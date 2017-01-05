Indians Designate Left-Hander Edwin Escobar For Assignment

The Indians announced that left-handed pitcher Edwin Escobar has been designated for assignment in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for first baseman/designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion, whose three-year contract with Cleveland is now official.
Cleveland originally picked up the 24-year-old Escobar off waivers from the Diamondbacks in November, so his time with the organization could come to an end before he so much as throws a pitch. Escobar tossed 23 2/3 innings of relief for Arizona this past season and yielded a 7.23 ERA (19 earned runs) with a 17-to-12 K/BB ratio in that time (three of the walks were intentional). He’s pitched better in Triple-A but still comes with a modest track record, having compiled a 4.63 ERA with 6.5 K/9 against 3.4 BB/9 in 286 innings at that level.
Escobar won’t turn 25 until late April, so he’s still relatively young, and he’s traditionally held lefties in check quite well. In 2016, same-handed batters hit .266/.329/.329 against him between the Majors and Triple-A, and in three of the four prior seasons, he held lefties to a sub-.600 OPS. As a former Top 100 prospect and a player with baseball in his bloodlines — Escobar is the cousin of Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar, Angels righty Vicente Campos and retired right-hander Kelvim Escobar — Escobar could find himself claimed by a rival club looking to add some left-handed depth to its ranks.
Phillies2017
I don’t understand why major league teams don’t understand that slotting Escobar into the bullpen would make him an amazing pitcher. He posted a 4.32 ERA in relief last season compared to a 14.14 ERA as a starter and even better, his K/9 nearly double from 3.9 to 7.6. If you look at his stats from August 1st, he posted a 3.31 ERA over 16.333 innings (which makes up 70.4% of his time in the majors last season based on innings pitched)
jakem59
First of all, 16.333 innings isn’t a thing. Secondly, sample sizes. Thirdly, he posted terrible peripherals. He walks too many people, he gives up too many hits, he struggles with runners on, bad k rate, and his stuff isn’t great. He’s brutal to watch.
Phillies2017
Comparing his relief to his rotation work is night and day though. I think as he matures as a reliever, it will improve. Besides, Im not saying set-up man or anything, but major league middle reliever, like 0.5-0.8 WAR is possible.
24TheKid
16.333 innings is equal to 16 innings and 1 out.
gofish
The Diamondbacks didn’t want him? Must have been that he didn’t get rave reviews.
alexgordonbeckham
randalgrichuk15
Arizona doesn’t like players that do not get rave reviews.
infieldflyrule
Sounds like a possible dumpster dive for the Jays to pick up. Sigh.
patborders92
Nah these guys are more into the low obp guys, who can hit a couple of homers and strike out a ton. Upton, Smoke and Morales. I’m almost expecting a play for JP Arencibia as our back up catcher.
julyn82001
Heads up, Billy and A’s…
seanyboy22
Swapping Edwin for Edwin ehhh
daveinmp
He was fine away from hitter friendly Reno in AAA last year. His first 3 starts in Reno he allowed 21 earned runs in 12 1/3 innings. Sometimes pitching in parks that are so hitter friendly gets into a guy’s head. Brewers have the same issue with AAA Colorado Springs.
There’s definitely potential there..
gofish
Case in point: Josh Hader’s numbers at AA and then at AAA Colorado Springs.
AA: 57 IP, 0.95 ERA
AAA: 69 IP, 5.22 ERA