J.P. Arencibia Announces Retirement

Former big league catcher J.P Arencibia has announced his retirement from the game in a message on Twitter. He’ll hang ’em up after parts of a half-dozen seasons at the major league level.
Arencibia didn’t spend any time in the big leagues last year, when he played at Triple-A with the Rays and Phillies organizations. But he had reached the majors in each of the prior six campaigns, beginning in 2010 with the Blue Jays.
Surely, Arencibia will be remembered most for his time in Toronto, where he was the regular catcher for three seasons. The first two of those went pretty well for the slugging receiver, as he combined for a .225/.279/.437 slash with 41 home runs over 2011-12.
But 2013 proved a turning point for Arencibia, who hit just .194/.227/.365 — though he appeared in a career-high 138 games. Always prone to swinging and missing, he ended that year with 148 strikeouts against just 18 walks. He later saw time in the majors with the Rangers and the Rays, but never regained his standing as a regular behind the dish.
Having failed to make it back to the game’s highest level in 2016, there was little question that the 31-year-old would have been looking at another minor-league assignment while waiting and hoping for another opportunity. Instead, he’ll move on.
As he humorously put it in his announcement: “I really never could take a walk in my career but this walk will be my biggest yet, I’m walking away from baseball.” MLBTR wishes Arencibia the very best in his future endeavors.
JDGoat
Oh what could’ve been with him, lawrie and Romero.
a1544
Yikes
Red_Line_9
That team was a lot of fun to listen to on my mlb radio. Howarth and Ashby were great together.
vinscully16
Great comment. Howarth and Ashby were first rate all the way. Still surprised the Jays did not bring Ashby to the TV side. A sleeping Alan Ashby is a better analyst than Pat “Boxscore” Tabler.
bluejays92
Preach, dude. Totally agree (even though I don’t might Tabler that much).
JDGoat
Buck and pat are lost together. I wish they’d get shulman full time and move Buck to the colour analysis where he’s better suited
turner9
I’ll always remember his first game. All the hype. Jacks a few out. Dome almost had the roof blow off.
Was fun while it lasted. He ain’t mad at his bank account.
warpaint
I heard he’s going to be a roadie for The Band Perry
warpaint
For those of you that have no idea what I just said he is married to Kimberly Perry.
ray_derek
Never heard of either.
Priggs89
Great quote lol
sss847
this guy does a great tim kurkjian impression
rolliesmustache
He really does. I urge anyone who hasn’t seen it to look it up.
If only his career downturn had happened a year earlier, the Jays probably don’t trade d’Arnaud and maybe they still have Thor today. That trade really set everything in motion and the last 4 years might be totally different had the Jays not been fooled into thinking JPA was their catcher of the future. Impossible to say of course, but that offseason was a major turning point in the organization – for better or worse.
woodhead1986
thats…some really interesting speculation actually.
turner9
No he’s right. The trade when first reported was JP going the other way instead of d’arnaud. But I don’t think it would have negated having to put “thor” in the deal. Thor was probably the primary peice the Mets were looking to aquire
vtadave
MLB should rename the Mendoza line, the Arencibia line, at least for 2017 in his honor.
patborders92
Over under a Million on career earnIngs?
Mark
You joking?
yankees500
His signing bonus was over a million.
disadvantage
Dude was a class act. I still remember the story of him getting opening day tickets for a fan (named Matt Harvey, of all names) with Asperger’s to spread his zero tolerance stance on bullying.
warpaint
Does that mean that the fan didn’t wipe very well?
Torontopoly
Feb 28, 2012, source: link to cbc.ca
J.P. Arencibia stood in the clubhouse and glanced at a television program that was ranking baseball’s top 10 catchers.
After only one full season in the major leagues, he feels he already belongs in that class.
“I see myself in it right now. I don’t care what anyone has to say,” Arencibia said. “Not a lot of catchers have done what I’ve done in my first year, and it’s only going to get better.”
2013 Season Slash Line: .194/.227/.365 = wrc+ 57
