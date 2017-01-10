Latest On Jae-gyun Hwang

The market continues to develop for Korean third baseman Jae-gyun Hwang, according to Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press (links to Twitter). He’s most interested at this point in securing an opportunity that comes with a 40-man roster spot, per the report.
Hwang, a 29-year-old free agent, was said recently to have drawn some attention from the Giants. The Brewers and Tigers are also among the team’s with some level of interest, according to Berardino. While the Twins have “checked in” on him, it seems there’s no present fit.
It could be, of course, that Hwang may still need to wait for other moves to shake out before he’s presented with a clear shot at the majors. A return to Korea can’t be ruled out, of course; indeed, a KBO club has made a four-year offer. While that will surely hold appeal, it seems Hwang is still hoping for a chance to play at the game’s highest level.
For San Francisco, the possibility of adding another corner outfielder or third baseman may make the team hesitant to commit. The Brewers already plugged in Travis Shaw at the hot corner, though presumably the right-handed-hitting Hwang could provide a complement (with both perhaps also factoring in at first base). As for the A.L. Central rivals in Detroit and Minnesota, third base appears to be set in both cases. But perhaps there’s some window for Hwang if he’s deemed capable of spending some time at second and one of those teams deal their incumbent options. Alternatively, perhaps, he could factor in the corner outfield.
It has been a tough market for third basemen, with Luis Valbuena and Trevor Plouffe among the players still looking for a job. There’s also a variety of veteran utility types with experience on the left side of the infield — including Aaron Hill, Kelly Johnson, and Stephen Drew — who have yet to sign.
Beyond the enticement of the unknown, Hwang has some possible advantages over some of those options. He won’t turn 30 until July and is coming off of a career year in the KBO. Finally combining both power and contact in a single season, Hwang popped 27 long balls with just 64 strikeouts over 522 plate appearances. He also swiped 24 bags, though he was cut down on ten other attempts.
geg42
Any educated projection about how his powers will translate? My understanding of Korean pro ball is that it is hitter friendly. The Giants play at Willie Mays park, or Where Homers Go To Die.
Dmalsch22
They play on fields that have smaller outfield dimensions than MLB but they do also play with smaller baseballs than MLB, I don’t know how much smaller but I would imagine it’s easier to hit a bigger ball
MLB pitchers are a big step above competition in Korea though so I think it’s hard to project. Some guys come over and play really well(power numbers do go down though) and some can’t hang. I think when it comes to Korean ball players, the big stars seem to do well in MLB, while the average player spends most of his time in the minors
jagonza
Smaller baseballs travel further when hit. Japan leagues also use smaller baseballs
budselig6969
Is he a Chinese?
The Adrian Beltre
No, he’s a 3B. He’s about as Chinese as you are smart…
CUBSOXCESSFUL
This is a Korean name; the family name is Hwang. Hwang Jae-gyun is a Korean native who was born in Seoul on July 28, 1987.
Yankees1991
Why would the Twins have one shred of interest in another player from the Korean League? Have they learned anything from their signing of Byung Ho Park? Guy ended up being sent down to Triple-A. They should hold off on their overseas signings for a while.
stryk3istrukuout
They are mostly affordable gambles. I’m guessing he will also cost about half of what Park costed, also.
CUBSOXCESSFUL
Jae-gyun Hwang is also competing in the 3B market with two-time slugging All-Star Todd Frazier who is only 17 months older and eminently available in a trade as the White Sox continue to rebuild.
chesteraarthur
Frazier is going to cost more $ and some sort of prospect package. Not really the same market.
CUBSOXCESSFUL
Sure it is, especially for a contending team like the Giants who would need more certainty at the position and in their lineup in 2017. Frazier won’t be prohibitively expensive as an arb-eligible ($13.5MM projection by this site) before hitting free agency next offseason. He also won’t cost nearly as much in terms of prospects as the other White Sox players who were already dealt or are still available like Chris Sale, Adam Eaton, Jose Quintana or Jose Abreu because of his age and short contract status.
You get what you pay for. Imo, Frazier is still the top dog in this offseason’s 3B market, FA or otherwise.
terry
Might be worth a 40 man spot for a team concerned about their current third base options and wanting him to play at AAA to start. If he doesn’t work out you waiver him, not really a big gamble.