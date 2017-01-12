In his latest notes column, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports provides some new twists in the ongoing saga between Mark Trumbo and the Orioles. Per Rosenthal, while Trumbo rejected a four-year proposal worth more than $50MM earlier this offseason, he’s recently asked Baltimore for a three-year deal worth $50MM and has now indicated a willingness to take an offer between $40-50MM over three years. As Rosenthal notes, Trumbo does have interest elsewhere. But, the Rockies would have to move an outfielder and shift Ian Desmond off of first base to facilitate a signing, while the Rangers are currently engaged with Mike Napoli and have suggested on multiple occasions this winter that major free-agent signings aren’t in the cards due to financial reasons.

As always, I’d encourage readers to check out Rosenthal’s column in full, but here are a few more highlights…