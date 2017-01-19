Josh Johnson To Retire

Veteran righty Josh Johnson has decided to retire, according to ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick (via Twitter). The 32-year-old had agreed to a minor-league deal with the Giants for the 2017 season but will instead hang up his spikes.

Johnson was working his way back from Tommy John surgery — his third such procedure — and would have faced an uphill battle to crack the San Francisco roster. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2013, owing to a series of arm injuries.

Johnson’s most recent big league campaign was his least successful, as he struggled to a 6.20 ERA — but still racked up 9.2 K/9 — over 81 1/3 innings in his lone season with the Blue Jays. Before that, though, he had provided the Marlins with eight seasons of largely outstanding work. Over nearly 1,000 innings in Miami, Johnson pitched to a 3.15 ERA with 8.2 K/9 against 3.0 BB/9.

Since wrapping up his time in Toronto, Johnson twice signed agreements with the Padres in hopes of sparking a return to form. But he was stopped short by injury and never threw a pitch for San Diego, which had invested a total of $9MM in hopes of securing a bargain.