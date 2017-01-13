Mets Avoid Arbitration With Jeurys Familia

The Mets have avoided arbitration with closer Jeurys Familia, per Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter). The righty will receive a $7.425MM salary.

MLBTR had projected Familia to earn $8.7MM in 2017 after his highly productive year. But the second-time arb-eligible pitcher is facing a possible suspension after being charged over the offseason in a domestic violence incident. Though the charges were dropped, and the matter doesn’t technically impact his case, it may well be that the team had some extra leverage to exert.