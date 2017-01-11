Mariners Working On Another Trade, Possibly Involving Just-Acquired Mallex Smith

2:47pm: Smith “appears bound for Tampa,” Crasnick adds on Twitter.
2:11pm: The Rays are a possible landing spot for Smith, per Crasnick, who tweets that the teams have held trade talks. That connection opens up all kinds of intriguing theoretical possibilities. Tampa Bay already employs top-notch defender Kevin Kiermaier in center — a reported target of other organizations — and just signed another left-handed hitter capable of playing up the middle in Colby Rasmus. The team has also reportedly dangled a variety of its starters in trade talks, some of whom might well interest the Mariners (as well as other teams). It’s certainly impossible to guess what might be in the works, but any move on Smith could conceivably come with a corresponding swap from the Rays’ perspective.
2:00pm: The Mariners just added outfielder Mallex Smith and righty Shae Simmons in a swap with the Braves, but may not be done with their work for the day, according to ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick (via Twitter). Seattle could flip Smith to another organization, Crasnick suggests.
That does make some sense at first glance, as Smith joins a long list of center-field-capable players on the Seattle roster. The club just dealt for Jarrod Dyson, who joins Leonys Martin, Mitch Haniger, Guillermo Heredia, and Ben Gamel in a highly athletic outfield mix.
It’s not immediately clear what organization might constitute a trade partner, or what Seattle might be pursuing in return, if it is indeed Smith who’s back on the block. Teams like the Tigers, White Sox, and perhaps the Indians could all conceivably make some degree of sense as teams that might utilize Smith in their respective center field mixes in the near term.
Comments
24TheKid
Lmao
unsaturatedmatz
Makes sense, as they just gave up arguably their top prospect (Gohara) and a top 100 prospect overall for someone who wouldn’t have a role on the team and is inferior prospect. Must be really good deal if they overpaid so much to get Mallex.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Maybe the Orioles again
When I clicked on the link for Smith, I remembered this::
MLB trade rumors: Orioles asked Braves for Mallex Smith and more for Brad Brach
benharvey26
Detroit? Though Jones is there
Gogerty
That is awesome, love seeing the creativity. I am glad Atlanta unloaded one OFer. Although I see a Frenchy reunion coming soon and possibly KJ with both the new kids going to minors.
southi
Without a doubt I’d like to see KJ come back to Atlanta (once again lol). I think he would fit a solid bench role there. However I’m not a fan of Frenchy returning. He just isn’t a big contributor with the glove or the bat anymore and I think there are better options available for the Braves.
I am interested in seeing what the Mariners do next though. They’ve got a glut of outfielders now and have been very aggressive in making moves this off season.
strostro
To the Tigers please
davbee
I’m guessing to Detroit as part of a trade for Justin Wilson.
Visions_of_Blue_LA
Is there going to be a three team trade. I love three team trades. Can always count on DiPoto. This would be awesome. He’s made this offseason fun.
24TheKid
I don’t exactly love all his moves, but all the moves he makes are fun.
Visions_of_Blue_LA
As an off sight observer I think he’s made some pretty solid trades this offseason.
deadmanonleave
So many grim years following the M’s, it’s a great time now with Dipoto. If they don’t get better, it’s not for lack of effort or imagination.
Reflect
Mariners went from doing diddly squat to the most active team in baseball over the course of 2 weeks. It’s been fun to watch.
Evan
To Tigers for Justin Wilson and Jacoby Jones?
strostro
Not Jacoby Jones
rbisingle
White Sox in part of a package for Abreu?
ThePriceWasRight
dépotoir likes mitch hanger so not sure it’s for a 1b. should be a SP as they still have holes there and in the pen.
24TheKid
Smith, Vogelbach and Peterson for Abreu?
Dogham
DONE!!!
Dogham
DONE!!! as an M’s fan I do that trade all day and twice on Sunday.
Hålosfån14
Archer
24TheKid
I wish, but it’s going to take our top 3 prospects and Smith.
Sam.rhodes16
More. Much more. You just trade your best arm too. Doubtful you have enough without subtracting from MLB roster, which DiP has said he will not do at this point in the offseason.
sss847
over to KC w/ some other pieces for danny duffy maybe?
disadvantage
Who is supplying the nametags for Mariners camp during Spring Training?
Evan
Someone who better be getting paid a lottttt
Evan
I hear he’s coming from the Rays as part of the deal
Evan
Someone Dipoto hasn’t acquired yet
geauxbraves
Wouldn’t the irony be uncanny if the trade was for Archer.
Ricky
Three way with Mariners, Tigers, Dodgers. Kinsler to LA, Mallex + to Tigers, Brock Stewart to Seattle.
davbee
Kinsler has a full no trade.
24TheKid
With Cano going to the Dodgers?
Ricky
All he has to do is waive it for more $.
davbee
The Rays, eh? Maybe Odorizzi.
bucknerforhall
J Abreu – would make so much sense in that line up
But I think they are tapped on $$$$$$ -hell make $11 mil
ThePriceWasRight
I could see it to the rays in a package for one of their pitchers. not archer but smyly or Cobb or odorizzi.
vvadnala
I wouldn’t mind the Tigers getting him and using him in a platoon capacity with JaCoby Jones in CF. Possibly trading Justin Wilson?
ThePriceWasRight
smith dj Peterson and another prospect for odorizzi or smyly.
Reflect
So how many trades is Mallex Smith going to be a part of before the offseason is over?
I’ll set the over/under at 3.5
crazysull
Sure but my only question is how do you make half a trade?
Cam
You can’t, hence the half point to ensure no one bets and it’s a wash.
Modified_6
Can’t tell if this is a joke, or if you don’t know how over/unders work
Kayrall
You are not familiar with how ‘Over-Under’s work, are you?
myaccount
You don’t. That way you have to pick over or under and there’s no push.
A-A-Ron
Maybe Leonys Martin is the piece that gets back Cutch or a quality starter and they can now field an OF without him
crazysull
I could see this as a possible trade for Colome maybe or some other bullpen arm. They have King Felix Iwakuma Gallirdo Paxton and one of Simmons Heston or Miradia so I guess they could be goin for a starter but I see a reliever as a more likely possibility
dwilson10
I wonder if it could be a another trade with the O’s, involving Brach? The O’s tried to get Smith and more from the Braves for Brach but Atlanta didn’t need him. Now, with Smith in Seattle, the trade seems like it could happen and it would work for both teams.
pinkerton
it better be for someone with rave reviews, that’s all I”m gonna say on the matter.
unsaturatedmatz
They got Drew Smyly for Mallex