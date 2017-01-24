Giants Designate Ehire Adrianza

The Giants have designated infielder Ehire Adrianza for assignment, the team announced (h/t Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area, via Twitter). His roster spot will go to just-signed catcher Nick Hundley.

With San Francisco also reaching agreement recently with another infield option, Jae-gyun Hwang, there was a less pressing need for the 27-year-old Adrianza. Of course, it’s certainly possible that he’ll be retained if he clears waivers. He had agreed to a $600K deal to avoid arbitration after qualifying as a Super Two, though the deal came with a split affording him half as much for time spent in the minors.

Adrianza has played an occasional utility role in each of the last four years. He has accumulated 331 total plate appearances, with a .220/.292/.313 batting line to go with three home runs and four steals. The switch hitter has spent most of his MLB time in the middle infield, functioning as a reserve behind stalwarts Brandon Crawford and Joe Panik.