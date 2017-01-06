Mariners Intend To Add An Outfielder

After dealing away Seth Smith today, the Mariners are looking to acquire another outfielder, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (via Twitter). The team doesn’t have a strong preference between a right-handed and left-handed-hitting piece, per the report, though it’s not immediately clear whether the M’s are looking at a particular target.
While Seattle’s trade of Smith bolstered the organization’s rotation depth by returning Yovani Gallardo, it’s hard to say that was the sole motivation. The club had reportedly been looking to move Smith for some time, after all, perhaps due to an inclination to make better use of payroll space and perhaps also due to the addition late last year of lefty corner piece Ben Gamel.
It’s fair to wonder, though, whether the Mariners have their eye on a strike to add a regular or semi-regular hitter that they like better than Smith. With a variety of big bats still floating around in free agency, there are any number of interesting possibilities.
Mark Trumbo is the top-rated free agent still left unsigned, but the former Mariner has already been traded away twice by GM Jerry Dipoto (once when the two were with the Angels). Jose Bautista would certainly represent an intriguing target to put into the middle of the lineup along with fellow Dominican stars Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz, though adding him would mean sacrificing a first-round pick (currently, the 17th selection). Other open-market outfield bats include another former Mariner, Michael Saunders, and big lefty slugger Brandon Moss.
It’s imaginable, too, that Seattle would prefer to pick up a player capable of spending some time in center. While Leonys Martin was strong there in 2016, he’d look even better with a solid platoon option available as needed. Right-handed, center-field capable hitters still on the market include Austin Jackson and Desmond Jennings.
Of course, that’s just scratching the surface of the options. The M’s have already struck one significant trade this offseason and could pursue another with heavy hitters such as Ryan Braun, J.D. Martinez, and Andrew McCutchen all potentially available. Or, they might find value on a part-time player through a swap. Regardless, it seems that the Smith trade will set up more moves, rather than representing a capstone to the heavy winter lifting for Dipoto and his team.
Comments
TheMichigan
Hmmm I wonder why…
a1544
Gardner
davbee
He’s next to worthless.
mikep
Your worthless
yanks02026
You Clearly know nothing about baseball. Gardner is far from worthless.
polboi
You guys can have Jay Bruce
A-A-Ron
Trade whatever for McCutch please
firstbleed
Having McCuthen, Cruz, Cano, Seager… in the lineup would be tough for any apposing pitcher.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
There no way in the world the M’s sign Trumbo
Dipoto would be a laughing stock a bad trade and then compounded with coughing up a draft choice…..M’s fans would have a fit.
Plus, the M’s absorbed a Contract in Gallardo, so they don’t have as much money and as for pieces to complete a trade, I don’t know
They were one of the better teams in baseball in August and September, Dipoto is just going to have to figure out what took them so long to warm up and then find that player that will help them.
kc38
The mariners added 4 million for this year and 1 for next year with gallardo. That’s nothing
jonbackman
M Saunders. Showed some promise in first stint with M’s and got better north of the border. He’s fairly young, athletic like Dipoto prefers, and should come at a decent price following a poor second half last season. Probably not a future all star but could be a solid right fielder who is already familiar with Safeco.
SuperSinker
Michael Saunders is not athletic. He’s a lumbering LF with a reconstructed knee who should probably be DH’ing.
Drew
It’s the west coast…. Braun is available and potentially open to a trade.
david722
Dodgers have a good surplus of outfielders, wonder if Mariners would be a good trade partner for a 2B?
24TheKid
We allready traded Marte, he’s the only 2B I could see the dodgers wanting.
TheBoatmen
I don’t think it would be Bautista or Saunders, they need somebody who can play a little defence in the outfield.
Sundevil617
Puig Eithier? I’m sure the dodgers would love a salary dump for next to nothing.
Neil5611
As a Mariners fan I like it. We need athletes who are good defensively
seamaholic
This is why this was a good trade for the M’s and less so for the O’s: There are a billion outfielders on the market, some available for huge discounts, but no starting pitchers. O’s now have to deal with Ubaldo starting every 5th day with no alternative, AND with two lefty corner OF who need platoon partners. But the M’s can browse a stocked OF market at their ease, and put the Gallardo lottery ticket (he was good in the AL West just one year ago) in their pocket.
Those of you who think the O’s did well here aren’t thinking this through.
kc38
All of the spelling in these comments is the worst I’ve seen
KIBM
legend has it if you say his name 3 times he’ll be traded to the Mariners: Andrew McCutchen Andrew McCutchen Andrew McCutchen
24TheKid
Ryan Divish the Seattle Times reporter for the M’s said they were asking for Paxton, O’Neil and Diaz. If that’s true there’s no way I make that deal.