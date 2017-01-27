Latest On The Market For Left-Handed Relievers

The agents for Jerry Blevins and Boone Logan are signaling to interested teams that each left-hander will be able to land two-year, $12MM deals or better, reports Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports. That two-year, $12MM figure — the same contract inked by Antonio Bastardo with the Mets last offseason — was recently used a potential template for both Blevins and Logan by one executive that spoke with Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith.
Nicholson-Smith recently reported that the Jays remain in contact with Blevins, and Rosenthal lists the Dodgers as another club that’s interested in his services. As is the case with their interest in Joe Blanton, though, the Dodgers are interested in a one-year deal, which could make it difficult to secure one of the top remaining names on the relief market. The New York Post’s Kevin Kernan writes that the Mets are checking in with Blevins’ camp on a daily basis. The Yankees are also in touch with the representatives for the remaining lefty relievers, Rosenthal adds, though they’re only interested in one-year deals with a low base salary or even minor league deals with Spring Training invites. That, it would seem, removes the likes of Blevins and Logan from the Yankees’ realistic options.
Both Blevins and Logan averaged better than 11 strikeouts per nine innings this past season, though Blevins did so with a lower ERA (2.79 to 3.69) and better control (3.2 BB/9 to 3.9 BB/9). That strikeout rate represented an easy career-best for Blevins, while Logan has averaged better than 11 K/9 in each of the past five seasons with the Yankees and Rockies.
Meanwhile, Craig Breslow’s recent showcase, which was attended by roughly half the league, has thrust him into the conversation of available lefties. Breslow’s new arm slot was said to pique the interest of some clubs, and he represents a significantly more affordable option than other southpaws that have yet to sign with a new team. Rosenthal reports that the Indians, Mets and Dodgers each had multiple evaluators in attendance, and WEEI’s Rob Bradford reported recently that the Rockies, Blue Jays and Cubs were all in attendance as well. Kernan notes that he spoke to a scout who was in attendance for Breslow’s workout and came away impressed.
Travis Wood, too, is still seeking a new home this winter, but Nicholson-Smith notes that many in the industry still expect Wood to seek a starting job due to his experience in the rotation. That makes him a tough fit for the Blue Jays, and the fact that teams like the Yankees and Dodgers aren’t looking to break the bank, in my mind, makes either club seem like a long shot as well.
alexgordonbeckham
Hope the White Sox can scoop one up (reunion with Boone Logan?) to potentially flip in July.
rols1026
Logan and Blevins will get plenty of offers with contenders. They will not be signing with the Chi Sox
alexgordonbeckham
If the Sox offer them the deal they want, they certainly can choose to go to them. Plus, they can end up with a contender by June/July.
Steve Adams
Blevins is 33 and has made about $11MM in his career. If a non-contender steps up with the best two-year offer, I’d imagine he’ll go there. This is his best chance at landing a notable multi-year deal.
Logan’s a bit younger with more in the bank, so perhaps he’s a bit likelier to leave a million or two on the table to play for a contender, but generally speaking, if the White Sox (or Twins, Reds, etc.) offer the best multi-year deal, it’d be tough for either to pass on it.
chive
Plus, could be a hockey parallel to what Jagr did there for a while. Sign with a team, play well, get traded to a contender. It’s not a bad situation.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
The agents for Jerry Blevins and Boone Logan are suggesting
Well, I am suggesting that they wait longer or they will have a long wait to see that kind of money!!!!’
SMH @ the suggestion
chive
I actually think this is smart of the agents. The slow moving nature of this FA cycle smells of collusion of some form from the teams. For the agents to both reach out to teams with similar requirements for what are very similar players shows that the agents/players are also working as a unified front.
It is of course creating a game of Russian Roulette, bit it’s really the best move they have at this junction. 2/12 for a good lefty reliever is still better than what a potential contender would need to give up in prospects to land a similar player… and every contender should be in the market for a good lefty.
angelsfan4life
Logan and Wood to the Angels would make sense for the Angels. Wood would get the opportunity to start. Lets face it, Skaggs cannot stay healthy. And Richards is a huge question mark. And gives the Angels someone who can go more than 2 innings out of the bullpen. Logan will provide a much needed left handed reliever.
chive
I wonder if the Angels would shop Skaggs, in such a case… and what his market would be like. Seems as though LA pitchers are cursed with injury and there’s definitely some upside there…
overratedsandy
Yawn, the Sandy MO is to go get Breslow cause he is cheap…Forget Blevins unless he gives the Mets a sharp discount (which he SHOULDNT)