Luhnow: Astros Likely Done Making Significant Additions

Speaking with reporters yesterday, Astros GM Jeff Luhnow said the team was likely done making big-league additions this winter, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports. Luhnow is effectively saying the team is unlikely to add a big-name pitcher such as Jose Quintana, Chris Archer or Sonny Gray, all of whom they’ve been connected to lately. He is not, however, ruling out the possibility that the Astros could still make a move.
The Astros’ roster at the moment is “probably the roster that we’re going to have to start the season,” Luhnow said. “We’re always open to considering ways to improve it, but right now I’d set the expectations low that there’s going to be any major changes.”
Health permitting, the Astros will have Dallas Keuchel, Lance McCullers and Collin McHugh in their rotation. After receiving a $14MM contract this winter, Charlie Morton is a reasonable bet to win a job as well, although that’s not a certainty. Mike Fiers, Joe Musgrove and Chris Devenski are also in the picture, and top prospect Francis Martes could eventually emerge as a possibility.
“We feel like we’ve got enough depth in the rotation that we’ll have five guys in our rotation that are going to be able to compete every night, and our offense is going to keep us in games,” Luhnow said. He added that it’s possible the Astros could use the early months of the season to evaluate their starting pitching and then either try to trade for a pitcher or “save ourselves a few prospects” if it turns out they don’t need one.
Comments
dewssox79
they have no shot at winning a title with that putrid rotation. WC at best.
johncena2016
WC at best? They won’t win title maybe but they can still win a division. Their rotation isn’t putrid, it has a lot of talent
cmancoley
You obviously haven’t seen how weak the AL West is. I still think the Astros will win the division and my Angels could nab a WC spot
clrrogers
The Angels aren’t making the playoffs. Too many teams are better. Houston, Texas, Seattle, Toronto, Baltimore, Detroit, Boston, Cleveland, and even the Yankees.
cmancoley
Watch them prove you wrong
chesteraarthur
or prove you wrong! cool it works both ways
arc89
Angels will be lucky not to finish in last place. Their rotation is a injury waiting to happen.
mitt24
Seattle is a 90 win team
chesteraarthur
ah yes, putrid, like the 2015 royals?
Chris March
Personally I would rather have “sure things” than “could be’s” (Quintana over prospects) especially if you’re a contending team.
chesteraarthur
No pitcher is a sure thing. Also, you know what kind of players become those sure things? yeah could be’s…
stroboy15
Smart move by Lunhow. The rotation isn’t as bad as some people say (when healthy) and you have some young guys that you can give plenty of time to prove themselves. By the trade deadline definitely should look to add another arm though in order to be more competitive. Patience is a great thing to have.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
The Astros are the one and only team that should overpay for Quintana.
He could be the piece that puts them over the top.
None of the other teams linked to him are at the right spot on the win curve to make such a deal.
Leif
Luhnow wants to see how his pitchers produce. If they are producing well then he goes out and secures a TOR pitcher…. If his pitching staff isn’t competing at a high level he sits on his prospects…. No use in throwing 3-4 top prospects into another franchise if Astros aren’t hitting on all cylinders.
mike030
Or they could play the market out like Baltimore has and get a hammel at a price that works for them. I can’t imagine Quintana price coming down. The team is to good to just sit and not make an addition. Their window is now!
dewssox79
whoever said the angels are getting a WC are high as a kite.