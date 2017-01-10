Market Notes: Ross, Bourn, Braves, Bruce

With plenty of apparent interest, veteran righty Tyson Ross is “taking a methodical approach” to deciding upon his next organization, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports in his latest notes column. Among the elements under consideration are the rehap options and “contractual structures” being proposed. Last we heard, the Rangers and Cubs were pursuing Ross most aggressively, with the Nationals also showing interest. All three clubs, it seems, are also lining up other possibilities in the event that they miss on the talented 29-year-old, who is attempting to work back from thoracic outlet surgery. Chicago, in particular, could turn its attention back to southpaw Travis Wood, notes Rosenthal, who says the team still likes the lefty.
- Meanwhile, per Rosenthal, the Orioles remain interested in Michael Bourn despite adding another left-handed-hitting outfielder in Seth Smith. Baltimore wants to boost the glovework in its outfield mix, he says, and evidently remains favorably disposed toward the veteran after his late-season run with the club in 2016. It’s not immediately clear how things would look if Bourn joins Smith and Hyun Soo Kim as southpaw-swinging options, though presumably either of the existing players could also mix in at DH, while Bourn could also spell Adam Jones in center.
- Though the Braves have added three veteran pieces to their rotation this winter, MLB.com’s Mark Bowman suggests that the club will continue to pursue a controllable, top-flight hurler. He cites Jose Quintana of the White Sox and Chris Archer of the Rays as the likeliest targets; indeed, Atlanta has long been connected to both, among plenty of other organizations. It would surely represent something of a surprise at this point were the Braves to make a major strike for a starter, but the organization has proved willing and able in the past to pull off significant deals at any stage of the year.
- The Mets continue to face a seeming dilemma with outfielder Jay Bruce, who hasn’t generated much demand on the trade market with a variety of power-hitting free agents still available on the open market. Joel Sherman of the New York Post takes a look at the situation, arguing that the club simply needs to make the best deal it can — even if it means eating salary. New York could explore ways to add a reliever in a Bruce swap, he notes, but shouldn’t allow his $13MM salary to get in the way of bolstering the pen.
alexgordonbeckham
Anyone else think it is too soon to offer what it would take to receive either Quintana or Archer?
rols1026
Now is a great time to trade for Archer considering he’s coming off his worst full season. If he goes back to his normal self in 2017 his price is just gonna rise.
alexgordonbeckham
That doesn’t mean the Rays will sell him at a reduced price. Signed cheap for 5 more years. They can afford to wait for him to bounce back.
krillin
Don’t get me wrong, I would love for the Braves to land Quintana or Archer, but my money would be on them not landing a pitcher of that caliber this year
kerplunk905
I know Swanson isn’t going anywhere but what are thoughts on ATL offering Albies as the headliner of a package for either Qunitana or Archer?
rocky2395
I don’t see the braves trading for Q. The white sox want top of the line position players and I don’t see the braves getting rid of dansby and the other SS/2B won’t be enough since their next top hitting prospect is 16 and won’t be ready for another 3 to 4 years.
Also if they do throw in dansby the white Sox will begin to have a crowded infield with Anderson moncada dansby and the Ozie kid. Would rather the sox trade with the astros and get OF’ers
kerplunk905
While I would love for the Sox to add a lot more positional depth, Albies + Newcomb (plus a decent positional prospect or 2) should be good. Thats better than what Houston can offer (unless Bregman is moved which won’t likely happen).
bosox90
I’m wondering if the best way to approach signing Tyson Ross is the way the Rays approached signing Wilson Ramos. If you’re paying him on a one year deal ($5-7m?), you’re hoping he can come back without set back after missing a month or two, and then that he can shake off the rust and be effective, and get through the season to help your team in the stretch run/playoffs. Then he becomes a free agent.
I would argue the better deal would be to sign him for two years at a lower AAV. Sure, you run the risk of him never coming back to form and having him stuck on the books through 2018, but I think the cost of that risk is worth the reward. I’d say there’s a good chance he’s going to be brought along very slowly this year, and may not reach his full post-surgery potential until 2018. Why sign him for his comeback season if you aren’t going to reap the benefits of a (relative) full-strength season (given he comes back from injury okay, big if).
Maybe I’m way off here…. eager for feedback on this.