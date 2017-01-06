Mariners Acquire Jarrod Dyson From Royals For Nate Karns

4:02pm: Seattle has announced the deal.
4:00pm: The Mariners have moved swiftly on a second trade of the day, adding outfielder Jarrod Dyson from the Royals in exchange for righty Nate Karns, according to Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune (via Twitter). The speedy Dyson will take the place in the Seattle outfield just vacated by Seth Smith, while Karns will presumably enter the rotation mix for Kansas City.
For Seattle, this swap plainly functions in concert with the Smith deal, which brought in starter Yovani Gallardo. Evidently, the M’s prefer the combination of the veteran Gallardo and Dyson to the team’s preexisting assets. GM Jerry Dipoto cited Dyson’s “elite level defense and base running” as the motivating factors for his addition (via Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, on Twitter).
While the earlier swap involved a pair of short-term veterans (though Gallardo does come with an option), the Mariners sacrificed some control with this move. Dyson, 32, is entering his final year of team control, though he’s still plenty affordable with a projected $2.5MM arbitration salary. The 29-year-old Karns, meanwhile, is still controllable through 2020 as a 2+ service-class player.
Though Dyson, like Smith, hits from the left side, they are otherwise quite different players. Dyson isn’t quite as adept with the bat in hand as is Smith. He has never finished a year with even an average batting line. Last year, though, was his best yet in the majors, as he hit .278/.340/.388 over 337 plate appearances.
Unlike the lumbering Smith, Dyson earns his keep on the basepaths and in the field. On a rate basis, Dyson is perhaps the game’s most valuable overall baserunner. Despite just 1,091 plate appearances over the past four years, he has accumulated the sixth-highest total BsR score from Fangraphs (23.2); for reference, Billy Hamilton comfortably paces the league with 36.6 BsR, though he has taken nearly 50% more trips to the plate. Dyson is also a consistent threat to run, having tallied 176 total steals in his seven full or partial major-league seasons.
Dyson is equally impressive with the glove. In that same four-year span, he’s 13th in the game in total defensive value (by Fangraphs’ UZR-based measure). Again, that compares favorably to the game’s very best fielder, Andrelton Simmons, who has nearly hit the century mark in defensive runs since 2013 but has over twice Dyson’s trips to the plate. Though Leonys Martin, another left-handed hitter, could conceivably hold onto his job as the regular in center, Dyson is obviously capable of playing there as well. That’s not to say that Dyson can’t impact the game from a corner spot, if that’s where he ends up.
Still, it could end up being a hefty price to pay if Karns can harness his evident talent. Last year, he compiled only a 5.15 ERA over 94 1/3 innings, which he compiled over 15 starts and seven relief appearances. But even as he struggled with his command (4.3 BB/9) Karns managed to strike out more than a hitter per inning. And he was a highly productive, MLB starter as recently as 2015, when he gave the Rays 147 frames of 3.67 ERA ball with 8.9 K/9 against a more palatable 3.4 BB/9.
Karns’s struggles in 2016 may be attributed at least in part to some misfortune, as he allowed a slightly elevated .327 BABIP and ended up with a rather low 69.0% strand rate. He also managed to show a return to the 93 mph average range with his fastball after dropping a bit in the prior year. And despite the increased walks, Karns actually worked in the zone more than ever before (48.8%) while increasing his swinging-strike rate to a personal-best 10.9%.
There are some areas of concern, though. Karns spent a lengthy stretch on the DL with a back strain, though he did nearly return to action late in the season. And he had shoulder surgery earlier in his career, which delayed his advancement to the majors. For what it’s worth, this is also the third time he has been traded since 2014. (He was originally shipped from the Nationals to the Rays that spring, in exchange for Jose Lobaton, Felipe Rivero, and Drew Vettleson, and later moved to the Mariners in the fall of 2015 in in a six-player swap.)
Comments
sbrown285
bad move royals
GareBear
Yeah I can’t say I’m fond of this move either.
quagmire
Really? Trading a 4th OF that’s about to hit FA for a 29-year-old starter who has a live fastball, some big league success and is under team control through 2020 is a bad move?
What, you thought Dyson would bring back an ace-level starter?
jackt
Yeah but Dyson could be a ridiculous stolen base machine if he stayed healthy in a starting role. Karns has mostly struggled in his first 4 years.
quagmire
Billy Burns, Dyson’s replacement, can be a ridiculous stolen base machine as well.
As for Karns, he’s pitched to a combined 4.25 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over the past two years—the only two years in which he tossed more than 12 big league innings.
But yeah, you’re right—he sucks.
TDKnies
You’re making some huge leaps from the last guy saying “Karns struggled” to “this guy sucks”.
oct27
Dyson isn’t a starter. Not if used properly. He’s a 4th OF and can win you a tie game as a pinch runner. (having said that – he also makes an irritating number of base running mistakes)
JD396
Felix or Bust
georgebell
What kind of return were you expecting for 1 year of Dyson?
Karns is at least useful as a back end starter.
jon williams
Nice moves by the Mariners.
stop21
Karns won’t be in the rotation at first
TheBoatmen
Opens things up for Jorge Solar I guess.
wustlbears
Horrible for the Royals. Probably could have gotten Wacha from the Cards. A lot more upside for a team with a one year window to win
georgebell
Wow…
GoRoyals8821
I think you’ve been drinking sir
Stro-Show
So are you on crack or meth?
RedBirdsSwaff
For real? Wacha.. riiiiiiiggghhhhht
skrockij89
Nice little pickup for the M’s. Good defense and adds speed on the bases.
true2theblue
Agreed. Definite move toward speed and defense in the outfield. I like the move.
kb8919
I think Dyson is a decent player, but horribly overrated. Below average arm, takes terrible routs to the ball (that’s why you see him make some spectacular catches, he misplays way too many balls). He refuses to hit the ball on the ground and once stated he swings for the fences. Great speed on the bases but tries to look good and often slides off the base. Makes his share of bone headed plays.
kvnmaret
SPEED!!!!! not expecting this move whatsoever but I like the team even more. The M’s have a speedy outfield with a high-caliber defense.
GoRoyals8821
Solid get for a speedy outfielder who can’t hit. If the Mariners make the playoffs he will be much more valuable as a pinch runner in late game situations. Karns is a solid rotation piece that won’t be a FA until 2021, getting back controllable talent is all you can ask for.
Manny6
His BA is very good actually
jorleeduf
He hit .280… what do you mean he can’t hit?
jorleeduf
I am not a royals fan at all but this trade really bothered me. Why would you trade your speedy .280 hitter with solid defense for a right-hander with with a 5.15 ERA?
rols1026
Because Dyson isn’t a very good hitter and only has one year of control compared to Karns four. Not that hard to figure this one out. Solid move for KC.
realgone2
Man, the over value on Dyson is so thick you can chop it down with a chainsaw
kmh878s
1
jqks
As a long time Royals fan I love Dyson and did not expect the Royals to actually trade him this year, That said, Karns is very good return for the one remaining year of Dyson’s service prior to free agency. Unless there is something secretly wrong with Karns (I notice he has been traded away already by three teams).
rols1026
I agree it’s a very nice return for Dyson. The reason Karns has been traded so much is that, even though he has good stuff, he struggles to go deep into games. If he doesn’t figure it out soon I could still see him being a super pen arm who throws 100~ innings out of the pen.
24TheKid
They put him in the pen this year, he was easily one of the worst relievers I have ever seen. He just diddnt have the right mentality.
Lance
I like the move long term for the Royals, Karns has real ability and he might fully put it together in KC for only one year of Dyson
Colemania87
Wish Detroit would’ve got Dyson
oct27
People saying this trade is bad for the Royals REALLY need to consider what 1 year of Jarrod Dyson is worth.
As a Royals fan – I’m very happy with controllable back of the rotation SP for a year of Dyson.
I’ll miss Jarrod. But he’s a back up OF/defensive replacement/pinch runner. Every single time the Royals have tried to get him in regular duty – he’s been exposed.
Used correctly – he can be valuable. But again – it’s 1 year of a 4th OF.
oaklandathletics116
So you got rid of Karns for another Martin (with average arm), solid more bro hahaha
24TheKid
Dipoto says he is still looking for another Starting pitcher, maybe he’ll make 3 trades in one day.
sellers6
So do we use Gamel or Haniger?
24TheKid
Haniger.
petersdylan36
So the real question is, would you rather have:
A: Gallardo, Segura, Haniger, and Dustin
Or
B: Walker, Marte, Smith, and Karns?
I think it’s pretty close. If Segura can replicate last year success then it’s A, no question.
petersdylan36
Dyson*
AnaheimIsNotLA
This is great. Give Dipoto a few more years in Seattle and the angels will have the second worst farm system!
chase hayes
I don’t get this one for the Mariners… Controllable young pitching is far more valuable than an aging rental OF. Baffled by the moves today.
crazysull
Burns will take over Dysons role and Karns can function like Chris Young did in the past