Dodgers Sign Steve Geltz To Minor League Deal

The Dodgers have signed righty reliever Steve Geltz to a minor league deal, Matt Eddy of Baseball America writes. The Brewers had claimed Geltz from the Rays earlier in the offseason, but he became a free agent once they outrighted him last month.

The 29-year-old Geltz pitched 102 1/3 innings for the Rays over the last three seasons, posting a 4.22 ERA, 8.6 K/9 and 3.5 BB/9. He’s always been an extreme fly ball pitcher, though, and those fly ball tendencies became a significant problem for him last season, when he allowed a staggering 11 home runs in 26 2/3 innings and was repeatedly demoted to Triple-A Durham. His more successful showing in 2015 (when he had a 3.74 ERA over 67 1/3 frames) perhaps demonstrates his upside under better circumstances, though, so it’s possible he could reemerge at some point as a big-league middle reliever. If he does, he comes with up to five more seasons of control remaining, including two pre-arbitration years.