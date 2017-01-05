Follow ProFootballRumors.com (@pfrumors) For The Latest NFL News

The NFL playoffs are getting underway and, for 12 teams, that means a shot at a Super Bowl ring. For the rest of the league, the focus has already shifted to the 2017 season. Even if you’re just a casual NFL fan, Pro Football Rumors is a must-follow on Twitter.

The Rams, Chargers, 49ers, Jaguars, Bills, and Broncos are in search of their next head coach. Naturally, Los Angeles is being linked to the celebrities of the coaching world. The Rams are reportedly interested in yanking Jon Gruden out of the Monday Night Football booth and back on to the sidelines. They’re also entertaining the idea of trading for Saints head coach Sean Payton. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are giving serious thought to hiring Tom Coughlin, who turns 71 in August. You can keep up with every development by following us on Twitter and checking PFR’s 2017 NFL Head Coaching Search Tracker.

Beyond that, the frenzy of free agency and the NFL Draft are on the horizon. This year’s free agent class could include the likes of quarterback Kirk Cousins, defensive end Chandler Jones, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, and running back Le’Veon Bell.

