Mariners Working On Another Trade, Possibly Involving Just-Acquired Mallex Smith

2:11pm: The Rays are a possible landing spot for Smith, per Crasnick, who tweets that the teams have held trade talks. That connection opens up all kinds of intriguing theoretical possibilities. Tampa Bay already employs top-notch defender Kevin Kiermaier in center — a reported target of other organizations — and just signed another left-handed hitter capable of playing up the middle in Colby Rasmus. The team has also reportedly dangled a variety of its starters in trade talks, some of whom might well interest the Mariners (as well as other teams). It’s certainly impossible to guess what might be in the works, but any move on Smith could conceivably come with a corresponding swap from the Rays’ perspective.

2:00pm: The Mariners just added outfielder Mallex Smith and righty Shae Simmons in a swap with the Braves, but may not be done with their work for the day, according to ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick (via Twitter). Seattle could flip Smith to another organization, Crasnick suggests.

That does make some sense at first glance, as Smith joins a long list of center-field-capable players on the Seattle roster. The club just dealt for Jarrod Dyson, who joins Leonys Martin, Mitch HanigerGuillermo Heredia, and Ben Gamel in a highly athletic outfield mix.

It’s not immediately clear what organization might constitute a trade partner, or what Seattle might be pursuing in return, if it is indeed Smith who’s back on the block. Teams like the Tigers, White Sox, and perhaps the Indians could all conceivably make some degree of sense as teams that might utilize Smith in their respective center field mixes in the near term.

  2. Makes sense, as they just gave up arguably their top prospect (Gohara) and a top 100 prospect overall for someone who wouldn’t have a role on the team and is inferior prospect. Must be really good deal if they overpaid so much to get Mallex.

    • Maybe the Orioles again
      When I clicked on the link for Smith, I remembered this::

      MLB trade rumors: Orioles asked Braves for Mallex Smith and more for Brad Brach

  4. That is awesome, love seeing the creativity. I am glad Atlanta unloaded one OFer. Although I see a Frenchy reunion coming soon and possibly KJ with both the new kids going to minors.

    • Without a doubt I’d like to see KJ come back to Atlanta (once again lol). I think he would fit a solid bench role there. However I’m not a fan of Frenchy returning. He just isn’t a big contributor with the glove or the bat anymore and I think there are better options available for the Braves.

      I am interested in seeing what the Mariners do next though. They’ve got a glut of outfielders now and have been very aggressive in making moves this off season.

    • I’m guessing to Detroit as part of a trade for Justin Wilson.

  6. Is there going to be a three team trade. I love three team trades. Can always count on DiPoto. This would be awesome. He’s made this offseason fun.

    • I don’t exactly love all his moves, but all the moves he makes are fun.

      • As an off sight observer I think he’s made some pretty solid trades this offseason.

      • So many grim years following the M’s, it’s a great time now with Dipoto. If they don’t get better, it’s not for lack of effort or imagination.

  7. Mariners went from doing diddly squat to the most active team in baseball over the course of 2 weeks. It’s been fun to watch.

    • dépotoir likes mitch hanger so not sure it’s for a 1b. should be a SP as they still have holes there and in the pen.

    • I wish, but it’s going to take our top 3 prospects and Smith.

      • More. Much more. You just trade your best arm too. Doubtful you have enough without subtracting from MLB roster, which DiP has said he will not do at this point in the offseason.

  11. over to KC w/ some other pieces for danny duffy maybe?

  12. Who is supplying the nametags for Mariners camp during Spring Training?

  13. Wouldn’t the irony be uncanny if the trade was for Archer.

  14. Three way with Mariners, Tigers, Dodgers. Kinsler to LA, Mallex + to Tigers, Brock Stewart to Seattle.

  16. J Abreu – would make so much sense in that line up

    But I think they are tapped on $$$$$$ -hell make $11 mil

  17. I could see it to the rays in a package for one of their pitchers. not archer but smyly or Cobb or odorizzi.

  18. I wouldn’t mind the Tigers getting him and using him in a platoon capacity with JaCoby Jones in CF. Possibly trading Justin Wilson?

  19. smith dj Peterson and another prospect for odorizzi or smyly.

  20. So how many trades is Mallex Smith going to be a part of before the offseason is over?

    I’ll set the over/under at 3.5

    • Sure but my only question is how do you make half a trade?

      • You can’t, hence the half point to ensure no one bets and it’s a wash.

      • Can’t tell if this is a joke, or if you don’t know how over/unders work

      • You are not familiar with how ‘Over-Under’s work, are you?

  21. Maybe Leonys Martin is the piece that gets back Cutch or a quality starter and they can now field an OF without him

  22. I could see this as a possible trade for Colome maybe or some other bullpen arm. They have King Felix Iwakuma Gallirdo Paxton and one of Simmons Heston or Miradia so I guess they could be goin for a starter but I see a reliever as a more likely possibility

  23. I wonder if it could be a another trade with the O’s, involving Brach? The O’s tried to get Smith and more from the Braves for Brach but Atlanta didn’t need him. Now, with Smith in Seattle, the trade seems like it could happen and it would work for both teams.

