon is something of an overpay for L.A., Fangraphs’ Dave Cameron opines. Cameron feels there’s risk involved in the trade given De Leon’s potential, the fact that Dodgers themselves could’ve used De Leon’s arm in the bullpen or as rotation depth, and that the Dodgers could’ve given up a bit more prospect capital to acquire Brian Dozier, a player Cameron argues is markedly better than Forsythe. Still, the deal makes sense if the Dodgers are in win-now mode and are already looking ahead to another potential playoff matchup with the Cubs in October.
- Dodgers GM Farhan Zaidi also discussed the Forsythe deal in an interview with Jim Memolo and Kevin Kennedy on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (audio link), noting that Forsythe was “on a very short list of targets” for the club’s second base vacancy. Zaidi described the Dodgers’ search for a second baseman as “pretty drawn-out and “unfortunately, probably more of it got out into the public than we would’ve liked.”
Comments
krillin
Sometimes to compete, you have to gamble. The Dodgers can afford to do so. So they did in the De Leon trade.
a1544
They only gave up 1 guy for a very good player
mcdusty31
So Cameron thinks that De Leon was an overpay given De Leon’s potential and that the Dodgers would’ve only had to have given up a “bit more” to acquire Dozier? I have to agree with that assessment but I’m sure that there will be a nice long argument on here about this, and regurgitated projections and WAR will be flying around soon
dodgerfan711
So trading de leon is an overpay , and hurts their sp depth ( which they already have plenty of ) but trading way too much for dozier was a better option?? Forsythe is a much safer bet for numbers to stay consistent in LA. Doziers HR spike would be impossible to repeat here
bkwalker510
It’s crazy the depth of the Dodgers system. Giving up De Leon, Holmes, Montas, and Cotton and they still have a great system.
Fred
Holmes is far away, Montas is likely a reliever (very good one though), and the Dodgers don’t have to patience right now to develop someone like JDL, who will take his lumps the first year or so. I felt like JDL was perfect trade bait, kinda like Allen Webster. Cotton might hurt them, though.
Ghost of Chase Utley
True, but they might regret giving up Cotton. He had a good Sept call-up with the A’s.
arc89
Over pay is to be determined. Zorbist for Manaea was a over pay by KC but they won a world series so it became a good deal. So now it depends what the deal gets the dodgers. A world series is worth the cost of one player.
Visions_of_Blue_LA
Yes the 42 HRs is sexy. Yes people probably wanted to see Dozier’s hair in LA. Yes Dozier is an extremely good player, but I love this trade. I hate that JDL was the guy, but you have to give to get. This offseason wasn’t sexy or winning of the offseason type, but they were extremely productive. Now a reliever would be nice.
Daryl125
De Leon is an overpay? I agree his potential is huge and he will likely end up making a significant impact in the next few years, but he is still a prospect.
“Prospects are cool, but parades are cooler.” – Casey Stern
Unless De Leon goes on to be the ace of Tampa’s rotation for the five of the next six years (first year getting his feet wet) and posts Kershaw-like numbers and is the difference maker for Tampa winning championships, De Leon ALONE for Forsythe is a steal.