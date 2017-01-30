Market Notes: Profar, Utley, Francoeur, Masterson

The Rays have at least opened a dialogue with the Rangers about infielder Jurickson Profar, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. It seems that the discussions are just preliminary at this point, but it does seem there’s a rather intriguing possible match on paper. Tampa Bay is in need of a second baseman after trading Logan Forsythe (and might also like the idea of having another player capable of playing short). For Texas, Profar is something of an underutilized asset; the Rays possess a variety of pitchers that might be of greater function. Of course, lining up on value and finding common ground isn’t as simple as finding mutual interest; it remains to be seen whether these talks will gain traction.
- Veteran second baseman Chase Utley has received “multiple offers” and appears to be nearing a decision, per Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter). We haven’t heard much at all of late as to what teams might be in pursuit — beyond the incumbent Dodgers, at least, though they don’t seem like much of a fit at this point. Still, it’s not surprising to hear of rather robust interest in Utley, who is a highly respected talent and still managed to hit at just below the league-average rate (.252/.319/.396) in near-regular duty last year. He is especially useful against right-handed pitching, and might suit a variety of organizations depending upon how much playing time he is seeking.
- Though the Braves remain interested in bringing back veteran outfielder Jeff Francoeur, per MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, the club is only willing to offer a minor-league deal to do so. Francoeur is still hoping to find a guaranteed contract, though Bowman notes that he has yet to receive such an offer. The 32-year-old spent much of the 2016 season in Atlanta, where he also once starred as a rookie. Over 331 total plate appearances, including a late-season run with the Marlins, he hit just .254/.297/.378.
- Righty Justin Masterson is planning to build up for a late-February showcase, per Paul Hoynes of the Plain Dealer (via Twitter). The 31-year-old last put together a successful MLB campaign back in 2013, with shoulder and knee injuries playing a big role in the 5.79 ERA he has posted ever since (over 188 innings in the 2014-15 seasons). Masterson did pitch last year, throwing 59 1/3 minor-league innings in the Pirates organization, but managed only a 4.85 ERA with 6.1 K/9 and 4.4 BB/9.
Comments
cplovespie
Cobb for Profar?
cplovespie
Sorry but I’m not high on Profar, missing 2 years to injury at a young age just isn’t nice.
halos101
i think texas would say no to that, but i get your point in the injuries
scjohn92
Agreed, but maybe Daniels pulls the trigger for Odorizzi + either Romero (to replace LHP Diekman) or Erasmo Ramirez
Joe Shlabotnik
Almost exact thing could be said of Cobb.
MiamiPhins34
As a Rangers fan I’d do it provided Cobb is proven to be healthy and ready to go.
alufkin21
If I’m the Rays and that’s offered to me I take it in a heartbeat. I can’t imagine the Rangers would offer it though. Cobb has so many question marks after missing a year and a half for TJS and he didn’t look great after he returned last season, not to mention he only has one year left on his contract.
choo7
I wish the Rangers could go for a big deal like Gallo, Profar, and a top prospect for Chris Archer. Unless Tyson Ross can be really good I don’t see the Rangers going too far in playoffs considering how the teams that go deep seem to have at least three top notch pitchers.
lowtalker1
Horrible
Seriously horrible ideal
I’m a Padres fan and that’s a horrible deal for Cobb
Cobb could get something better than a short stop with shoulder issues
ducksnort69
You realize Cobb just returned from TJ and only has a year left?
alufkin21
Seriously. I’d rather have a shortstop with shoulder issues under contract for 3 years than a pitcher with elbow issues under contract for one
beauvandertulip
I’m a fan of Profar for Cobb. Maybe if the Rangers throw in Guzman they can land Odorizzi? Makes sense to me.
alufkin21
Asking price on Odorizzi is big. It would take a lot more than Profar and a non-Top 100 prospect
Dalton1017
From what I hear if there is a trade it will be a prospect in higher levels like Faria or Hu a lower level guy
bleacherbum
Ryan Schimpf or Corey Spangenberg to TB for Tim Beckham? San Diego has a log-jam at second
bleacherbum
Tampa Bay has SS depth. Duffy, Robertson
bleacherbum
Adames as well, Beckham would instantly be the starter in SD.
Visions_of_Blue_LA
The issue with Cobb remains that he’s in a walk year and hasn’t thrown. He threw 50 inn last year after sitting in 15 for TJ. So you hope if you’re trading for him you can bump him 80-100 in. Meaning he probably fades on the backend. Now why would a team trade for a guy like Cobb? He has front line stuff and when right can be a difference maker. But the issue still remains you better have a deep staff in order to manage him and limit his innings. The catch here is teams in need of a guy like Cobb probably don’t have a deep staff. It also doesn’t help that his return wasn’t the prettiest. So all in all Cobb is a deadline type target most likely treated with kid gloves like Hill. The acquiring team might not even get value for Cobb. His value might just be in his 1 year FA contract. So in any talks I suspect Odorrizi would be the target. Cobb has little value as of now. It’s tough, but if I’m the Rangers I’m not trading three years of Profar to wish and pray on Cobb. Maybe at the deadline if I’m hoping for a 3-4 to cherry on top my playoff spot. But then we have to reevaluate the value of Profar.