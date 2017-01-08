Free Agency Notes: Moss, Orioles, Gee, Royals

Free agent slugger Brandon Moss “has been linked to the Orioles,” writes Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com. The 33-year-old possesses plenty of experience in the corner outfield – where general manager Dan Duquette is still looking for help even after acquiring Seth Smith on Friday – and could fit as a designated hitter in Baltimore. While re-signing Mark Trumbo would help fill those vacancies, Duquette didn’t sound optimistic about that Sunday. Moss should cost far less than Trumbo, largely because the former is coming off back-to-back mediocre seasons. As a member of the Cardinals last year, Moss swatted an impressive 28 home runs, but he nevertheless posted an unspectacular .225/.300/.484 line in 464 plate appearances. The lefty-swinger would at least add more power and variety to a mostly right-handed lineup, however.
More notes on the free agent market:
- Right-hander Dillon Gee received medical clearance Thursday after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in October, according to Chris Cotillo of SB Nation (Twitter links). Gee, who should be ready for spring training, has garnered interest from multiple teams, per Cotillo (the Marlins contacted him earlier this offseason). The 30-year-old has been on the open market since November, when he cleared outright waivers and elected free agency. Gee spent 2016 in Kansas City, where he recorded a 4.68 ERA, 6.41 K/9 and 2.66 BB/9 in 125 innings and 33 appearances (14 starts).
- Speaking of the Royals, the budget-conscious club will continue to monitor the market for potential bargains as the spring approaches, GM Dayton Moore told Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star. “When the music stops, there’s always going to be a few guys without chairs,” Moore said. “And unfortunately, for those players, the options dwindle. For the clubs that stay aggressive and keep their pulse on everything, you can get some potential deals.” The Royals spent on several free agents – including Edinson Volquez, Kendrys Morales, Alex Gordon, Ian Kennedy and Joakim Soria – over the previous couple winters, but they’ve taken a much less aggressive approach this offseason. So far, backup catcher Drew Butera is the only free agent Kansas City has given a major league deal.
Comments
jlv3gem
As an O’s fan, I don’t like what Moss would bring to the club and I’m also against bringing Trumbo back; especially at a multi-year deal. Moss would add absolutely nothing to the lineup. A couple dingers, poor OBP and zero versatility. Trumbo being more valuable and a bit younger; I’m stuck on the lack of athleticism and low on-base skills. The only way I want Trumbo on this team is if they can move Hardy somehow (haha) or Schoop/Jones.
aschroyer
As an orioles fan as well, this move would not interest me. There are “lesser” players who I feel would bring more to fill our team needs than Moss
bootstrap
Then who plays SS, or 2B/CF ?. Those players are very good defensive players. Trumbo is not. If they bring back Trumbo it’s not the worst idea. Last year his defense hurt the team in RF, he can DH with Smith in RF against RHP he could play RF against LHP and Mancini could DH.
gomerhodge71
Seems to me that everyone Baltimore has their eye on is a power-hitter type. They need to balance out the lineup and stop relying on the long ball. A lineup full of long ball hitters will inevitably go into prolonged slumps.
Doc Halladay
I’m actually quite surprised Moss isn’t getting more interest. Yes, his overall numbers aren’t too great on the surface but an incredibly terrible September brought his OPS from .895 to .784 and his wRC from .134 to .107. He’s more of a platoon player but he’s pretty damn good vs righties most of the time.
johnsilver
If Boras was willing to get alvarez signed for 3-5m again am pretty sure Duquette would rather have the younger player, then boras probably hopes some team will splurge on an equal player with the bat, but lesser defensive (if that’s possible) to Moss later on.
If Duquette is signing his guy now, one of the GM’s not afraid to wait out the market.. Then the asking price on alvarez must be exceedingly high. he might end up with worse than the 5m deal he previously had with multiple 1 dimensional guys still unsigned and all superior. Moss 1y and 3-4m would be a really decent sign, if that is what’s being discussed.