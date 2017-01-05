Jimmy Paredes Signs With Japan’s Chiba Lotte Marines

The Chiba Lotte Marines of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball have announced the signing of infielder/outfielder Jimmy Paredes to a one-year deal. He’ll earn $1.2MM, according to the Japan Times. The Marines also announced the re-signing of former MLB right-hander Jason Standridge to a one-year deal — also worth $1.2MM, per the Times.
Paredes, who turned 28 in November, has spent parts of each of the past five seasons at the Major League level. Most recently, he appeared in 76 games for the 2016 Phillies but struggled at the plate, hitting .217/.242/.350 with four homers in 150 trips to the plate. He’s also spent time with the Astros, Orioles, Royals and Blue Jays, posting a collective .251/.286/.369 batting line in 1012 plate appearances along the way. A switch-hitter, Paredes has traditionally fared better as a left-handed batter, hitting righties at a .266/.299/.401 clip (compared to .197/.241/.247 from his weaker side).
Paredes has shown flashes of potential at the Major League level, including an .807 OPS and 10 homers in 68 first-half games with the Orioles in 2015. However, his position on the diamond has long been a question mark. Though Paredes has experience at second base, third base and in both outfield corners, his glovework rates as below average at each position. He’s listed as an infielder on the Marines’ official web site, so it seems fair to expect Paredes to spend most of his time at either second or third base in his first taste of Japanese baseball.
As for the 38-year-old Standridge, his name is likely familiar to many MLBTR readers, though it’s been a decade since he’s pitched in the Majors. The Rays selected Standridge with the 31st overall pick back in 1997, but he struggled to a 5.80 ERA across 80 games and 127 1/3 innings as a big leaguer from 2001-07. However, Standridge found great success pitching overseas and is signing on for his eighth professional season in Japan with this new deal. The Birmingham, Ala. native has spent four seasons with the Hanshin Tigers, two with the Fukuok Softbank Hawks and will now return for his second season with the Marines. In 1059 2/3 innings as a starter in NPB, Standridge has a career 3.21 ERA with 6.3 K/9 against 2.7 BB/9.
It seems like more and more players are leaving MLB and signing internationally somewhere, instead of trying their luck in the minor leagues.
cubsfan2489
Yes, they are. Because they know they can make double the amount of a minor league contract if they get the right deal over seas.
TheMichigan
Because why would they want to make less than 100k in the states when they could make 800k plus overseas
yeahhhjeets
Why not? Players get more money than wasting away in the minors and a chance to pad their stats to potentially make a MLB come back.
alexgordonbeckham
Erick Thames, is that you?
Dookie Howser, MD
I want to know Bud Norris’ opinion.