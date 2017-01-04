The White Sox have maintained daily trade talks centering around ace Jose Quintana, reports Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (Twitter links). The Astros, Pirates and, to a much lesser extent, the Yankees remain involved in talks, though the Yankees are less willing than other interested suitors to part with the requisite prospects to pull off a Quintana deal. Rosenthal characterizes the Yanks as a “long shot,” noting that the White Sox are steadfast in their asking price on Quintana and could look to move him at the deadline if no suitable offer arises this winter. Other teams could be in the mix as well, he further adds.
Earlier today, ESPN’s Buster Olney suggested that the White Sox would like any trade for Quintana to be completed before Spring Training opens, though Quintana’s excellence and favorable contract would allow him to be traded at virtually any point during the calendar year so long as he’s healthy.
Both the Astros and Pirates have long been rumored as potential suitors for Quintana, though to this point neither club has been willing to meet Chicago’s understandably lofty asking price for the second of its prized top-of-the-rotation southpaws. (Chris Sale, of course, has already been dealt to Boston.) The White Sox reportedly asked the Astros for 24-year-old right-hander Joe Musgrove (who was solid in a 69-inning MLB debut last year) and the team’s top two prospects, righty Francis Martes and outfielder Kyle Tucker, in exchange for Quintana last month.
It’s not clear precisely what the Sox have asked of the Pirates to this point, though one can imagine top prospects like Austin Meadows and Mitch Keller have come up in trade talks. Young, potentially MLB-ready assets like Josh Bell and Tyler Glasnow, each of whom rated as a top 50 prospect before debuting in the Majors last year, also figure to hold plenty of appeal to the rebuilding Pale Hose.
Rosenthal adds in a third tweet that if the White Sox are able to find a palatable offer for their top remaining starter, then they could look to add a veteran pitcher on a one-year deal to help round out the rotation and mentor some of the organization’s young arms. Chicago already went down that road once by buying low on longtime Rangers lefty Derek Holland following the trade of Sale, and a similar move would seem prudent in the event that Quintana moves as well. Adding a veteran starter would prevent the Sox from feeling the need to rush a top pitching prospect like Lucas Giolito or Reynaldo Lopez to the Majors, and any veteran that performs well on a short-term pact could become a trade commodity this summer once contending clubs look to augment their starting rotations.
Quintana won’t turn 28 until later this month and is controlled for another four seasons at an eminently affordable total of $37.85MM. Better yet, only two of those seasons are guaranteed (at a total of $16.85MM), so if Quintana does suffer a disastrous injury or experience a stunning downturn in productivity, the financial commitment is even more manageable. That, of course, seems decidedly unlikely. Quintana is still in the midst of his prime and has been one of the game’s best performers on the mound across the past several seasons. He’s turned in four straight seasons of at least 200 innings, combining for a 3.35 ERA with 7.7 K/9, 2.2 BB/9 and a 43.7 percent ground-ball rate in 814 2/3 frames — numbers that are all the more impressive when considering his hitter-friendly home environment and the poor defenses that the White Sox have deployed in recent years.
Comments
bigcubsfan
Yay first comment. I say the Sox trade Quintana this month. Probably to the Pirates.
angelsfan4life412
Quintana would look nice in the pirates rotation led by Cole to go with Taillon and Glasnow but they will prolly have to trade Glasnow and other prospects to get him
kamehameha
might not be pirates.. remember when reports were all saying sale was going to the nationals but red sox did the trade? expect unexpected from Hahn.
angelsfan4life412
the white sox basically got the same prospects for eaton as they would of gotten for sale without turner.
virginiascopist
I believe they were offered Giolito, Lopez and Victor Robles (currently the Nats’ number 1 prospect) for Sale.
TC06
Never gonna happen
MajorLeague79
They are being smart finally with all the trades and collection of top prospects. Reminds me of exactly what Theo did with the Cubs when he took over. This team could be real scary in the coming years.
chesteraarthur
The cubs had no where near the level of assets to trade as the white sox do. Theo was trading the scott feldmans and jeff samardzjas. If they can hit on a few of these guys, draft well, and finally develop any sort of position players, they could be good pretty quickly.
baseballfan
I love what the Sox are doing. I hope they end up with ALL the prospects. Go Sox Go!
comebacktrail28
Here come all the Jose Quintana is a #3 comments
kehoet83
#2 starter
bigcubsfan
On the Cubs he would be a #4 starter. He isn’t going to the Cubs, but I can dream right?
angelsfan4life412
the cubs will have to do something depending on what they do with arrieta. lackey will prolly retire. I see them trading for Archer. Odorizzi or maybe sonny gray next year
pukelit
He sucks back of the rotation pitcher at best
tylerall5
Glasnow, Keller, Cole Tucker. Who doesn’t do it?
chopper2hopper
Me.
And hopefully the sox pass too
pukelit
The Sox
SuperCooper
I know the Sox are trying to break the bank in prospects in any deal but if they can somehow get Meadows and Glasnow, there is no reason to get greedy and try and get much more. If the Pirates will move those two stud pieces, add a lesser prospect and call it a day.
angelsfan4life412
If the pirates have to trade Meadows in the deal, then I would say no because he’s gonna be Cutch”s replacement, they should put cutch in the deal instead.
mcdusty31
Cutch isn’t exactly what you’d be looking for in a rebuilding oriented move
Priggs89
The only way Cutch is “in the deal” is if it’s a 3-team trade and somebody decides to pay a high price for Cutch’s past production. Then those prospects can go to the Sox. Otherwise, they’d have no interest in Cutch.
Getting Cutch now would be such a Kenny Williams move though, so I wouldn’t be shocked. The only way it could be more Kenny-esque is if this was 3 years from now when Cutch has completely lost it.
chesteraarthur
What you just suggested is a break the bank type of return.
fbf923
Man, if the Pirates can land this guy, we may actually have something to look forward to this summer.
ncbravesfan2016
If i was the Braves I would offer Rio Ruiz Max Fried Dylan Moore Mike Sorka Travis Demeriette and Ian Anderson for Quintana Fraizer and Robertson.
chopper2hopper
I bet braves fans would loooooooove that.
Brixton
And you still wouldnt even be close
Priggs89
Deal.
Oh shoot. I didn’t see that you put Quintana’s name in there. Take him out, and then the Sox might be interested in that package.
floridapinstripes
While you did offer a few good prospects the CWS need position players more then pitchers. Ruiz and Demeritte aren’t nearly good enough.
It’d have to start with Albies since the Braves won’t give up Swanson.
Albies (12th) Allard(77th) Acuna and Wentz
Compare that to
Moncada(1st)Kopech(30th)Basabe Diaz
The Red Sox also paid Off over 30 mill of Moncada’s contract and almost 40 mill on Sale’s
Plus you are adding DRob which will cost you a good prospect even with the money he is owed.
Priggs89
Those packages aren’t even close. And the Red Sox didn’t pay off anything. They were on the hook for that portion of Moncada’s deal no matter what.
chesteraarthur
oh look, a crazy 1 sided braves trade proposal.
RockHard
Jose Quintana is a #3..
Priggs89
Sure, on the Red Sox probably…
GoSoxGo
If the Sox trade Quintana, who picks up the 400 innings he and Sale pitched? It took Holland the last three years combined to reach 200. Shields? Maybe, but then someone else needs to pick up the 114 innings he pitched for the Sox last year. It will take three starters and a bullpen with rubber arms to pick up the slack.
angelsfan4life412
Unless they rush giolito , lopez and fulmer
baseballfan
Who cares? 2017 ain’t they’re year. Keep adding those prospects. And hey, #1 pick in the draft don’t sound all that bad.
jojo
Who cares who they have pitching? You do know this a rebuild right? Totally irrelevant
clif22
Proper assessment of the value lost between Sale and Quintana; however, irrelevant in the midst of a rebuild. Shields is pitching out his contract and between he and Holland you hope one can return to form to flip. It will be a revolving door in the rotation with Rodon until prospects develop. In the meantime you hope to catch lightning in a bottle like the Cubs did with Arrieta. If the Sox can once again pencil in a solid 1-3 starters then they attack free agency.
comebacktrail28
Averaged a 3.35 era and 200 innings over the last 4 years …….. Pitching in AL …… With a pathetic Defense behind him …… In one of the top 3 hitters parks in baseball …… Signed the next 4 years for 36mill …….. When
Derrick Holland 1 yr 8mill
Charlie Morton 2 yr 14mill
Mike Pelfrey 2 yr 16mill
Is the Market but he’s overrated and a #3
pplama
Also had the third largest decline in called strikes due to pitch framing (Sale was first) Dioner Navarro killed that pitching staff last year.
baseballfan
Do it Buccos, do it.
Q, Cole, Taillion, Nova is a really nice top 4. They have plenty of candidates for the 5th spot, even if they give up Glasnow.
I’d rather give up Meadows than Bell. Meadows has injury issues and Bell is a special bat (don’t even care about the defense).
Adding Glasnow to Gioloto would be very very nice for the Sox. Meadows, Glasnow, + whatever side piece prospect (Bucs have plenty of nice side piece prospects) should work for Chicago.
Though I’d hesitate to give up Keller if they’re already giving up Glasnow. But if that’s what it takes, do it.
pplama
I think Meadows is the sticking point. Sox want him. Pirates don’t want to give him up.
PS- Most Sox fans would prefer Keller to Glasnow.
Something like- Meadows, Keller, Hayes, Hearn on the high end or Meadows, Keller, Diaz, Hearn as a fallback.
If the Sox wanted Glasnow, a deal would already be done, IMO.
steelerbravenation
Man I am telling you With Sale & Quintana 2 great aces and Eaton the best player since Willie Mays how did they ever only win 78 games last year. That right there should tell you WAR is a bunch of nonsense.
Quintana is a solid number 2 on a bad team or a great number 3 on a really good team. With that said he should fetch a nice haul from a team looking to win now because he is the guy in a better position to help now. I think a team like the Yankees with a shut down bullpen would be his best fit. But the Pirates if given the opportunity should make a move for him.
lancem00
Eaton is not the best player since Willie Mays. Sorry, buddy.
Brixton
He was being sarcastic, yet his satire is off track, seeing as the White Sox had like 3 offensive blackholes in their lineup, and Shields/Rodon and every other non-Q/Sale starter weren’t anygood.
Using his logic, Mike Trout stinks because the Angels were bad
steelerbravenation
It was sarcasm you did see what I said about WAR didn’t you. All the stat geeks on here don’t shut up about what a great WAR Adam Eaton has and he is mediocre at best.
Priggs89
Dumb comment. Do you think Inciarte is below average at best then?
angelsfan4life412
the pirates are the best fit for him, the yankess barley have a reliable rotation outside of tanaka.
slider32
Glassnow, Meadows,Keller would get it done for the Bucs, but I don’t see them doing that!
hyraxwithaflamethrower
As a Sox fan, I’d love that, but you’re right. They won’t give up both Glasnow and Meadows in a deal.
GoSoxGo
Asking who picks up the pitching slack is not “irrelevant.” The Sox still have to field a team, and that includes pitchers whose arms can take the strain of a long major league season.
GoRav114
I can’t see why they are even entertaining this. Why trade young cost controlled studs for potentially another one in a few years. It screams to me they are just trying to see how low they can go on payroll lining up for a top pick and stacked system to make a run. Most GM’s don’t last long enough to see these long term plans out. What’s better then having a young cost controlled top of the rotation starter you can rely on to take the ball every fifth day?
hyraxwithaflamethrower
It’s a risk trading away a reliable and talented young starter, but if two of the guys the WS get back for him hit, they could end up being better. Last year, they weren’t even good enough to be .500. That wasn’t Q’s fault, but it does mean that he is not enough and the best way to get enough is to trade him for his eventual replacement and other talented prospects.
pplama
The Sox would just sign scrap heap vets, or use 3rd rate prospects like Beck until the “future” develops. That’s why Holland was signed and Covey was nabbed in the Rule 5.
clif22
As a lifelong Sox fan I understand they need to field a team and I prefer one that is in contention, but it is irrelevant until Q is moved. If he is, there are pitchers in the minor leagues and pitchers who can be picked up off the waivers to fill the need.
GoRav114
If the Orioles really want to win here is the perfect opportunity to go for it. Mancini, Sisco, Sedlock, Tanner Scott, and Chris Lee for Frazier and Q. I know the Os farm is weak but that’s a major league ready young thumper, #1 prospect, top two pitching prospects and Scott who throws a 100+ consistently. Sisco is supposed to be catcher of the future so the Orioles would in all likelihood need to sign Wieters back. They could then trade Joseph and have Castillo back up and dh. Castillo is a liability defensively anyhow. Then Os run out a rotation of Tillman, Quintana, Gausman, Bundy, and one of Jimenez/Miley/Gallardo. Trade Gallardo or Miley to recoup some of the salary towards Wieters and Frazier. Frazier DH to replace Trumbo. Frazier can also play 3Rd when Hardy is out for his back and MM has to slide over. Fill right field with Michael Bourne for 2 million
kstudly
Sox front office would laugh at that deal.
johncena2016
Schoop feels like the only guy that could headline from a package from the O’s, and even Schoop Sisco and others is probably outdone. But hey, who knows?
hyraxwithaflamethrower
None of those guys is a top 100 prospect. Sox should be getting a top 10 and other top 100 prospects for him.
yanks02026
I just hope the Yankees continue to not be willing to give up tons of top prospects for him, he’s not worth it.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
Glasnow, Bell, and a mid-level prospect or two for Quintana. If/when the Sox trade Abreu, they’ll need a 1B.
ChiSoxCity
Hey Steve Adams, would it hurt to use an occasional period or two? You’re killing me with the commas and run-on sentences.
pplama
If the Astros are still involved and Musgrove was the sticking point, I’d hope the Sox could get Martes, Tucker, Franklin Perez and Ramon Laureano.
Griffeysox24
Not to mention Quintana is tied for the most quality starts in MLB the past two seasons. IMO this is an underrated statistic. The Sox should get a big return for him.